English Icelandic

Skeljungur hf. will publish its Q1 2021 financial results after market have closed on Thursday, April 29, 2021 along with market announcement.

Please note that there will be no investor meeting or webcast this time.

The financial results and market announcement will be available on Skeljungur’s website: http://www.skeljungur.is/fjarfestakynning

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/