Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021

FREMONT, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, announced today financial results for the first quarter of 2021, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.



We reported quarterly revenue of $301.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, along with 41.1% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped approximately 830 megawatts DC, or 2,452,765 microinverters. In addition, we acquired two companies to accelerate our digital transformation – Sofdesk, Inc., which provides solar design software to installers, and the Solar Design Services business of DIN Engineering Services, LLP, which provides permitting and proposal services to installers.

Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2021 are listed below.

Revenue of $301.8 million

Cash flow from operations of $75.8 million; ending cash balance of $1,489.0 million

GAAP gross margin of 40.7%; non-GAAP gross margin of 41.1%

GAAP operating income of $61.4 million; non-GAAP operating income of $80.2 million

GAAP net income of $31.7 million, including a non-cash loss of $56.4 million on the partial settlement of convertible notes; non-GAAP net income of $78.7 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.22; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.56

Our revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2021 are provided below, compared with those of the prior quarter and the year ago quarter:

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020* Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020* Revenue $ 301,754 $ 264,839 $ 205,545 $ 301,754 $ 264,839 $ 205,545 Gross margin 40.7 % 46.0 % 39.2 % 41.1 % 40.2 % 39.5 % Operating expenses $ 61,563 $ 42,824 $ 35,963 $ 43,699 $ 34,193 $ 28,508 Operating income $ 61,386 $ 79,114 $ 44,712 $ 80,232 $ 72,356 $ 52,773 Net income $ 31,698 $ 72,991 $ 68,936 $ 78,702 $ 71,342 $ 51,875 Basic EPS $ 0.24 $ 0.57 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.42 Diluted EPS $ 0.22 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.38

* Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 of $205.5 million included approximately $44.5 million of safe harbor revenue.

Total revenue increased 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 as we continued to experience strong worldwide demand for our solar and storage systems. We reported record quarterly revenue in the U.S., Europe, and Australia, despite normal seasonality in the first quarter. Our operations team did an excellent job of navigating component supply constraints to best service our customer demand, while improving inventory in the channel.

Our non-GAAP gross margin increased to 41.1% in the first quarter of 2021, from 40.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by disciplined pricing and cost management. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased to $43.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $34.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to increased investments in research and development, increased hiring, payroll tax associated with employee stock vesting, and the consolidation of Sofdesk operations in late January. Non-GAAP operating income was $80.2 million, compared to $72.4 million in the prior quarter.

We exited the first quarter of 2021 with $1,489.0 million in cash and generated $75.8 million in cash flow from operations. The cash balance includes net proceeds of approximately $1,189.4 million from the convertible notes issuance in March 2021 and is partially offset by $304.8 million paid in principal amounts for the partial repurchase and conversions of the convertible notes due 2024 and 2025. Inventory was $34.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to $41.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The sequential decrease in our inventory was driven by an increase in customer demand coupled with supply constraints.

We made good progress on the rollout of our Enphase Storage systems by reducing commissioning times. We introduced 24/7 global customer support and are pleased to resume in-person installer training, while also continuing our online certification. In addition, we recently expanded our Enphase Installer Network (EIN) in the Netherlands and Belgium, after successful launches in the U.S. and Australia. Our EIN installers can enjoy a variety of tools and services on Enphase’s digital platform to help make the sales and installation process faster and easier, while providing an exceptional experience to homeowners across the globe.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

On March 29, 2021, Enphase Energy announced that it entered into an agreement with Rubicon Energy to distribute Enphase IQ™ microinverters for grid-tied photovoltaic (PV) applications to residential and commercial installers in the fast-growing South African market. To cater to the higher power modules utilized in the region, Rubicon Energy will predominantly distribute Enphase IQ 7A™ microinverters to residential and commercial installers.

On April 1, 2021, Enphase Energy announced that it completed the previously announced acquisition of the Solar Design Services business of DIN Engineering Services LLP. Based in Noida, India, the business is a leading provider of outsourced proposal drawings and permit plan sets for residential solar installers in North America.

On April 7, 2021, Enphase Energy announced that it is now providing 24/7 support for installers and Enphase system owners globally across its phone, online chat, and email communications channels. Providing around-the-clock support builds on the commitment Enphase has made to delivering the industry’s best customer experience. In recent years, Enphase has introduced online chat support; the Enphase Community platform for direct engagement with other Enphase system owners; Enphase University, an advanced online learning platform; and rapid, remote microinverter activation and returns processing with the Service-on-the-Go tool.

On April 8, 2021, Enphase Energy announced that after successful launches of its Enphase Installer Network (EIN) in the U.S. and Australia in 2020, the Company has expanded EIN into the Netherlands and Belgium, with more European countries to follow during 2021. The EIN recognizes a network of trusted installers that deliver exceptional homeowner experiences using Enphase products and is designed to help Enphase installers grow their business with a range of innovative digital tools and exclusive benefits.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the second quarter of 2021, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:

Revenue to be within a range of $300.0 million to $320.0 million

GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 37.0% to 40.0%; non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 38.0% to 41.0%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses

GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $70.0 million to $73.0 million, including $17.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related costs and amortization

Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $53.0 million to $56.0 million, excluding $17.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related costs and amortization. The non-GAAP estimates include increased investments in new products, software, and marketing and a $3.5 million accrual for deferred consideration from the acquisitions.

All guidance estimates for the second quarter of 2021 include operations of both Sofdesk and DIN’s Solar Design Services business for the entire quarter.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. To view a description of non-GAAP financial measures used and the non-GAAP reconciliation schedule for the periods presented, click here .

Conference Call Information

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 Net revenues $ 301,754 $ 264,839 $ 205,545 Cost of revenues (1) 178,805 142,901 124,870 Gross profit 122,949 121,938 80,675 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,818 15,801 11,876 Sales and marketing 19,622 14,139 11,772 General and administrative 20,123 12,884 12,315 Total operating expenses 61,563 42,824 35,963 Income from operations 61,386 79,114 44,712 Other income (expense), net Interest income 73 673 1,091 Interest expense (7,329 ) (5,901 ) (3,155 ) Other income (expense), net 573 503 (924 ) Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes (2) (56,369 ) (3,037 ) — Change in fair value of derivatives (3) — — 15,344 Total other income (expense), net (63,052 ) (7,762 ) 12,356 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,666 ) 71,352 57,068 Income tax benefit 33,364 1,639 11,868 Net income $ 31,698 $ 72,991 $ 68,936 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.57 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 131,303 126,980 123,531 Diluted 146,442 145,990 138,104

(1) We sought refunds totaling approximately $38.9 million plus $0.6 million accrued interest on tariffs previously paid from September 24, 2018 to March 31, 2020 for certain microinverters that qualify for the tariff exclusion on Chinese imported microinverter products that fit the dimensions and weight limits within a Section 301 Tariff exclusion under U.S. note 20(ss)(40) to subchapter III of chapter 99 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States. The refund request was subject to review and approval by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection; therefore, we assessed the probable loss recovery in the three months ended December 31, 2020 was equal to the $16.5 million approved refund requests available to us. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we have recorded $15.9 million as a reduction to cost of revenues and $0.6 million as interest income in our consolidated statements of operations as the approved refunds relate to paid tariffs previously recorded to cost of revenues. No tariff refunds were recorded as a reduction to cost of revenues in the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.

(2) Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes of $56.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 primarily relates to the $9.5 million non-cash loss on partial settlement of $87.1 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2024, $9.4 million non-cash loss on partial settlement of $217.7 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2025 and $37.5 million non-cash inducement loss incurred on repurchase of Notes due 2025. Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes of $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is related to partial settlement of $43.9 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2024.

(3) Change in fair value of derivatives of $15.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represents changes in fair value of the conversion option in the Notes due 2025, as well as the convertible note hedge and warrant transactions. Initially, conversion of the Notes due 2025 would be settled solely in cash as a result of the Company not having the necessary number of authorized but unissued shares of its common stock available to settle the conversion option of the Notes due 2025 in shares; therefore, the conversion option, convertible note hedge and warrant transactions were classified as derivatives that required marked-to-market accounting. On May 20, 2020, at the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders, the stockholders approved an amendment to its certificate of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock. As a result, the Company is now able to settle the Notes due 2025, convertible notes hedge and warrants through payment or delivery, as the case may be, of cash, shares of its common stock or a combination thereof, at the Company’s election. Accordingly, on May 20, 2020, the conversion option, convertible note hedge and warrant transactions were remeasured at fair value and were then reclassified to additional paid-in-capital in the condensed consolidated balance sheet in the second quarter of 2020 and are no longer remeasured as long as they continue to meet the conditions for equity classification.





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,489,010 $ 679,379 Accounts receivable, net 236,090 182,165 Inventory 34,876 41,764 Prepaid expenses and other assets 31,386 29,756 Total current assets 1,791,362 933,064 Property and equipment, net 53,648 42,985 Operating lease, right of use asset, net 16,688 17,683 Intangible assets, net 47,917 28,808 Goodwill 61,038 24,783 Other assets 91,315 59,875 Deferred tax assets, net 132,231 92,904 Total assets $ 2,194,199 $ 1,200,102 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 81,524 $ 72,609 Accrued liabilities 115,172 76,542 Deferred revenues, current 49,118 47,665 Warranty obligations, current 14,303 11,260 Debt, current 84,356 325,967 Total current liabilities 344,473 534,043 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues, noncurrent 142,985 125,473 Warranty obligations, noncurrent 40,250 34,653 Other liabilities 15,777 17,042 Debt, noncurrent 917,873 4,898 Total liabilities 1,461,358 716,109 Total stockholders’ equity 732,841 483,993 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,194,199 $ 1,200,102





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 31,698 $ 72,991 $ 68,936 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,558 5,353 3,844 Provision for doubtful accounts 14 171 104 Loss on partial settlement of convertibles notes 56,369 3,037 — Deemed repayment of convertible notes attributable to accreted debt discount (15,579 ) (3,132 ) — Non-cash interest expense 7,156 5,309 2,722 Change in fair value of debt security (1,437 ) — — Stock-based compensation 14,844 8,289 7,515 Change in fair value of derivatives — — (15,344 ) Deferred income taxes (35,367 ) (2,610 ) (12,500 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (53,719 ) (57,854 ) 49,637 Inventory 6,888 (4,229 ) (2,560 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,040 ) (4,185 ) (5,009 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 36,376 44,895 (22,066 ) Warranty obligations 8,640 2,134 403 Deferred revenues 19,440 14,011 (36,460 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 75,841 84,180 39,222 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,940 ) (8,851 ) (3,353 ) Investment in a private company (25,000 ) (5,010 ) — Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (55,239 ) — — Net cash used in investing activities (90,179 ) (13,861 ) (3,353 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs 1,189,388 — 313,011 Purchase of convertible note hedges (286,235 ) — (89,056 ) Sale of warrants 220,800 — 71,552 Principal payments and financing fees on debt (1,078 ) (306 ) (1,148 ) Partial repurchase of convertible notes (289,233 ) (40,728 ) — Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan 214 3,687 1,979 Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (9,185 ) (16,288 ) (34,267 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 824,671 (53,635 ) 262,071 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (702 ) 903 (205 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 809,631 17,587 297,735 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period 679,379 661,792 296,109 Cash. cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period $ 1,489,010 $ 679,379 $ 593,844





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 122,949 $ 121,938 $ 80,675 Stock-based compensation 982 522 606 Tariff refunds — (15,911 ) — Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 123,931 $ 106,549 $ 81,281 Gross margin (GAAP) 40.7 % 46.0 % 39.2 % Stock-based compensation 0.4 % 0.2 % 0.3 % Tariff refunds — % (6.0 )% — % Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 41.1 % 40.2 % 39.5 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 61,563 $ 42,824 $ 35,963 Stock-based compensation (1) (13,862 ) (7,767 ) (6,909 ) Acquisition related expenses and amortization (4,002 ) (864 ) (546 ) Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 43,699 $ 34,193 $ 28,508 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Research and development $ 5,749 $ 3,271 $ 1,919 Sales and marketing 3,537 2,044 1,942 General and administrative 4,576 2,452 3,048 Total $ 13,862 $ 7,767 $ 6,909 Income from operations (GAAP) $ 61,386 $ 79,114 $ 44,712 Stock-based compensation 14,844 8,289 7,515 Tariff refunds — (15,911 ) — Acquisition related expenses and amortization 4,002 864 546 Income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 80,232 $ 72,356 $ 52,773 Net income (GAAP) $ 31,698 $ 72,991 $ 68,936 Stock-based compensation 14,844 8,289 7,515 Tariff refunds — (16,538 ) — Acquisition related expenses and amortization 4,002 864 546 Non-cash interest expense 7,156 5,309 2,722 Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes 56,369 3,037 — Change in fair value of derivatives — — (15,344 ) Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (35,367 ) (2,610 ) (12,500 ) Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 78,702 $ 71,342 $ 51,875 Net income per share, basic (GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.57 $ 0.56 Stock-based compensation 0.11 0.07 0.06 Tariff refunds — (0.13 ) — Acquisition related expenses and amortization 0.03 0.01 — Non-cash interest expense 0.05 0.04 0.02 Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes 0.43 0.02 — Change in fair value of derivatives — — (0.12 ) Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (0.26 ) (0.02 ) (0.10 ) Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.42 Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP 131,303 126,980 123,531 Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.22 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Stock-based compensation 0.11 0.07 0.06 Tariff refunds — (0.12 ) — Acquisition related expenses and amortization 0.03 0.01 — Non-cash interest expense 0.05 0.04 0.02 Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes 0.40 0.02 — Change in fair value of derivatives — — (0.11 ) Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (0.25 ) (0.01 ) (0.09 ) Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.38 Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP 146,442 145,990 138,104 Shares used in per share calculation Non-GAAP (3) 141,746 139,527 135,168 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 75,841 $ 84,180 $ 39,222 Purchases of property and equipment (9,940 ) (8,851 ) (3,353 ) Deemed repayment of convertible notes due 2024 and notes due 2025 attributable to accreted debt discount 15,579 3,132 — Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 81,480 $ 78,461 $ 35,869

(2) Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 excludes convertible notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of less than $0.1 million in each period from non-GAAP net income.

(3) Effect of dilutive in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes and warrants are included in the GAAP weighted-average diluted shares in periods where the Company has GAAP net income. The Company excluded the in-the-money portion of convertible notes due 2024 totaling 2,984 thousand shares, 5,063 thousand shares and 2,936 thousand shares in the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, from non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as the Company entered into convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the notes due 2024. The Company excluded the in-the-money portion of convertible notes due 2025 totaling 1,713 thousand shares and 1,401 thousand shares in the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, from non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as the Company entered into convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the notes due 2025.