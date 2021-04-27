Adyton Resources Announces Change of Auditor

BRISBANE, Australia, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY. FRA:701) (the “Company” or “Adyton”) announces that it has changed its auditor from Davidson & Company LLP (the “Former Auditor”) to Pitcher Partners (the “Successor Auditor”) effective April 22, 2021. At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective April 22, 2021 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective April 22, 2021, until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders of Company.



There were no modified opinions in the Former Auditor’s reports in connection with the audits of the Company’s most recently completed fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and the period from incorporation on March 8, 2018 to December 31, 2018. There have been no further audits of financial statements subsequent to the Company’s most recently completed fiscal year and ending on the date of the Former Auditor’s resignation. There are no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors and filed on SEDAR.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: fterranova@adytonresources.com

Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company’s mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.