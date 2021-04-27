SUNI is building a global coalition, unified by our desire to heal the world around us

Moscow, Russia, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of our planet will be decided by the actions we take today. Even though climate change is widely recognized by essentially every established governing body, there is still something missing that prevents us from turning the tides and preserving the earth for our children.

SUNI is that something.

We are building a global coalition, unified by our desire to heal the world around us. Our team is community-focused, 100% internally run, and comprised of visionary developers, ambitious project managers, vetern designers, prestigious marketers, prominent social media influencers, and the support of thousands of other members. These roots truly make Suni a movement, in every sense of the word.

We are aware that the clock is running out. This may sound fatalistic, but scientists and experts overwhelmingly agree. For that reason, our project has never been more critical than it is now.

The world is filled with people who want badly to help but run into financial, social, and logistical barriers which make their dreams of environmental activism difficult, or even impossible. Suni brings to life the revolutionary idea of empowering every individual to make a difference in the ways that inspire them.

It's simple but compelling. We are building a network which allows for a new kind of connection. There has never been a space, online or otherwise, where everyday people are able to network freely with CEOs of green companies, leaders of charitable organizations, coordinators of grassroot movements, legal entities with an ecological focus, accredited educational programs, and other normal people like themselves. Suni gathers us from all over the world and allows us to share the same dreams.

Once you’ve found your inspiration, the next steps are easy. We built our platform to be intuitive. Let us know what your project is and how it changes the world for the better, then submit the details to us for assessment and approval. Then what happens next sets Suni apart.

The international community we’ve built gives you all the tools in the world, offering you the ability to truly bring about change. Once you have completed your project, simply celebrate by sharing the final product with us on our platform and we will reward you with SuniToken as payment, an actual currency with real value. This is our thank you for taking action as well as our way of ensuring financial stability to those who are champions of our environment.

All Suni needs now is your support. Our mission is broad and inclusive, and that extends to our investors as well. Just as no project is too big or too small for our platform, no contribution goes without impact. Suni is a collaborative effort based off of the concept that the tiniest actions make all the difference. When we combine our efforts with those of others, it brings about the potential for decisive change, something we so desperately need in this pivotal moment in human history.

If we do not act today, we have no guarantee that the next generation will know what it’s like to breathe clean air, swim in unpolluted water, or walk through a forest that’s teeming with life. We at Suni understand that no one person can bear the responsibility of fixing this alone. That is why we are bringing the world together, so we can all carry the burden of building a better tomorrow collectively.

The Suni Project is making it easier than ever to join hands with your neighbor and take action. When you look back on this, will you be able to say that you were part of the movement which restored the future of our planet? We hope that answer is yes.

