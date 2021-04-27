First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record First Quarter Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

| Source: First Community Bankshares, Inc. First Community Bankshares, Inc.

Bluefield, Virginia, UNITED STATES

BLUEFIELD, Va., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company reported record quarterly net income of $14.60 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was an increase of $0.38 per diluted common share, or 86.36%, over the same quarter of 2020.  

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on May 7, 2021, and is expected to be paid on or about May 21, 2021. 2021 is the 36th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

First Quarter 2021 and Current Highlights

General

  • Net income for the quarter increased $6.73 million to $14.60 million compared to the same quarter of 2020. The large increase includes the reversal of $4.00 million in allowance for credit losses due to improved economic forecasts from those seen at year-end 2020.
  • Effective January 1, 2021, the Company adopted CECL and recorded an additional allowance for credit loss for loans of $13.11 million, deferred tax assets of $1.81 million, an additional reserve for unfunded commitments of $509 thousand, and an adjustment to retained earnings of $5.87 million.
  • On January 26, 2021, the Board of Directors approved a new plan to repurchase, on the open market at prevailing prices, up to 2.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock through January 26, 2024. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 187,700 common shares for $4.99 million.

Income Statement

  • Diluted earnings per share increased $0.38 to $0.82 compared to the same quarter of 2020.
  • Due to expected growth in the U.S. GDP, improving jobless rates, and other economic indicators, as well as strong asset quality metrics, the Company released a substantial amount of allowance for credit losses for the quarter resulting in a reversal of $4.00 million in the provision for credit losses; a significant improvement from the $3.50 million loan loss provision recorded in the first quarter of 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.  
  • Return on average assets increased to 1.94% compared to 1.16% from the same quarter of 2020; return on average equity increased to 13.94% compared to 7.49% from the same quarter of 2020 as well.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 were $725 thousand and the allowance for credit losses remains very strong at 1.61% of total loans.
  • As of March 31, 2021, total COVID-19 loan deferrals stood at $17.48 million, down significantly from the peak of $436.11 at June 30, 2020.
  • The SBA had forgiven $32.73 million, or 53.58%, of the Company’s first round Paycheck Protection Program loan balances through March 31, 2021.  Current PPP loan balances at March 31, 2021, which include second round originations, were $50.75 million.
  • Book value per share at March 31, 2021, was $24.22, an increase of $0.14 from year-end 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 50 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of March 31, 2021. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.23 billion in combined assets as of March 31, 2021. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.14 billion as of March 31, 2021. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
David D. Brown
(276) 326-9000


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
            
   Three Months Ended
   March 31, December 31,September 30,June 30, March 31,
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
Interest income         
 Interest and fees on loans$26,540  $28,101  $27,297  $26,991  $28,058 
 Interest on securities 495   549   609   713   918 
 Interest on deposits in banks 116   96   89   82   533 
Total interest income 27,151   28,746   27,995   27,786   29,509 
Interest expense         
 Interest on deposits 869   1,029   1,161   1,445   1,825 
 Interest on borrowings -   -   -   2   2 
Total interest expense 869   1,029   1,161   1,447   1,827 
Net interest income 26,282   27,717   26,834   26,339   27,682 
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (4,001)  634   4,703   3,831   3,500 
Net interest income after provision 30,283   27,083   22,131   22,508   24,182 
Noninterest income 7,569   7,733   7,638   6,913   7,549 
Noninterest expense 18,820   19,877   19,171   18,913   21,664 
Income before income taxes 19,032   14,939   10,598   10,508   10,067 
Income tax expense 4,430   3,389   2,332   2,270   2,195 
Net income$14,602  $11,550  $8,266  $8,238  $7,872 
            
Earnings per common share         
 Basic$0.83  $0.65  $0.47  $0.47  $0.44 
 Diluted 0.82   0.65   0.47   0.46   0.44 
Cash dividends per common share         
 Regular 0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25 
Weighted average shares outstanding         
 Basic 17,669,937   17,717,356   17,710,283   17,701,853   17,998,994 
 Diluted 17,729,185   17,751,805   17,732,428   17,728,300   18,050,071 
Performance ratios         
 Return on average assets 1.94%  1.54%  1.11%  1.15%  1.16%
 Return on average common equity 13.94%  10.82%  7.83%  7.97%  7.49%
 Return on average tangible common equity(1) 20.54%  15.96%  11.62%  11.91%  11.12%
            
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
(Amounts in thousands) 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
Noninterest income         
 Wealth management$881  $810  $909  $854  $844 
 Service charges on deposits 3,031   3,478   3,250   2,560   3,731 
 Other service charges and fees 3,022   2,737   2,748   2,617   2,231 
 Net gain on sale of securities -   -   -   -   385 
 Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization (280)  (338)  (383)  (483)  (486)
 Other operating income 915   1,046   1,114   1,365   844 
Total noninterest income$7,569  $7,733  $7,638  $6,913  $7,549 
Noninterest expense         
 Salaries and employee benefits$10,884  $11,119  $10,485  $11,015  $11,386 
 Occupancy expense 1,275   1,225   1,228   1,275   1,315 
 Furniture and equipment expense 1,367   1,446   1,412   1,316   1,384 
 Service fees 1,335   1,232   1,581   1,329   1,523 
 Advertising and public relations 335   534   430   475   512 
 Professional fees 466   276   408   307   233 
 Amortization of intangibles 357   364   365   360   361 
 FDIC premiums and assessments 199   202   191   33   - 
 Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense -   -   -   -   1,893 
 Other operating expense 2,602   3,479   3,071   2,803   3,057 
Total noninterest expense$18,820  $19,877  $19,171  $18,913  $21,664 
           


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
            
   Three Months Ended
   March 31, December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
    2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)         
Net income$14,602  $11,550  $8,266  $8,238  $7,872 
Non-GAAP adjustments:         
 Net (gain) loss on sale of securities -   -   -   -   (385)
 Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense -   -   -   -   1,893 
Total adjustments -   -   -   -   1,508 
 Tax effect -   -   -   -   354 
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP$14,602  $11,550  $8,266  $8,238  $9,026 
            
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share,         
 non-GAAP$0.82  $0.65  $0.47  $0.46  $0.50 
Performance ratios, non-GAAP         
 Adjusted return on average assets 1.94%  1.54%  1.11%  1.15%  1.33%
 Adjusted return on average common equity 13.94%  10.82%  7.83%  7.97%  8.59%
 Adjusted return on average tangible         
  common equity(2) 20.54%  15.96%  11.62%  11.91%  12.75%
            
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
              
   Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021  2020
   Average    Average Yield/ Average    Average Yield/
(Amounts in thousands)Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1)
Assets           
Earning assets           
 Loans(2)(3)$2,165,054 $26,582 4.98% $2,081,132 $28,105 5.43%
 Securities available for sale 83,634  573 2.78%  136,109  1,060 3.14%
 Interest-bearing deposits 468,067  118 0.10%  163,483  535 1.31%
Total earning assets 2,716,755  27,273 4.07%  2,380,724  29,700 5.02%
Other assets 331,483      353,647    
Total assets$3,048,238     $2,734,371    
              
Liabilities and stockholders' equity           
Interest-bearing deposits           
 Demand deposits$613,003 $39 0.03% $502,603 $90 0.07%
 Savings deposits 778,430  91 0.05%  679,656  414 0.24%
 Time deposits 412,986  739 0.73%  485,085  1,322 1.10%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,804,419  869 0.19%  1,667,344  1,826 0.44%
Borrowings           
 Retail repurchase agreements 1,234  - N/M  1,459  2 0.56%
 FHLB advances and other borrowings  -  - -  134  1 N/M
Total borrowings 1,234  - -  1,593  3 0.65%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,805,653  869 0.19%  1,668,937  1,829 0.44%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 777,876      600,636    
Other liabilities 39,926      42,174    
Total liabilities 2,623,455      2,311,747    
Stockholders' equity 424,783      422,624    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,048,238     $2,734,371    
Net interest income, FTE(1)  $26,404     $27,871  
Net interest rate spread    3.88%     4.58%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)    3.94%     4.71%
              
(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.18 million and $1.95 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
            
   March 31, December 31,September 30,June 30, March 31,
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
Assets         
Cash and cash equivalents$628,745  $456,561  $375,664  $421,492  $241,613 
Debt securities available for sale 87,643   83,358   90,972   98,367   107,753 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income        
 Noncovered 2,137,599   2,176,952   2,184,251   2,125,560   2,084,610 
 Covered 9,041   9,680   10,744   11,257   12,115 
 Allowance for credit/loan losses (34,563)  (26,182)  (27,277)  (23,758)  (21,137)
Loans held for investment, net 2,112,077   2,160,450   2,167,718   2,113,059   2,075,588 
FDIC indemnification asset 946   1,223   1,598   1,943   2,433 
Premises and equipment, net 57,371   57,700   60,488   62,658   63,319 
Other real estate owned, noncovered 1,740   2,083   2,103   2,181   2,502 
Interest receivable 8,724   9,052   9,151   8,380   6,117 
Goodwill 129,565   129,565   129,565   129,565   129,565 
Other intangible assets 6,712   7,069   7,433   7,798   8,159 
Other assets 106,543   104,075   103,236   103,623   101,912 
Total assets$3,140,066  $3,011,136  $2,947,928  $2,949,066  $2,738,961 
            
Liabilities         
Deposits         
 Noninterest-bearing$824,576  $772,795  $750,277  $752,899  $620,292 
 Interest-bearing 1,848,524   1,773,452   1,741,962   1,744,947   1,668,122 
Total deposits 2,673,100   2,546,247   2,492,239   2,497,846   2,288,414 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,519   964   956   1,100   1,348 
FHLB and other borrowings -   -   -   -   1,000 
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 39,448   37,195   34,816   34,290   36,593 
Total liabilities 2,714,067   2,584,406   2,528,011   2,533,236   2,327,355 
            
Stockholders' equity         
Common stock 17,592   17,723   17,717   17,710   17,700 
Additional paid-in capital 169,173   173,345   172,980   172,601   172,231 
Retained earnings 241,889   237,585   230,464   226,627   222,814 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,655)  (1,923)  (1,244)  (1,108)  (1,139)
Total stockholders' equity 425,999   426,730   419,917   415,830   411,606 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,140,066  $3,011,136  $2,947,928  $2,949,066  $2,738,961 
            
Shares outstanding at period-end 17,592,009   17,722,507   17,716,522   17,709,569   17,700,140 
Book value per common share$24.22  $24.08  $23.70  $23.48  $23.25 
Tangible book value per common share(1) 16.47   16.37   15.97   15.72   15.47 
            
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding


SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
            
   March31, December 31,September 30,June 30, March 31,
(Amounts in thousands) 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
Allowance for Loan Losses          
Beginning balance$26,182  $27,277  $23,758  $21,137  $18,425 
Cumulative effect of adoption of ASU 2016-13 13,107   -   -   -   - 
(Recovery of) provision for         
   credit/loan losses charged to operations (4,001)  634   4,703   3,831   3,500 
Charge-offs (1,730)  (2,194)  (1,563)  (1,672)  (1,194)
Recoveries 1,005   465   379   462   406 
Net charge-offs (725)  (1,729)  (1,184)  (1,210)  (788)
Ending balance$34,563  $26,182  $27,277  $23,758  $21,137 
            
Nonperforming Assets         
Non-covered nonperforming assets         
Nonaccrual loans$25,747  $21,706  $24,423  $24,471  $20,263 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 171   295   43   284   329 
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(1) 308   187   456   598   623 
Total non-covered nonperforming loans 26,226   22,188   24,922   25,353   21,215 
OREO 1,740   2,083   2,103   2,181   2,502 
Total non-covered nonperforming assets$27,966  $24,271  $27,025  $27,534  $23,717 
            
Covered nonperforming assets         
Nonaccrual loans$359  $297  $333  $299  $145 
Total covered nonperforming loans 359   297   333   299   145 
Total covered nonperforming assets$359  $297  $333  $299  $145 
            
Additional Information         
Performing TDRs(2)$8,719  $10,061  $10,480  $10,822  $8,429 
Total Accruing TDRs(3) 9,027   10,248   10,936   11,420   9,052 
            
Asset Quality Ratios         
Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.24%  1.03%  1.15%  1.20%  1.02%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.90%  0.82%  0.93%  0.94%  0.87%
Allowance for credit/loan losses to nonperforming loans   130.01%  116.44%  108.01%  92.62%  98.96%
Allowance for credit/loan losses to total loans 1.61%  1.20%  1.24%  1.11%  1.01%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.14%  0.26%  0.22%  0.23%  0.15%
            
(1) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming
(2) Accruing TDRs with six months or more of satisfactory payment performance
(3) Accruing total TDRs