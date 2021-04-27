Myriad Genetics to Release March 2021 Quarterly Financial Results on May 3, 2021, Host Investor Day on May 4, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 at 4:05 pm EDT on May 3, 2021. The company will not be hosting a quarterly earnings call given it will be holding an Investor Day event the morning of May 4, 2021 at 11:00 am EDT. The link to the Investor Day event and registration will be under the investor relations section of our corporate website.



