SiriusPoint appoints Larry Hallett as SVP, Casualty Underwriting

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), an international specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced that Larry Hallett has joined the company as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Casualty Underwriting.



Reporting to Warren Trace, Head of US and Canada, Americas Reinsurance, Mr. Hallett will focus on casualty underwriting, including traditional and structured reinsurance, and on strategic initiatives involving casualty insurance. He will be based in the New York area.

With 40 years’ experience in the North American reinsurance and insurance markets, Mr. Hallett has vast experience in casualty treaty reinsurance, alternative risk management, captives, runoff and fronting arrangements. He joins the company from RFIB Americas where he oversaw business development and servicing intermediary operations for the North American operations of the brokerage.

Prior to RFIB, Mr. Hallett was Managing Director of 2 Wings Risk Services, where he was a reinsurance consultant and intermediary specializing in alternative risk entities.

David Govrin, Global Chief Underwriting Office and President, Americas Reinsurance, said: “We are delighted that Larry is joining SiriusPoint. He is widely respected in the property casualty reinsurance industry, building, executing, and managing portfolios of insurance risk. His experience will be a valuable asset as we continue to respond to our client and industry needs with creative and innovative solutions, building our profile as SiriusPoint.”

Mr. Hallett started his career at the Constitution Reinsurance Corporation in New York, before joining Western Atlantic Reinsurance Corp and subsequently, Swiss Re. In 2000, he assumed a leadership role at XL Financial Solutions in Stamford as Senior Managing Director for the structured indemnity team.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SiriusPoint) is a top 20 global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We write a global portfolio of Accident and Health, Property, Liability and Specialty business, combining data and creative thinking to underwrite risks with skill and discipline. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

Source: SiriusPoint Ltd.