Manhattan Associates Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Revenue and EPS

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $156.9 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. GAAP diluted earnings per share for both Q1 2021 and Q1 2020 was $0.35. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q1 2021 was $0.43 compared to $0.40 for Q1 2020.



“We’re very pleased with our strong start to 2021, delivering the best Q1 revenue and earnings per share performance on record, exceeding our expectations,” said Manhattan Associates President and CEO Eddie Capel. “Accelerating demand for our solutions drove record first quarter bookings with RPO more than doubling over last year to $421 million. Deal activity was solid across our solutions, with demand notably impressive for Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management, which in turn is fueling strong services demand and increased visibility to future revenue growth.” Mr. Capel continued, “Reflective of our great start to the year, we are raising our full-year revenue and EPS guidance.”

“In a turbulent global macro, favorable secular tailwinds are strengthening and continue to showcase the strategic importance of our suite of Manhattan Active omnichannel, inventory and supply chain solutions. We remain focused on enabling our clients to accelerate growth and Push Possible®, while investing significantly in innovation to achieve long-term sustainable growth in 2021 and beyond,” Mr. Capel concluded.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

Consolidated total revenue was $156.9 million for Q1 2021, compared to $153.9 million for Q1 2020.



Cloud subscription revenue was $26.6 million for Q1 2021, compared to $17.3 million for Q1 2020.



License revenue was $7.8 million for Q1 2021, compared to $9.7 million for Q1 2020.



Services revenue was $80.4 million for Q1 2021, compared to $87.4 million for Q1 2020.





GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.35 for both Q1 2021 and Q1 2020.





Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.43 for Q1 2021, compared to $0.40 for Q1 2020.





GAAP operating income was $25.4 million for Q1 2021, compared to $24.2 million for Q1 2020.





Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $35.6 million for Q1 2021, compared to $31.9 million for Q1 2020.





Cash flow from operations was $39.9 million for Q1 2021, compared to $11.6 million for Q1 2020. Days Sales Outstanding was 61 days at March 31, 2021, compared to 68 days at December 31, 2020.





Cash totaled $197.2 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $204.7 million at December 31, 2020.





During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 214,422 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors for a total investment of $27.0 million. In April 2021, our Board authorized the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of the Company’s common stock.

2021 GUIDANCE

Manhattan Associates provides the following revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2021:

Guidance Range - 2021 Full Year ($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS) $ Range % Growth Range Total revenue - current guidance $ 625 $ 640 7% 9% Total revenue - previous guidance $ 595 $ 625 Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin - current guidance 14.2 % 15.4 % Equity-based compensation 6.8 % 6.6 % Adjusted operating margin(1) - current guidance 21.0 % 22.0 % GAAP operating margin - previous guidance 13.7 % 15.0 % Equity-based compensation 6.8 % 6.5 % Adjusted operating margin(1) - previous guidance 20.5 % 21.5 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS): GAAP EPS - current guidance $ 1.10 $ 1.20 -19% -12% Equity-based compensation, net of tax 0.56 0.56 Excess tax benefit on stock vesting (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted EPS(1) - current guidance $ 1.60 $ 1.70 -9% -3% GAAP EPS - previous guidance $ 0.96 $ 1.11 Equity-based compensation, net of tax 0.57 0.57 Excess tax benefit on stock vesting (0.09 ) (0.09 ) Adjusted EPS(1) - previous guidance $ 1.44 $ 1.59 (1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and the related income tax effects of these items if applicable.

Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding “forward-looking statements” below. We note in particular that the severity, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult to predict at this time. In addition, those statements do not reflect the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may be completed after the date of the release.

Manhattan Associates will make its earnings release and published expectations available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance above, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company’s conference call regarding its first quarter 2021 financial results will be held today, April 27, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also discuss its business and expectations for the year and next quarter in additional detail during the call. We invite investors to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Those who cannot listen to the live broadcast may access a replay shortly after the call by dialing +1.855.859.2056 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1.404.537.3406 outside the U.S., and entering the conference identification number 1407257 or via the web at ir.manh.com . The phone replay will be available for two weeks after the call, and the Internet webcast will be available until Manhattan Associates’ second quarter 2021 earnings release.

GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION

The Company provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation, acquisition-related costs and the amortization of these costs, and (from time to time) restructuring charges – all net of income tax effects. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premise solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under “2021 Guidance,” any statements about the future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers or the global economy, our business prospects following the pandemic, statements we make about market adoption of our cloud-based solution and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: the risk that the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ultimate effects on the global economy, our customers and our business, may be worse than expected; risks related to transitioning our business from a traditional perpetual license software company (generally hosted by our customers on their own premises and equipment) to a subscription/cloud-based software-as-a service model; disruption in the retail sector; the possible effect of new U.S. tariffs on imports from other countries (and possible responsive tariffs on U.S. exports by other countries) on international commerce; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, disruption and security breaches; risks related to our products’ technology and customer implementations; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.













MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Cloud subscriptions $ 26,643 $ 17,260 Software license 7,838 9,735 Maintenance 36,159 35,744 Services 80,359 87,406 Hardware 5,851 3,758 Total revenue 156,850 153,903 Costs and expenses: Cost of software license 556 555 Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services 73,509 74,276 Research and development 24,260 23,328 Sales and marketing 13,396 13,088 General and administrative 17,569 16,114 Depreciation and amortization 2,135 2,346 Total costs and expenses 131,425 129,707 Operating income 25,425 24,196 Other (loss) income, net (293 ) 1,420 Income before income taxes 25,132 25,616 Income tax provision 2,489 3,086 Net income $ 22,643 $ 22,530 Basic earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 63,645 63,592 Diluted 64,466 64,342













MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Operating income $ 25,425 $ 24,196 Equity-based compensation (a) 10,051 7,564 Purchase amortization (c) 107 107 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 35,583 $ 31,867 Income tax provision $ 2,489 $ 3,086 Equity-based compensation (a) 1,418 890 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) 3,655 3,682 Purchase amortization (c) 27 27 Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP) $ 7,589 $ 7,685 Net income $ 22,643 $ 22,530 Equity-based compensation (a) 8,633 6,674 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) (3,655 ) (3,682 ) Purchase amortization (c) 80 81 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 27,701 $ 25,603 Diluted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.35 Equity-based compensation (a) 0.13 0.10 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b) (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Purchase amortization (c) - - Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.43 $ 0.40 Fully diluted shares 64,466 64,342

(a) Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation to facilitate comparison with our peers and because it typically does not require cash settlement. As explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, we do not include this expense when assessing our operating performance. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly due to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act further increased those limitations.





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cost of services $ 3,279 $ 2,285 Research and development 1,992 1,541 Sales and marketing 1,014 803 General and administrative 3,766 2,935 Total equity-based compensation $ 10,051 $ 7,564

(b) Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we excluded equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also excluded the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.



(c) Adjustments represent purchased intangibles amortization from a prior acquisition. We exclude that amortization from adjusted results to facilitate comparison with our peers, to facilitate comparisons of the results of our core operations from period to period and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.















MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,166 $ 204,705 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,451 and $3,497, at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 106,274 109,202 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,611 20,134 Total current assets 330,051 334,041 Property and equipment, net 16,484 17,903 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,581 31,470 Goodwill, net 62,244 62,252 Deferred income taxes 2,117 5,760 Other assets 18,051 13,986 Total assets $ 458,528 $ 465,412 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,327 $ 17,805 Accrued compensation and benefits 44,643 41,962 Accrued and other liabilities 20,401 21,181 Deferred revenue 122,939 114,164 Income taxes payable 428 1,874 Total current liabilities 206,738 196,986 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 26,132 27,843 Other non-current liabilities 20,998 21,686 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding in 2021 and 2020 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 63,616,713 and 63,527,186 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 636 635 Retained earnings 222,815 236,524 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,791 ) (18,262 ) Total shareholders' equity 204,660 218,897 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 458,528 $ 465,412













MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities: Net income $ 22,643 $ 22,530 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,135 2,346 Equity-based compensation 10,051 7,564 (Gain) loss on disposal of equipment (2 ) 7 Deferred income taxes 3,636 5,511 Unrealized foreign currency gain (386 ) (1,130 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,204 (12,217 ) Other assets (9,467 ) (4,889 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 2,661 (14,794 ) Income taxes (2,878 ) (5,385 ) Deferred revenue 9,288 12,045 Net cash provided by operating activities 39,885 11,588 Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (569 ) (1,245 ) Net cash used in investing activities (569 ) (1,245 ) Financing activities: Purchase of common stock (46,402 ) (43,032 ) Net cash used in financing activities (46,402 ) (43,032 ) Foreign currency impact on cash (453 ) (2,710 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (7,539 ) (35,399 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 204,705 110,678 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 197,166 $ 75,279













MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

1. Continuing Impact of COVID-19:

Regarding the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) pandemic, we remain cautious about the global recovery, which we expect to be slow and protracted.

Our results for the first quarter exceeded our expectations due to solid demand for our cloud solutions. Our solutions are mission critical, supporting complex global supply chains. Favorable secular tailwinds, such as the digital transformation of businesses in manufacturing, wholesale and retail, coupled with our commitment to investing in organic innovation to deliver leading cloud supply chain, inventory and omnichannel commerce solutions was in synergistic alignment with current market demand during the first quarter of 2021. This alignment contributed to higher demand and strong win rates for our solutions for the quarter.

We remain committed to investing in our business to drive customer success and expand our total addressable market, which we believe will position us well to achieve long-term sustainable growth and earnings. As previously announced, we have reversed the temporary actions that we had previously taken, effective on April 1, 2020, to manage operating expenses and cash flow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and our Board of Directors has reinstated our share repurchase program.





2. GAAP and Adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:



2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.39 $ 0.32 $ 1.36 $ 0.35 Adjustments to GAAP: Equity-based compensation 0.10 0.10 0.13 0.13 0.46 0.13 Tax benefit of stock awards vested (0.06 ) - - - (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Purchase amortization - - - - - - Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 1.76 $ 0.43 Fully Diluted Shares 64,342 64,126 64,427 64,484 64,333 64,466





3. Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):



2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr Revenue: Americas $ 123,146 $ 107,368 $ 121,168 $ 114,257 $ 465,939 $ 122,813 EMEA 24,313 21,558 21,721 25,990 93,582 28,434 APAC 6,444 6,704 6,868 6,835 26,851 5,603 $ 153,903 $ 135,630 $ 149,757 $ 147,082 $ 586,372 $ 156,850 GAAP Operating Income: Americas $ 16,282 $ 18,984 $ 27,296 $ 18,547 $ 81,109 $ 16,116 EMEA 6,313 5,515 5,319 7,490 24,637 8,374 APAC 1,601 2,193 2,361 2,160 8,315 935 $ 24,196 $ 26,692 $ 34,976 $ 28,197 $ 114,061 $ 25,425 Adjustments (pre-tax): Americas: Equity-based compensation $ 7,564 $ 7,492 $ 9,012 $ 9,287 $ 33,355 $ 10,051 Purchase amortization 107 110 107 105 429 107 $ 7,671 $ 7,602 $ 9,119 $ 9,392 $ 33,784 $ 10,158 Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income: Americas $ 23,953 $ 26,586 $ 36,415 $ 27,939 $ 114,893 $ 26,274 EMEA 6,313 5,515 5,319 7,490 24,637 8,374 APAC 1,601 2,193 2,361 2,160 8,315 935 $ 31,867 $ 34,294 $ 44,095 $ 37,589 $ 147,845 $ 35,583





4. Impact of Currency Fluctuation

The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):

2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr Revenue $ (988 ) $ (777 ) $ 1,165 $ 1,946 $ 1,346 $ 2,932 Costs and expenses (996 ) (1,430 ) 291 918 (1,217 ) 2,000 Operating income 8 653 874 1,028 2,563 932 Foreign currency (losses) gains in other income 1,348 (193 ) (913 ) (639 ) (397 ) (287 ) $ 1,356 $ 460 $ (39 ) $ 389 $ 2,166 $ 645

Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands):



2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr Operating income $ 308 $ 895 $ 601 $ 445 $ 2,249 $ 79 Foreign currency (losses) gains in other income 1,450 262 (1,165 ) (381 ) 166 315 Total impact of changes in the Indian Rupee $ 1,758 $ 1,157 $ (564 ) $ 64 $ 2,415 $ 394





5. Other income includes the following components (in thousands):



2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr Interest income $ 68 $ 28 $ 8 $ (6 ) $ 98 $ (15 ) Foreign currency (losses) gains 1,348 (193 ) (913 ) (639 ) (397 ) (287 ) Other non-operating (expense) income 4 7 14 (11 ) 14 9 Total other (loss) income $ 1,420 $ (158 ) $ (891 ) $ (656 ) $ (285 ) $ (293 )





6. Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands):



2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr Capital expenditures $ 1,245 $ 507 $ 176 $ 802 $ 2,730 $ 569





7. Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands):



2020 2021 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year 1st Qtr Shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program 337 - - - 337 214 Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units 219 2 4 - 225 172 Total shares purchased 556 2 4 - 562 386 Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program $ 25,000 $ - $ - $ - $ 25,000 $ 26,988 Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units 18,032 123 368 38 18,561 19,414 Total cash paid for shares repurchased $ 43,032 $ 123 $ 368 $ 38 $ 43,561 $ 46,402





8. Remaining Performance Obligations

We disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations. Our reported performance obligations primarily represent cloud subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year (including cloud-deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Our deferred revenue on the balance sheet primarily relates to our maintenance contracts, which are typically one year in duration and are not included in the remaining performance obligations. Below are our remaining performance obligations as of the end of each period (in thousands):

March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 Remaining Performance Obligations $ 202,793 $ 225,470 $ 257,287 $ 308,761 $ 421,196







