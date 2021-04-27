Lydall Announces First Quarter 2021 Results; Strong Demand Across the Business Drives Healthy Margin Expansion

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS* - Q1 2021
- Net sales of $227.1 million, up 13.3% compared to prior year on strong demand across all three segments; up 10.8% organically
- Gross margin and adjusted gross margin of 21.4%, up 220 bps
- Net income of $5.1 million or $0.28 per diluted share compared to loss per share of ($3.25) in Q1-2020; Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.35 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.20
- EBITDA of $22.7 million or 10.0% of sales; Adjusted EBITDA up 22.0% to $24.4 million, or 10.7% of sales
- Total debt net of cash of $172.3 million, compared to $200.3 million at March 31, 2020; net debt leverage ratio of 2.4x
*Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to Lydall’s GAAP financial results are included at the end of this release. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
MANCHESTER, Conn., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYDALL, INC. (NYSE: LDL) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
“I’m thrilled to report that Lydall delivered another very strong quarter led by sales growth and sequential margin expansion in every business segment. We continue to execute on our strategic roadmap and leverage our strong product portfolio to deliver measurable results as we help our customers win,” said Sara A. Greenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“Specialty filtration sales rose sharply as our new fine fiber meltblown production line in Rochester, New Hampshire began producing media at full capacity early in the quarter. This was complemented by strong demand for sealing solutions and specialty insulation products in our Performance Materials (“PM”) business,” commented Ms. Greenstein. PM specialty filtration sales grew 32.7% or $8.5 million, and sales of sealing and advanced solutions products were up 14.4%. “Incremental fine fiber meltblown capacity at Rochester and St. Rivalain, France remains on schedule for full production rates in early third quarter, which we expect to contribute to strong growth and further margin expansion for PM."
Elevated automotive demand continued globally, with parts sales in the Thermal Acoustical Solutions (“TAS”) segment growing 11.9% compared to last year, and 4.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. “The TAS business eliminated COVID-related high cost temporary labor in our North American operations and continues to deliver sequential margin improvements.”
Lydall’s Technical Nonwovens (“TNW”) segment saw sales growth of 7.4%, led by strong growth in Canada and China. Favorable mix and productivity drove EBITDA margin expansion both year over year and sequentially.
Q1 2021 Consolidated Results
Net sales of $227.1 million increased by $26.6 million, or 13.3% compared to the first quarter of 2020. Consolidated sales were up 10.8% organically, led by 19.9% growth in PM on strong specialty filtration and sealing volumes, healthy growth of 8.1% in TAS on robust automotive demand, and growth of 1.8% in the TNW segment.
Operating income of $12.1 million improved by $67.7 million dollars from the first quarter 2020 operating loss of $55.6 million dollars, which included impairment charges of $61.1 million.
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $24.4 million was up $4.4 million or 22.0% from the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.7% expanded 70 basis points from prior year and 230 basis points from fourth quarter 2020. This was led by strong margin gains in PM which delivered adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.5%, up sharply from prior year driven by favorable mix of specialty filtration products and higher volume of sealing sales. Continued operational improvements in North America were the primary driver of sequential EBITDA margin expansion of 290 basis points in TAS, while TNW volume and mix led to sequential EBITDA margin expansion of 170 basis points.
Randall B. Gonzales, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “PM continues to perform in line with our expectations fueled by strong, profitable growth of specialty filtration volumes, and effectively leveraging fixed costs as sealing and specialty insulation volumes accelerate. Lydall’s focus on reshaping our portfolio to meet our customer’s diverse needs, combined with a commitment to operational excellence, are key components to delivering healthy margin expansion and strong cash flows.”
Liquidity
Net cash provided by operations in the first quarter was $0.2 million driven by higher net income, offset by higher working capital which increased primarily due to higher sales. At March 31, 2021, the Company’s total debt was $261.0 million, or $172.3 million net of $88.7 million of cash, including $9.5 million of debt repayment in the first quarter. Net debt decreased by $28.1 million and net debt leverage ratio of 2.4x improved 0.1 turns compared to the same period in 2020.
Strong financial performance enabled Lydall to take advantage of favorable credit markets and to execute a new credit facility in April, extending the maturity to 2026, and modifying pricing which the Company expects will result in approximately $4 million of interest expense savings in 2021. The Company also announced a $30 million share repurchase program. Mr. Gonzales commented, “Lydall’s execution has proven that we have the right strategy to deliver profitable growth and sustainable cash flow, enabling us to not only invest in high return organic projects, but also manage our debt and return capital to shareholders.”
Outlook
Ms. Greenstein commented, “Our strategy is delivering results. As we focus on the Grow and Differentiate phase, we see continued robust demand in 2021 across all of the key end markets that leverage Lydall’s diverse product portfolio. In addition, our strong innovation pipeline addresses the megatrends driving the post-pandemic global economic rebound. Specialty filtration solutions that address enhanced indoor air quality requirements will accelerate with the completion of Lydall’s innovation focused Filtration Center of Excellence. Stricter industrial emission regulations will drive continued demand for higher performance outdoor air quality solutions. Demand for high performance sealing solutions across a myriad of end use applications and ultra-low temperature insulation for cryogenic applications remain robust. Recent announcements related to domestic infrastructure investment are expected to benefit our geosynthetics business, while accelerated EV adoption leverages Lydall’s deep OEM customer partnerships and engineering expertise in vehicle light-weighting, thermal management, and acoustical abatement products.
“Our focus on One Lydall initiatives and bias for quick, decisive, and data driven actions have enabled Lydall to deliver strong first quarter results even in light of the pandemic and significant global supply chain disruptions.” Ms. Greenstein concluded, “We are confident that these hard-won gains on operational excellence, cost flexibility, cash discipline, and relentless customer focus will continue going forward, positioning Lydall to deliver superior results in 2021.”
Conference Call
|Summary of Operations
|In thousands except per share data
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|$
|227,099
|$
|200,527
|Cost of sales
|178,550
|161,959
|Gross profit
|48,549
|38,568
|Selling, product development and administrative expenses
|35,633
|33,027
|Impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets
|—
|61,109
|Restructuring expenses
|777
|—
|Operating income (loss)
|12,139
|(55,568
|)
|(Gain) loss on the sale of a business
|698
|—
|Employee benefit plans settlement expenses
|—
|385
|Interest expense
|3,448
|2,857
|Other (income) expense, net
|86
|(418
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|7,907
|(58,392
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|2,821
|(2,015
|)
|(Income) loss from equity method investment
|(8
|)
|44
|Net income (loss)
|$
|5,094
|$
|(56,421
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.29
|$
|(3.25
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.28
|$
|(3.25
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|17,545
|17,336
|Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents outstanding
|17,888
|17,336
|Summary of Segment Information
|and Corporate Office Expenses
|In thousands
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Net Sales
|Performance Materials Segment (1),(2)
|$
|79,333
|$
|65,220
|Technical Nonwovens Segment (2)
|61,675
|57,403
|Thermal Acoustical Solutions
|91,044
|83,761
|Eliminations and Other (2)
|(4,953
|)
|(5,857
|)
|Consolidated Net Sales
|$
|227,099
|$
|200,527
|Operating Income (Loss)
|Performance Materials Segment (1),(3)
|$
|15,296
|$
|(56,941
|)
|Technical Nonwovens Segment (4)
|5,104
|3,813
|Thermal Acoustical Solutions
|1,674
|5,628
|Corporate Office Expenses
|(9,935
|)
|(8,068
|)
|Consolidated Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|12,139
|$
|(55,568
|)
|(1)
|The Performance Materials segment reports the results of the facility in German that the Company sold on March 11, 2021.
|(2)
|Included in the Performance Materials segment, Technical Nonwovens segment, and Eliminations and Other is the following:
|•
|Technical Nonwovens segment intercompany sales of $3.9 million and $5.0 million to the Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
|•
|Performance Materials segment intercompany sales of $1.0 million and $0.9 million to the Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
|(3)
|Included in the operating results within the Performance Materials segment are the following:
|•
|$61.1 million of impairment charges related to goodwill and other long-lived assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.
|•
|$3.0 million and $4.0 million of intangible assets amortization for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
|(4)
|Included in the Technical Nonwovens segment is the following:
|•
|$1.1 million and $1.2 million of intangible assets amortization for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
|Financial Position
|In thousands except ratio data
|(Unaudited)
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|88,717
|$
|102,176
|Working capital
|$
|168,079
|$
|161,763
|Total debt
|$
|260,991
|$
|270,438
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|264,550
|$
|257,696
|Total capitalization
|$
|525,541
|$
|528,134
|Total debt to total capitalization
|49.7
|%
|51.2
|%
|Cash Flows
|In thousands
|For the Three Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|$
|220
|$
|26,741
|Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
|$
|(9,455
|)
|$
|(7,499
|)
|Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|$
|(4,501
|)
|$
|18,375
|Depreciation and amortization
|$
|11,366
|$
|12,152
|Capital expenditures
|$
|(8,119
|)
|$
|(9,157
|)
|Common Stock Data
|For the Three Months ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|High
|$
|42.06
|$
|22.93
|Low
|$
|28.03
|$
|4.79
|Close
|$
|33.74
|$
|6.46
During the first quarter of 2021, 6,500,642 shares of Lydall common stock (LDL) were traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Non-GAAP Measures
In thousands except ratio and per share data
(Unaudited)
The following tables address the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and reconcile the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|In thousands
|2021
|2020
|Net sales, as reported
|$
|227,099
|$
|200,527
|Net sales, adjusted
|$
|227,099
|$
|200,527
|Gross profit, as reported
|$
|48,549
|$
|38,568
|Gross profit, adjusted
|$
|48,549
|$
|38,568
|Gross margin, as reported
|21.4
|%
|19.2
|%
|Gross margin, adjusted
|21.4
|%
|19.2
|%
|Operating income (loss), as reported
|$
|12,139
|$
|(55,568
|)
|Strategic initiatives expenses
|150
|1,908
|Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets
|—
|61,109
|PM restructuring expenses
|777
|—
|Operating income (loss), adjusted
|$
|13,066
|$
|7,449
|Operating margin, as reported
|5.3
|%
|(27.7
|)
|%
|Operating margin, adjusted
|5.8
|%
|3.7
|%
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported
|$
|0.28
|$
|(3.25
|)
|Strategic initiatives expenses
|0.01
|0.11
|Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets
|—
|3.52
|PM restructuring expenses
|0.04
|—
|Employee benefit plans settlement expenses
|—
|0.02
|(Gain) loss on the sale of a business
|0.04
|—
|Tax effect of above adjustments
|(0.02
|)
|(0.20
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.20
This press release reports adjusted results for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, which excludes strategic initiatives expenses, restructuring expenses in the Performance Materials segment, impairment charges in the Performance Materials segment, employee benefit plans settlement expenses, and loss on the sale of a business.
CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENT EBITDA/ADJUSTED EBITDA
In thousands except ratio data
(Unaudited)
The following tables report consolidated and segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. The Company uses segment operating income (loss) for the purpose of calculating segment EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA excludes strategic initiatives expenses, restructuring expenses, non-cash impairment charges, employee benefit plans settlement expenses, and loss on the sale of a business.
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
|Segments
|Performance
Materials
|Technical
Nonwovens
|Thermal
Acoustical
Solutions
|Total
|Corporate
Office
|Consolidated
Lydall
|Net income (loss)
|$
|5,094
|(Gain) loss on the sale of a business
|698
|Interest expense
|3,448
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|2,821
|Other (income) expense, net
|86
|(Income) loss from equity method investment
|(8
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|15,296
|$
|5,104
|$
|1,674
|$
|22,074
|$
|(9,935
|)
|$
|12,139
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,966
|3,189
|3,102
|11,257
|109
|11,366
|(Gain) loss on the sale of a business
|—
|—
|—
|—
|698
|698
|Other (income) expense, net
|—
|—
|—
|—
|86
|86
|(Income) loss from equity method investment
|—
|(8
|)
|—
|(8
|)
|—
|(8
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|20,262
|$
|8,301
|$
|4,776
|$
|33,339
|$
|(10,610
|)
|$
|22,729
|% of net sales
|25.5
|%
|13.5
|%
|5.2
|%
|14.4
|%
|10.0
|%
|Strategic initiatives expenses
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|150
|$
|150
|PM restructuring expenses
|745
|—
|—
|745
|32
|777
|(Gain) loss on the sale of a business
|—
|—
|—
|—
|698
|698
|EBITDA, adjusted
|$
|21,007
|$
|8,301
|$
|4,776
|$
|34,084
|$
|(9,730
|)
|$
|24,354
|% of net sales
|26.5
|%
|13.5
|%
|5.2
|%
|14.7
|%
|10.7
|%
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
|Segments
|Performance
Materials
|Technical
Nonwovens
|Thermal
Acoustical
Solutions
|Total
|Corporate
Office
|Consolidated
Lydall
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(56,421
|)
|Employee benefits plans settlement expense
|385
|Interest expense
|2,857
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(2,015
|)
|Other (income) expense, net
|(418
|)
|(Income) loss from equity method investment
|44
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(56,941
|)
|$
|3,813
|$
|5,628
|$
|(47,500
|)
|$
|(8,068
|)
|$
|(55,568
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,255
|3,038
|2,717
|12,010
|135
|12,145
|Employee benefits plans settlement expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|385
|385
|Other (income) expense, net
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(418
|)
|(418
|)
|(Income) loss from equity method investment
|—
|44
|—
|44
|—
|44
|EBITDA
|$
|(50,686
|)
|$
|6,807
|$
|8,345
|$
|(35,534
|)
|$
|(7,900
|)
|$
|(43,434
|)
|% of net sales
|(77.7
|)
|%
|11.9
|%
|10.0
|%
|(17.2
|)
|%
|(21.7
|)
|%
|Strategic initiatives expenses
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|1,908
|$
|1,908
|Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets
|61,109
|—
|—
|61,109
|—
|61,109
|Employee benefit plans settlement expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|385
|385
|EBITDA, adjusted
|$
|10,423
|$
|6,807
|$
|8,345
|$
|25,575
|$
|(5,607
|)
|$
|19,968
|% of net sales
|16.0
|%
|11.9
|%
|10.0
|%
|12.4
|%
|10.0
|%
|Organic Sales
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
|Performance
Materials
|Technical
Nonwovens
|Thermal
Acoustical
Solutions
|Consolidated
|Sales growth, as reported
|21.6
|%
|7.4
|%
|8.7
|%
|13.3
|%
|Acquisitions and divestitures
|(0.9
|)
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|(0.3
|)
|%
|Change in tooling sales
|—
|%
|—
|%
|(2.4
|)
|%
|(1.0
|)
|%
|Foreign currency translation
|2.6
|%
|5.6
|%
|3.0
|%
|3.8
|%
|Organic sales growth
|19.9
|%
|1.8
|%
|8.1
|%
|10.8
|%
This press release provides information regarding organic sales change, defined as net sales change excluding (1) sales from acquired and divested businesses (2) the impact of foreign currency translation and (3) tooling sales, net of foreign currency. Management believes that the presentation of organic sales change is useful to investors because it enables them to assess, on a consistent basis, sales trends related to the Company selling products to customers, without the impact of foreign currency rate changes that are not under management's control and do not reflect the performance of the Company and management. Tooling sales are excluded because tooling revenue is not generated from selling the Company's products to customers, but rather is reimbursement from our customers for the design and production of tools used by the Company in our manufacturing processes. Tooling sales can be sporadic and may mask underlying business conditions and obscure business trends.