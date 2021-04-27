Colabor Confirms the Date of Its Shareholder Meeting

English French

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) confirms that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), on Tuesday May 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). The Company will hold a virtual-only Meeting available online and in real time. All Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate to the online Meeting, regardless of their physical location. Shareholders can also vote by submitting their proxy before the meeting by following the instructions provided in the Management Information Circular (“Circular”) and Proxy.



Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can participate in the Meeting, vote or submit questions in real time, so long as they are connected to the Internet and meet the conditions set out in the Circular. In order to participate online, Shareholders must have a valid 15-digit control number and proxyholders must have received an email from Computershare containing a Username. Non-registered shareholders who have not appointed themselves as proxyholders may attend the Meeting as guests, but guests will not be allowed to vote or ask questions at the Meeting. Please refer to the Circular for additional information on the process to attend and vote at the Meeting.

All Meeting documents are now available on www.sedar.com and www.colabor.com

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information: