QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $18.0 Million for the First Quarter of 2021

First Quarter 2021 Highlights



Net income of $18.0 million, or $1.12 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $18.6 million, or $1.16 per diluted share

NIM increased by 1 basis point and Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) increased by 3 bps to 3.26% and 3.40%, respectively

Noninterest income continues to be strong at $23.5 million

Annualized core loan and lease growth (non-GAAP) of 14.0% for the quarter, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans

Annualized core deposit growth of 3.2% for the quarter

Provision for credit losses of $6.7 million for the quarter and allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans/leases of 1.99%, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

Nonperforming assets remained stable for the quarter and represent 0.25% of total assets

MOLINE, Ill.,, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $18.0 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $18.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.14 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Pre-provision, pre-tax adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $29.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $30.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $18.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.16 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $19.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.20 for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2020, net income and diluted EPS were $11.2 million and $0.70, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS were $12.4 million and $0.77, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, $ in millions (except per share data) 2021 2020 2020 Net Income $ 18.0 $ 18.3 $ 11.2 Diluted EPS $ 1.12 $ 1.14 $ 0.70 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 18.6 $ 19.1 $ 12.4 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.16 $ 1.20 $ 0.77 Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted Income (non-GAAP) $ 29.0 $ 30.4 $ 22.8 Pre-Provision/Pre-Tax Adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP) 2.05 % 2.08 % 1.84 %

Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-recurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We are pleased with our financial performance for the first quarter,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered another quarter of strong net income, driven by robust loan growth, expanded net interest margin and carefully managed expenses. Despite a competitive lending environment, we grew core loans by 14% on an annualized basis, while maintaining disciplined underwriting and excellent credit quality. We continue to attract new clients and deepen ties with existing clients, which validates our relationship-based community banking model.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 14.0% for the Quarter, excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP)

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company’s total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, increased $139.2 million to a total of $4.1 billion. Core loan and lease growth during the quarter was 14.0% on an annualized basis and was funded by the Company’s excess liquidity and core deposit growth. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased by $37.2 million during the quarter. Core deposit growth was muted during the quarter as the Company was successful in shifting some of its excess deposits off balance sheet. The Company retains the ability to bring these deposits back onto the balance sheet as needed. The Company’s wholesale funding portfolio has been reduced to predominately subordinated debt that qualifies as regulatory capital. Additionally, at quarter-end, the percentage of gross loans and leases to total assets was 77.3%, up from 74.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, driven primarily by the strong loan growth and lower excess liquidity.

“Our robust loan growth for the quarter was driven by strength in both our core commercial lending business and in our Specialty Finance Group,” added Helling. “Given the strong first quarter results, combined with our current pipeline, we are now targeting organic loan growth for the full year 2021 of between 8% and 10%, consistent with our long-term goal of 9%.”

Net Interest Income of $42.0 million

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $42.0 million, compared to $43.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $37.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of acquisition-related net accretion and PPP income, net interest income was stable on a linked quarter basis. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $504 thousand for the first quarter of 2021, down from $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $625 thousand for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $43.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $45.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $38.9 million for the first quarter of 2020.

In the first quarter, reported NIM was 3.26% and, on a tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), NIM was 3.43%, as compared to 3.25% and 3.45% in the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), excluding acquisition-related net accretion was 3.40%, up 3 basis points from the fourth quarter. The increase in Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was due to a 1 basis point decline in the total cost of interest-bearing funds (due to both mix and rate), and a 2 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets (adjusted for acquisition-related net accretion).

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 NIM 3.26 % 3.25 % 3.40 % NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.43 % 3.45 % 3.56 % Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.40 % 3.37 % 3.50 % See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations





“We expanded our adjusted net interest margin again during the first quarter as our deposit costs were slightly lower due to an improved mix. While our average loan yields also declined during the quarter, we benefited from lower excess liquidity as well, enabling us to grow our margin,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Noninterest Income of $23.5 million

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $23.5 million, compared to $32.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $7.8 million reduction in swap fee income from the strong fourth quarter. Wealth management revenue was $3.7 million for the quarter, up $427 thousand from the fourth quarter. In addition, securities gains decreased by $617 thousand and gain on sale of loans decreased by $349 thousand from the prior quarter. Noninterest income increased $8.3 million, or an increase of 55% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

“Swap fee income totaled $13.6 million for the quarter, which was effectively right at the lower end of our guidance. The current pipeline of swap loans remains healthy and we believe this source of fee income is sustainable for the long term,” added Gipple “Our continued expectation is that swap fee income will be approximately $14 to $18 million per quarter for the remainder of 2021.”

Noninterest Expenses of $37.2 million

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $37.2 million, compared to $46.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $31.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decline was primarily due to lower salary and benefits expense of $5.6 million, driven by lower commission and incentive compensation expense in the quarter due to the lower swap fee income and lower incentive compensation accruals. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased by $809 thousand, advertising and marketing expense decreased by $649 thousand, and professional and data processing fees decreased by $428 thousand. In addition, we experienced a linked-quarter decline in losses on liability extinguishment of $1.5 million.

Asset Quality Remains Strong and NPAs Remained Stable

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $14.1 million at the end of the first quarter, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2020. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.25% on both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and improved from 0.31% on March 31, 2020. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases were 3.17% and 1.95%, respectively, from 3.24% and 1.55% as of December 31, 2020.

On January 1, 2021, the Company replaced its "incurred loss" model for recognizing credit losses with an "expected loss" model referred to as the CECL model, as per ASU 2016-13. As a result, there was a “day one” adjustment to our allowance for credit losses on loans/leases, which decreased the allowance by $8.1 million. Additionally, when combined with “day one” adjustments for held-to maturity investments and off-balance sheet exposures, also required by CECL, the total “day one” adjustment resulted in a $937 thousand reduction to capital, after-tax.

The Company’s provision for credit losses totaled $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, down from $7.1 million in the prior quarter. As of March 31, 2021, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.88%. The ACL on total loans/leases to total loans and leases on December 31, 2020 under CECL would have been 1.79%. Excluding PPP loans of $244 million, the ACL to total loans/leases as of March 31, 2021 was 1.99% (non-GAAP).

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 15.22%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.83% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.42%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.95%, 10.55% and 9.08% as of December 31, 2020.

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

Organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.



These initiatives are long-term targets. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors, the Company may not be able to achieve these goals for the full year 2021.

Supplemental Presentation and Where to Find It

In addition to this press release, the Company has included a supplemental presentation that provides further information regarding the Company’s loan exposures and deferrals. Investors, analysts and other interested persons may find this presentation on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR filing system at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, or on the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, April 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through May 12, 2021. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10153920. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 23 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $5.6 billion in assets, $4.4 billion in loans and $4.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.



A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including the impact of the new presidential administration); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices , as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities Exchange Commission or the PCAOB, including FASB’s CECL impairment standards ; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (xiii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated.. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts: Todd A. Gipple Kim K. Garrett President Vice President Chief Operating Officer Corporate Communications Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Manager (309) 743-7745 (319) 743-7006 tgipple@qcrh.com kgarret@qcrh.com





QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 78,814 $ 61,329 $ 68,932 $ 88,577 $ 169,827 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 55,056 95,676 302,668 142,900 206,708 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 799,825 838,131 782,088 748,883 684,571 Net loans/leases 4,279,220 4,166,753 4,168,395 4,079,432 3,662,435 Intangibles 10,873 11,381 11,902 13,872 14,421 Goodwill 74,066 74,066 74,066 74,248 74,248 Derivatives 122,668 222,757 236,381 225,164 195,973 Other assets 224,625 212,704 220,128 220,920 213,134 Assets held for sale - - - 10,765 10,758 Total assets $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 Total deposits $ 4,631,782 $ 4,599,137 $ 4,672,268 $ 4,349,775 $ 4,170,478 Total borrowings 188,601 177,114 226,962 376,250 244,399 Derivatives 125,863 229,270 244,510 233,589 203,744 Other liabilities 90,182 83,483 148,207 87,539 71,185 Liabilities held for sale - - - 1,588 3,130 Total stockholders' equity 608,719 593,793 572,613 556,020 539,139 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: (1) Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 168,842 Commercial and industrial - other 1,616,144 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 461,272 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 610,582 Construction and land development 607,798 Multi-family 396,272 Direct financing leases 60,134 1-4 family real estate 368,927 Consumer 71,080 Total loans/leases $ 4,361,051 Less allowance for credit losses 81,831 Net loans/leases $ 4,279,220 Loan/lease mix: (1) Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,779,062 $ 1,726,723 $ 1,823,049 $ 1,850,110 $ 1,484,979 Commercial real estate loans 2,174,897 2,107,629 1,999,715 1,869,162 1,783,086 Direct financing leases 59,229 66,016 73,011 79,105 83,324 Residential real estate loans 254,900 252,121 245,032 241,069 237,742 Installment and other consumer loans 87,053 91,302 102,471 99,150 106,728 Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees 5,910 7,338 4,699 1,663 8,809 Total loans/leases $ 4,361,051 $ 4,251,129 $ 4,247,977 $ 4,140,259 $ 3,704,668 Less allowance for credit losses (2) 81,831 84,376 79,582 60,827 42,233 Net loans/leases $ 4,279,220 $ 4,166,753 $ 4,168,395 $ 4,079,432 $ 3,662,435 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 14,581 $ 15,336 $ 18,437 $ 17,472 $ 19,457 Municipal securities 614,649 627,523 569,075 526,192 493,664 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 118,051 132,842 134,147 145,672 122,853 Asset backed securities 39,815 40,683 40,665 39,797 28,499 Other securities 12,903 21,747 19,764 19,750 20,098 Total securities $ 799,999 $ 838,131 $ 782,088 $ 748,883 $ 684,571 Less allowance for credit losses (2) 174 - - - - Net securities $ 799,825 $ 838,131 $ 782,088 $ 748,883 $ 684,571 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,269,578 $ 1,145,378 $ 1,175,085 $ 1,177,482 $ 829,782 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,916,054 2,987,469 2,938,194 2,488,755 2,440,907 Time deposits 445,067 460,659 499,021 560,982 617,979 Brokered deposits 1,084 5,631 59,968 122,556 281,810 Total deposits $ 4,631,782 $ 4,599,137 $ 4,672,268 $ 4,349,775 $ 4,170,478 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ - $ - $ 40,000 $ 90,000 $ 55,000 Overnight FHLB advances (3) 25,000 15,000 - 55,000 40,000 FRB borrowings - - - 100,000 30,000 Other short-term borrowings 6,840 5,430 30,430 24,818 13,067 Subordinated notes 118,731 118,691 118,577 68,516 68,455 Junior subordinated debentures 38,030 37,993 37,955 37,916 37,877 Total borrowings $ 188,601 $ 177,114 $ 226,962 $ 376,250 $ 244,399 (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "CECL", effective January 1, 2021, which included a change in class of receivable and segment categories. (2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "CECL", effective January 1, 2021, which requires an allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans/leases, off-balance sheet ("OBS") exposures and held to maturity ("HTM") securities, recorded through the income statement within the provision for credit losses. The Day 1 adjustments to ACL were as follows: loans/leases ($8.1) million, OBS $9.1 million, HTM securities $183 thousand. The current quarter provision for credit expense was as follows: loans/leases $6.0 million, OBS $729 thousand, and HTM securities was ($9) thousand. (3) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 0.28%.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 47,565 $ 49,851 $ 50,890 $ 48,650 $ 48,982 Interest expense 5,590 6,144 6,309 7,694 11,276 Net interest income 41,975 43,707 44,581 40,956 37,706 Provision for credit losses (1) 6,713 7,080 20,342 19,915 8,367 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 35,262 $ 36,627 $ 24,239 $ 21,041 $ 29,339 Trust department fees $ 2,801 $ 2,388 $ 2,280 $ 2,227 $ 2,312 Investment advisory and management fees 940 926 1,266 1,399 1,727 Deposit service fees 1,408 1,875 1,403 1,286 1,477 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 1,337 1,462 1,370 1,196 652 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans - 224 - - - Swap fee income 13,557 21,402 26,688 19,927 6,804 Securities gains, net - 617 1,802 65 - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 471 461 502 612 329 Debit card fees 975 923 946 775 758 Correspondent banking fees 314 270 220 198 215 Other 1,686 1,469 1,482 941 922 Total noninterest income $ 23,489 $ 32,017 $ 37,959 $ 28,626 $ 15,196 Salaries and employee benefits $ 24,847 $ 30,446 $ 25,999 $ 21,304 $ 18,519 Occupancy and equipment expense 4,108 4,917 3,807 3,748 4,032 Professional and data processing fees 3,443 3,871 3,758 3,646 3,369 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs - 25 (32 ) 70 151 Disposition costs 8 64 192 (83 ) 517 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,065 1,272 1,301 908 683 Loan/lease expense 300 465 403 339 228 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 39 (4 ) 16 (332 ) 13 Advertising and marketing 627 1,276 750 552 682 Bank service charges 523 523 488 501 504 Losses on liability extinguishment - 1,457 1,874 429 147 Correspondent banking expense 200 205 205 212 216 Intangibles amortization 508 521 531 548 549 Goodwill impairment - - - - 500 Loss on sale of subsidiary - (147 ) 305 - - Other 1,560 1,473 1,241 1,288 1,313 Total noninterest expense $ 37,228 $ 46,364 $ 40,838 $ 33,130 $ 31,423 Net income before income taxes $ 21,523 $ 22,280 $ 21,360 $ 16,537 $ 13,112 Federal and state income tax expense 3,541 4,009 4,016 2,798 1,884 Net income $ 17,982 $ 18,271 $ 17,344 $ 13,739 $ 11,228 Basic EPS $ 1.14 $ 1.16 $ 1.10 $ 0.87 $ 0.71 Diluted EPS $ 1.12 $ 1.14 $ 1.09 $ 0.86 $ 0.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,803,643 15,775,596 15,767,152 15,747,056 15,796,796 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,025,548 15,973,054 15,923,578 15,895,336 16,011,456 (1) Includes provision for credit losses for loans/leases totaling $6.0 million, HTM securities totaling ($9) thousand and OBS exposures totaling $729 thousand. Provision for credit losses only included provision for loans/leases for years prior to 2021.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 15,843,732 15,805,711 15,792,357 15,790,611 15,773,736 Book value per common share (1) $ 38.42 $ 37.57 $ 36.26 $ 35.21 $ 34.18 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 33.06 $ 32.16 $ 30.82 $ 29.63 $ 28.56 Closing stock price $ 47.22 $ 39.59 $ 27.41 $ 31.18 $ 27.07 Market capitalization $ 748,141 $ 625,748 $ 432,869 $ 492,351 $ 426,995 Market price / book value 122.90 % 105.38 % 75.60 % 88.55 % 79.20 % Market price / tangible book value 142.83 % 123.09 % 88.95 % 105.23 % 94.79 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 4.27 $ 3.84 $ 3.69 $ 3.55 $ 3.54 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 11.06 x 10.31 x 7.43 x 8.78 x 7.65 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 9.42 % 9.08 % 8.42 % 8.48 % 8.76 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 593,793 $ 572,613 $ 556,020 $ 539,139 $ 535,351 Cumulative effect from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL" (937 ) - - - - Net income 17,982 18,271 17,344 13,739 11,228 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (1,751 ) 3,157 (614 ) 3,622 (3,691 ) Common stock cash dividends declared (949 ) (947 ) (945 ) (945 ) (942 ) Repurchase and cancellation of 100,932 shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program - - - - (3,780 ) Other (5) 581 699 808 465 973 Ending balance $ 608,719 $ 593,793 $ 572,613 $ 556,020 $ 539,139 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 15.22 % 14.95 % 14.93 % 13.71 % 13.54 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.61 % 11.34 % 11.25 % 11.07 % 11.16 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.10 % 9.49 % 9.21 % 8.91 % 10.19 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.83 % 10.55 % 10.44 % 10.25 % 10.31 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.27 % 1.25 % 1.19 % 0.95 % 0.91 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 11.91 % 12.43 % 12.06 % 9.88 % 8.23 % Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.25 % 3.36 % 3.14 % 3.40 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.43 % 3.45 % 3.51 % 3.27 % 3.56 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 56.87 % 61.23 % 49.48 % 47.61 % 59.40 % Gross loans and leases / total assets (9) 77.25 % 74.81 % 72.43 % 74.01 % 70.95 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits (9) 94.15 % 92.43 % 90.92 % 95.18 % 88.83 % Effective tax rate 16.45 % 17.99 % 18.80 % 16.92 % 14.37 % Full-time equivalent employees (10) 720 714 687 712 703 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 5,668,850 $ 5,842,299 $ 5,820,555 $ 5,800,164 $ 4,948,311 Loans/leases 4,271,782 4,250,951 4,185,275 3,999,523 3,686,410 Deposits 4,628,889 4,742,602 4,726,881 4,732,626 3,954,707 Total stockholders' equity 604,012 588,042 575,061 556,047 545,548 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP). (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) Excludes assets held for sale as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. (10) Growth in full-time equivalents from September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020 due to the addition of new positions created to build scale. Decrease from June 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020 due to sale of Bates Companies and interns employed only during the summer.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 1,847 $ 1 0.05 % $ 1,216 $ 1 0.08 % $ 5,324 $ 18 1.36 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 116,446 37 0.13 % 279,024 82 0.12 % 128,612 361 1.13 % Securities (1) 810,059 7,050 3.48 % 795,696 7,207 3.62 % 619,307 6,080 3.95 % Restricted investment securities 18,064 219 4.84 % 18,790 236 4.92 % 21,365 258 4.86 % Loans (1) 4,271,782 42,525 4.04 % 4,250,951 44,956 4.21 % 3,686,410 44,056 4.81 % Total earning assets (1) $ 5,218,198 $ 49,832 3.86 % $ 5,345,677 $ 52,482 3.91 % $ 4,461,018 $ 50,773 4.58 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,981,306 $ 1,986 0.27 % $ 3,033,119 $ 2,060 0.27 % $ 2,379,635 $ 5,328 0.90 % Time deposits 448,035 1,441 1.30 % 530,813 1,752 1.31 % 785,135 3,879 1.99 % Short-term borrowings 7,141 1 0.07 % 19,115 3 0.17 % 19,315 64 1.33 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 13,078 9 0.28 % 33,207 80 0.94 % 111,407 449 1.62 % Subordinated debentures 118,706 1,594 5.37 % 118,612 1,678 5.66 % 68,418 994 5.84 % Junior subordinated debentures 38,007 559 5.88 % 37,969 571 5.88 % 37,853 571 6.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,606,273 $ 5,590 0.63 % $ 3,772,835 $ 6,144 0.64 % $ 3,401,763 $ 11,285 1.33 % Net interest income (1) $ 44,242 $ 46,338 $ 39,488 Net interest margin (2) 3.26 % 3.25 % 3.40 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.43 % 3.45 % 3.56 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.40 % 3.37 % 3.50 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 84,376 $ 79,582 $ 60,827 $ 42,233 $ 36,001 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL" - Day 1 adjustment (8,102 ) - - - - Provision charged to expense 5,993 7,080 20,342 19,915 8,367 Loans/leases charged off (713 ) (2,779 ) (1,819 ) (1,450 ) (2,335 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 277 493 232 129 200 Ending balance $ 81,831 $ 84,376 $ 79,582 $ 60,827 $ 42,233 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 13,863 $ 13,940 $ 17,597 $ 12,099 $ 11,628 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more - 3 86 99 1,419 Total nonperforming loans/leases 13,863 13,943 17,683 12,198 13,047 Other real estate owned 173 20 125 157 3,298 Other repossessed assets 50 135 110 25 45 Total nonperforming assets $ 14,086 $ 14,098 $ 17,918 $ 12,380 $ 16,390 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets (1) 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.22 % 0.31 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases (2) 1.88 % 1.98 % 1.87 % 1.47 % 1.14 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases (2) 590.28 % 605.15 % 450.05 % 498.66 % 323.70 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.06 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3) Special mention (rating 6) $ 53,466 $ 71,482 $ 79,587 $ 104,608 $ 34,738 Substandard (rating 7) 84,982 66,081 70,409 39,855 36,612 Doubtful (rating 8) - - - - - $ 138,448 $ 137,563 $ 149,996 $ 144,463 $ 71,350 Criticized loans (4) $ 138,448 $ 137,563 $ 149,996 $ 144,463 $ 71,350 Classified loans (5) 84,982 66,081 70,409 39,855 36,612 Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 3.17 % 3.24 % 3.53 % 3.49 % 1.93 % Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.95 % 1.55 % 1.66 % 0.96 % 0.99 % (1) Excludes assets held for sale as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. (2) Prior to adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL", upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans were recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio. There have been no acquisitions since adopting ASU 2016-13 "CECL", which requires an allowance to be established on acquired loans. (3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion. (4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance. (5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,101,634 $ 2,149,469 $ 1,914,785 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 245,842 243,090 237,198 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,847,070 1,952,308 1,719,773 Community State Bank - Ankeny 1,041,861 1,000,670 863,903 Springfield First Community Bank 818,605 779,955 708,736 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,841,518 $ 1,866,635 $ 1,678,889 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,362,927 1,378,108 1,247,989 Community State Bank - Ankeny 912,419 875,400 743,645 Springfield First Community Bank 602,274 569,036 524,420 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,568,131 $ 1,556,762 $ 1,338,915 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 249,478 244,325 235,144 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,382,336 1,362,056 1,159,453 Community State Bank - Ankeny 743,892 707,681 634,253 Springfield First Community Bank 666,692 624,629 572,046 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 85 % 83 % 80 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 101 % 99 % 93 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 82 % 81 % 85 % Springfield First Community Bank 111 % 110 % 109 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 75 % 72 % 70 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 75 % 70 % 67 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 71 % 71 % 73 % Springfield First Community Bank 81 % 80 % 81 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.98 % 1.95 % 1.17 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 3.73 % 2.63 % 1.50 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2) 2.05 % 2.35 % 1.35 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (2) 1.74 % 2.02 % 1.21 % Springfield First Community Bank (2) 1.43 % 1.23 % 0.56 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.35 % 1.52 % 1.33 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2.45 % 0.59 % 1.60 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 0.81 % 3.25 % 0.50 % Springfield First Community Bank 1.16 % 3.02 % 1.29 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.20 % 3.19 % 3.68 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (4) 3.55 % 3.51 % 3.43 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (5) 3.70 % 3.77 % 3.91 % Springfield First Community Bank (6) 3.55 % 4.03 % 3.83 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 13 $ 103 $ 49 Community State Bank - Ankeny 317 132 64 Springfield First Community Bank 211 880 552 QCR Holdings, Inc. (7) (37 ) (38 ) (40 ) (1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2 ) Prior to adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL", upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans were recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio. There have been no acquisitions since adopting ASU 2016-13 "CECL", which requires an allowance to be established on acquired loans. (3 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (4 ) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, 3.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 3.42% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. (5 ) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, 3.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 3.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. (6 ) Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, 3.59% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 4.52% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. (7 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.







QCR Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 608,719 $ 593,793 $ 572,613 $ 556,020 $ 539,139 Less: Intangible assets 84,939 85,447 85,968 88,120 88,669 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 523,780 $ 508,346 $ 486,645 $ 467,900 $ 450,470 Total assets (GAAP) $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 Less: Intangible assets 84,939 85,447 85,968 88,120 88,669 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,560,208 $ 5,597,350 $ 5,778,592 $ 5,516,641 $ 5,143,406 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.42 % 9.08 % 8.42 % 8.48 % 8.76 % TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (1) Stockholder's equity (GAAP) $ 608,719 $ 593,793 $ 572,613 $ 556,020 $ 539,139 Less: PPP loan interest income (post-tax) (2) 9,479 7,691 4,934 2,085 - Less: Intangible assets 84,939 85,447 85,968 88,120 88,669 Tangible common equity, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP) $ 514,301 $ 500,655 $ 481,711 $ 465,815 $ 450,470 Total assets (GAAP) $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761 $ 5,232,075 Less: PPP loans 243,860 273,146 357,506 358,052 - Less: Intangible assets 84,939 85,447 85,968 88,120 88,669 Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 5,316,348 $ 5,324,204 $ 5,421,086 $ 5,158,589 $ 5,143,406 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 9.67 % 9.40 % 8.89 % 9.03 % 8.76 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) PPP interest income (post-tax) is calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.





