Y-mAbs Submits Omburtamab Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company has submitted its Marketing Authorization Application (“MAA”) to the European Medicines Agency for omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma. Omburtamab is an investigational, monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3 and is radiolabeled before intraventricular central nervous system (“CNS”) administration. B7-H3 is an immune checkpoint molecule that is widely expressed in tumor cells of several cancer types.

"We believe omburtamab is on track to potentially become the first EMA approved targeted therapy for pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma," said Thomas Gad, founder, Chairman and President at Y-mAbs. "With this submission to EMA, Y-mAbs is continuing to advance the omburtamab program to potentially provide access to this innovative therapy to pediatric patients globally as quickly as possible."

In addition, Y-mAbs recently concluded a Type B meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding omburtamab and the Company continues to be in close dialog with the FDA and maintains its aim of resubmitting the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) to the FDA late in the second quarter or in the third quarter of 2021.

Dr. Claus Moller, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, continued, “We are excited to submit the MAA for omburtamab, and very pleased about the progress we are making. We believe omburtamab can potentially address a significant unmet medical need for children with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma. We also are continuing to work closely with the FDA to resubmit the omburtamab BLA.”

Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (“MSK”) developed omburtamab, which is exclusively licensed by MSK to Y-mAbs. As a result of this licensing arrangement, MSK has institutional financial interest related to the compound and Y-mAbs.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including one FDA approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one pivotal-stage product candidate, omburtamab, which targets tumors that express B7-H3.

Forward-Looking Statements

