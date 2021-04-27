Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Announces Results for 2021 Fiscal Second Quarter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) reported net income of $59.1 million, or $1.84 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net income of $52.3 million, or $1.45 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.



“Our Tax Services and Payments businesses and the increased interest income from our Commercial Finance business combined to produce solid second quarter revenue results,” said President and CEO Brad Hanson. “We continued to develop our Banking as a Service franchise, including the launch of a new partnership with Walgreens. During the quarter, we distributed cards for the second and third rounds of Economic Impact Payments and further developed our Environmental, Social and Governance efforts, all of which helped advance our mission of financial inclusion for all®.”

“We are pleased with our team’s ability to grow core revenues, improve efficiency, and manage credit. Excluding last year’s gain-on-sale from the divestiture of our community bank, we have seen promising fee income growth driven by both new and existing partner relationships in our payments and tax businesses. Our loan and lease portfolios also continued to perform well, reflecting the strength of our lending and collateral management programs,” said Executive Vice President and CFO Glen Herrick.

Business Development Highlights for the 2021 Fiscal Second Quarter

Increased revenue included the benefits of H&R Block's suite of financial services products.

Partnered with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service (“Fiscal Service”) to disburse Economic Income Payment (“EIP”) stimulus payments through the distribution of prepaid cards. During the quarter, the Company began distributing cards under the authorizations for the second round on January 4, 2021 and for the third round on March 23, 2021.

Selected as the issuing bank for Walgreens’ newly launched bank-account product with InComm Payments and MasterCard, adding to MetaBank’s diverse suite of Banking as a Service relationships.

Expanded our solar lending business, increasing our solar lending originations for the first six months of the fiscal year 2021 by 65% to $58.5 million.

Dedicated additional resources to our Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) activities to include the hiring of Chief People and Inclusion Officer, Kia Tang.



Financial Highlights for the 2021 Fiscal Second Quarter

Total revenue for the second quarter was $187.3 million, a slight decrease compared to $188.3 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2020, which benefited from the one-time $19.3 million gain on sale from the divestiture of our former Community Bank division.

Operating efficiency ratio was 63.1% at March 31, 2021, compared to 62.9% at March 31, 2020, which benefited from the aforementioned gain on sale of divestiture of the Community Bank division. See non-GAAP reconciliation table below.

Net interest income for the second quarter was $73.9 million, compared to $67.7 million in the comparable quarter last year.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased to 3.07% for the second quarter from 4.78% during the same period of last year, chiefly reflecting excess cash associated with the Company’s participation in the EIP program, as described further below.

Total gross loans and leases at March 31, 2021 increased $37.2 million, or 1%, to $3.65 billion, compared to March 31, 2020 and increased $208.5 million, or 6%, when compared to December 31, 2020.

Average deposits from the payments division for the fiscal 2021 second quarter increased nearly 181% to $9.29 billion when compared to the prior year quarter. A significant portion of the year-over-year increase reflected the Company’s participation in the EIP program, as described further below.

The Company repurchased 734,984 shares during the second quarter at an average price of $40.78.

Tax Season

For the 2021 tax season, MetaBank originated $1.79 billion in refund advance loans compared to $1.33 billion during the 2020 tax season.

During the second quarter of the fiscal 2021, total tax services product revenue was $67.0 million, an increase of 17% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

While the 2021 tax services results have thus far been favorable compared to the prior year’s tax season, it has been below the Company’s expectations as a result of reduced overall demand for refund advances due to consumers having access to EIP stimulus funds, which have been partially offset by higher payments fee income. We do expect overall tax season refund transfer volumes and revenue to be similar to last year. We believe the impacts to the tax advance product are unique to this tax season and the Company anticipates more normalized results from its H&R Block and Jackson Hewitt relationships will be achieved in the 2022 tax season and beyond. Despite these stimulus-related impacts, total tax services product income, net of losses and direct product expenses, increased 14% when comparing the first six months of fiscal 2021 to the same period of the prior fiscal year.

EIP Program Update

The Bank is serving as the sole Financial Agent for distributing prepaid debit cards used in the EIP program. The Company’s Payments division, in collaboration with Fiserv and Visa, is proud to have an ongoing role in providing a safe and secure mechanism for individuals, including the underbanked, to receive their stimulus payments. In 2020, the Bank dispensed approximately $6.42 billion of the first round of EIP payments under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act through the distribution of 3.6 million Bank-issued prepaid cards, and earlier this year dispensed approximately $7.10 billion of the second round of EIP payments under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 through the distribution of 8.1 million Bank-issued prepaid cards.

On March 11, 2021, the U.S. Congress, through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, directed the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”), to distribute a third round of EIP via the U.S. Treasury to persons in the U.S. eligible to receive them. The Bank has entered into an amendment of its existing agreement with the Fiscal Service under which the Bank acts as its Financial Agent in connection with the provision of prepaid debit card services to disburse a portion of the EIP payments to eligible recipients via Bank-issued prepaid cards. Through this third round, the Bank disbursed approximately $10.64 billion of EIP payments through the distribution of 4.7 million Bank-issued prepaid cards.

Through March 31, 2021 the Bank has issued a combined total of 16.5 million prepaid cards totaling approximately $24.15 billion related to three stimulus programs, of which $11.64 billion is still outstanding as of March 31, 2021. Of that balance, only $869.2 million remained on Meta’s balance sheet, as MetaBank has been working with other banks to transfer these temporary deposits off the balance sheet. As of April 21st, 2021 the Bank had $131.0 million in EIP deposit balances outstanding on its balance sheet.

The Company anticipates that participating in the EIP card distribution program will continue to have a slightly positive impact on earnings and it does not expect any material impact on its risk-based capital ratios due to the participation in the card distribution program. Additionally, the Company does not expect these conditions will be sustained over the long-term.

COVID-19 Business Update

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 576 loans outstanding with total loan balances of $208.6 million originated as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), compared with 612 loans outstanding with total loan balances of $194.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, $66.5 million of the loans and leases that were granted deferral payments by the Company were still in their deferment period. As of December 31, 2020, loans and leases totaling $84.2 million were within their deferment period.

The Company’s capital position remained in good standing as of March 31, 2021, even while continuing to absorb the temporary impact resulting from the receipt of deposits in conjunction with EIP payments described below. In addition, the Company has options available that can be used to effectively manage capital levels, including a strong and flexible balance sheet.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fiscal 2021 second quarter was $73.9 million, an increase of 9% from the same quarter in fiscal 2020. The increase was primarily driven by a reduction in total interest expense, partially offset by lower overall yields realized on investments and loan and leases.

During the second fiscal quarter of 2021, interest expense decreased $9.8 million, which was partially offset by decreases in loan and lease interest income of $2.0 million and investment securities and cash interest income of $1.7 million, when comparing to the prior year quarter. The quarterly average outstanding balance of loans and leases increased by 8% on a linked quarter basis primarily due to seasonal tax services loans with growth from Term Lending, Asset Based Lending, and SBA/USDA, partially offset by lower community bank loan balances. The Company’s average interest-earning assets for the fiscal 2021 second quarter increased by $4.07 billion, to $9.77 billion compared with the second quarter in fiscal 2020, primarily due to the effects of the EIP program.

NIM decreased to 3.07% for the fiscal 2021 second quarter from 4.78% for the comparable quarter last year. The overall reported tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) on average earning asset yields decreased by 249 basis points to 3.15% for the fiscal 2021 second quarter compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by excess low-yielding cash held at the Federal Reserve, as well as the lower interest rate environment. The fiscal 2021 second quarter TEY on the securities portfolio was 1.78% compared to 2.68% for the comparable period last year.

The Company’s cost of funds for all deposits and borrowings averaged 0.08% during the fiscal 2021 second quarter, compared to 0.83% during the prior year quarter. This reflected primarily an increase in the average balance of the Company’s noninterest-bearing deposits, mainly due to the EIP program noted above. The Company’s overall cost of deposits was 0.02% in the fiscal second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.66% in the same quarter last year.

Noninterest Income

Fiscal 2021 second quarter noninterest income decreased to $113.5 million, compared with $120.5 million for the same period of the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to the $19.3 million gain on divestiture of the Community Bank division, which was recognized during the fiscal 2020 second quarter. Partially offsetting the decrease were increases in total tax product fee income and payment card and deposit fee income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased 5% to $96.0 million for the fiscal 2021 second quarter, from $91.7 million for the same quarter of last year, primarily driven by increases in compensation and benefits due to a return to more normalized incentive accruals and additional employees to support growth.

Income Tax Expense

The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.1 million, representing an effective tax rate of 1.9%, for the fiscal 2021 second quarter, compared to an income tax expense of $5.6 million, representing an effective tax rate of 9.5%, for the second quarter last year.

The Company originated $20.0 million in solar leases during the fiscal 2021 second quarter, compared to $17.6 million during last year’s second quarter. The investment tax credit for the second quarter reflected an adjustment to the full fiscal year’s projected investment tax credit volumes, which contributed to the overall reduction in income tax expense compared to the prior year. Investment tax credits related to solar leases are recognized ratably based on income throughout each fiscal year. The timing and impact of future solar tax credits are expected to vary from period to period, and Meta intends to undertake only those tax credit opportunities that meet the Company’s underwriting and return criteria.

Investments, Loans and Leases

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Total investments $ 1,552,892 $ 1,309,452 $ 1,360,712 $ 1,268,416 $ 1,310,476 Loans held for sale Consumer credit products 6,233 234 962 391 — SBA/USDA 61,402 32,983 52,542 31,438 13,610 Community Bank — 100,442 130,073 48,076 — Total loans held for sale 67,635 133,659 183,577 79,905 13,610 National Lending Term lending 891,414 881,306 805,323 738,454 725,581 Asset based lending 248,735 242,298 182,419 181,130 250,211 Factoring 277,612 275,650 281,173 206,361 285,495 Lease financing 308,169 283,722 281,084 264,988 238,788 Insurance premium finance 344,841 338,227 337,940 359,147 332,800 SBA/USDA 331,917 300,707 318,387 308,611 92,000 Other commercial finance 103,234 101,209 101,658 100,214 101,472 Commercial Finance 2,505,922 2,423,119 2,307,984 2,158,905 2,026,347 Consumer credit products 104,842 88,595 89,809 102,808 113,544 Other consumer finance 130,822 162,423 134,342 138,777 144,895 Consumer Finance 235,664 251,018 224,151 241,585 258,439 Tax Services 225,921 92,548 3,066 19,168 95,936 Warehouse Finance 332,456 318,937 293,375 277,614 333,829 Total National Lending loans and leases 3,299,963 3,085,622 2,828,576 2,697,272 2,714,551 Community Banking Commercial real estate and operating 335,587 339,141 457,371 608,303 654,429 Consumer one-to-four family real estate and other 4,567 5,077 16,486 166,479 205,046 Agricultural real estate and operating 7,911 9,724 11,707 24,655 36,759 Total Community Banking loans 348,065 353,942 485,564 799,437 896,234 Total gross loans and leases 3,648,028 3,439,564 3,314,140 3,496,709 3,610,785 Allowance for credit losses (98,892 ) (72,389 ) (56,188 ) (65,747 ) (65,355 ) Net deferred loan and lease origination fees 9,503 9,111 8,625 5,937 8,139 Total loans and leases, net of allowance $ 3,558,639 $ 3,376,286 $ 3,266,577 $ 3,436,899 $ 3,553,569

The Company’s investment security balances at March 31, 2021 totaled $1.55 billion, as compared to $1.31 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.31 billion at March 31, 2020.

Total gross loans and leases increased $37.2 million, or 1%, to $3.65 billion at March 31, 2021, from $3.61 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by growth in the commercial finance and tax services portfolios partially offset by the continued decrease in community bank loan balances.

At March 31, 2021, commercial finance loans, which comprised 69% of the Company’s gross loan and lease portfolio, totaled $2.51 billion, reflecting growth of $82.8 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2020. The increase in commercial finance loans was primarily due to increases in SBA/USDA loans and lease financing of $31.2 million and $24.4 million, respectively, along with slight increases spread across several of the other commercial finance categories.

Consumer finance loans totaled $235.7 million as of March 31, 2021, decreasing as compared to $251.0 million at December 31, 2020 and $258.4 million at March 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily driven by other consumer finance, which includes student loans and the seasonal lending products for tax customers associated with Emerald Financial Services.

Tax services loans totaled $225.9 million as of March 31, 2021, increasing as compared to $92.5 million at December 31, 2020 and $95.9 million at March 31, 2020, as the Company originated seasonal taxpayer advances and electronic return originator (“ERO”) loans during the fiscal 2021 second quarter. Warehouse finance loans totaled $332.5 million at March 31, 2021, a 4% increase from December 31, 2020.

Community bank loans held for investment totaled $348.1 million as of March 31, 2021, decreasing as compared to $353.9 million at December 31, 2020 and $896.2 million at March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had no community bank loans classified as held for sale.

Asset Quality

The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $98.9 million at March 31, 2021, increasing compared to $72.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $65.4 million at March 31, 2020. The increase in the allowance at March 31, 2021 when compared to December 31, 2020, was primarily due to the seasonal tax services loan portfolio, which increased $27.7 million during the fiscal 2021 second quarter.

The year-over-year increase in the allowance was primarily driven by a $18.5 million increase within the commercial finance portfolio, a $7.8 million increase in tax services, a $6.6 million increase in the consumer finance portfolio and a $0.7 million increase within the retained community banking portfolio. These increases were primarily driven by a combination of year-over-year loan growth and the adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standard, which required a day one entry to increase the allowance for credit losses in the amount of $12.8 million effective October 1, 2020.

The following table presents the Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of its total loans and leases.

As of the Period Ended (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 October 1, 2020(1) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Commercial finance 1.77 % 1.88 % 1.85 % 1.30 % 1.36 % 1.28 % Consumer finance 4.70 % 4.39 % 4.31 % 1.64 % 1.75 % 1.74 % Tax services 12.90 % 1.53 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 59.67 % 22.22 % Warehouse finance 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % National Lending 2.57 % 1.89 % 1.86 % 1.20 % 1.68 % 1.92 % Community Bank 4.03 % 4.01 % 3.37 % 4.59 % 2.55 % 1.49 % Total loans and leases 2.71 % 2.10 % 2.08 % 1.70 % 1.88 % 1.81 %

(1) Represents the Company’s allowance coverage ratio upon the adoption of the Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 using September 30, 2020 loan and lease and allowance balances plus the CECL allowance adjustment.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans and leases increased to 2.71% at March 31, 2021 from 2.10% at December 31, 2020. The increase in the total loans and leases coverage ratio was primarily driven by the seasonal tax services loan portfolio. The coverage ratios for the other non-tax-related loan categories remained relatively similar to the December 31, 2020 quarter. The change in the year-over-year tax services coverage ratio is primarily due to higher outstanding principal balances as of March 31, 2021 due in large part to the delayed start to the 2021 tax season. The Company expects to continue to diligently monitor the allowance for credit losses and adjust as necessary in future periods to maintain an appropriate and supportable level.

Activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods presented was as follows.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 72,389 $ 56,188 $ 30,176 $ 56,188 $ 29,149 Adoption of CECL accounting standard — 12,773 — 12,773 — Provision - tax services loans 27,680 454 19,596 28,134 20,507 Provision - all other loans and leases 2,519 5,810 17,700 8,329 20,196 Charge-offs - tax services loans — — — — — Charge-offs - all other loans and leases (4,248 ) (5,675 ) (3,187 ) (9,923 ) (7,105 ) Recoveries - tax services loans 54 956 74 1,010 813 Recoveries - all other loans and leases 498 1,883 996 2,381 1,795 Ending balance $ 98,892 $ 72,389 $ 65,355 $ 98,892 $ 65,355

Provision for credit losses was $30.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $37.3 million for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. The decrease in the overall provision compared to the prior year was due in large part to the increase in the allowance as part of the Company’s response to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Partially offsetting that decrease was an increase in provision expense related to originating higher volumes of tax services loans for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to the comparable quarter of the prior year. Net charge-offs were $3.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $2.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The majority of the net charge-offs for the quarter were in the commercial finance portfolio.

The Company’s past due loans and leases were as follows for the periods presented.

As of March 31, 2021 Accruing and Nonaccruing Loans and Leases Nonperforming Loans and Leases (Dollars in Thousands) 30-59 Days

Past Due 60-89 Days

Past Due > 89 Days

Past Due Total Past

Due Current Total Loans

and Leases

Receivable > 89 Days Past Due and Accruing Non-accrual balance Total Commercial finance $ 34,675 $ 8,730 $ 9,488 $ 52,893 $ 2,453,029 $ 2,505,922 $ 4,810 $ 18,305 $ 23,115 Consumer finance 2,033 4,162 2,294 8,489 227,175 235,664 517 — 517 Tax services 507 — — 507 225,414 225,921 — — — Warehouse finance — — — — 332,456 332,456 — — — Total National Lending 37,215 12,892 11,782 61,889 3,238,074 3,299,963 5,327 18,305 23,632 Total Community Banking 12 — 1,818 1,830 346,235 348,065 — 19,824 19,824 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 37,227 $ 12,892 $ 13,600 $ 63,719 $ 3,584,309 $ 3,648,028 $ 5,327 $ 38,129 $ 43,456





As of December 31, 2020 Accruing and Nonaccruing Loans and Leases Nonperforming Loans and Leases (Dollars in Thousands) 30-59 Days

Past Due 60-89 Days

Past Due > 89 Days

Past Due Total Past

Due Current Total Loans

and Leases Receivable > 89 Days Past Due and Accruing Non-accrual balance Total Commercial finance $ 23,448 $ 7,358 $ 14,900 $ 45,706 $ 2,377,413 $ 2,423,119 $ 2,092 $ 18,707 $ 20,799 Consumer finance 1,415 404 1,132 2,951 248,067 251,018 1,132 — 1,132 Tax services — — — — 92,548 92,548 — — — Warehouse finance — — — — 318,937 318,937 — — — Total National Lending 24,863 7,762 16,032 48,657 3,036,965 3,085,622 3,224 18,707 21,931 Total Community Banking 13 — 2,379 2,392 351,550 353,942 — 20,389 20,389 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 24,876 $ 7,762 $ 18,411 $ 51,049 $ 3,388,515 $ 3,439,564 $ 3,224 $ 39,096 $ 42,320

The Company’s nonperforming assets at March 31, 2021 were $46.7 million, representing 0.48% of total assets, compared to $53.2 million, or 0.73% of total assets at December 31, 2020 and $39.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets at March 31, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming assets on a linked quarter basis was primarily driven by a $5.7 million reduction in commercial finance repossessed and foreclosed assets and a $1.9 million decrease in nonperforming operating leases, which were partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in the commercial finance nonperforming loans and leases when compared to December 31, 2020. The improvement in nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at March 31, 2021 was due to a combination of the lower nonperforming assets along with higher period-end assets, when compared to December 31, 2020.

The Company’s nonperforming loans and leases at March 31, 2021, were $43.5 million, representing 1.17% of total gross loans and leases, compared to $42.3 million, or 1.18% of total gross loans and leases at December 31, 2020 and $31.5 million, or 0.87% of total gross loans and leases at March 31, 2020.

Loan and lease balances that were within their active deferment period decreased to $66.5 million at March 31, 2021 from $84.2 million at December 31, 2020.

Deposits, Borrowings and Other Liabilities

Total average deposits for the fiscal 2021 second quarter increased by $4.51 billion to $9.57 billion compared to the same period in fiscal 2020, primarily due to the EIP program. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $5.77 billion, or 180%, for the fiscal 2021 second quarter when compared to the same period in fiscal 2020, while average wholesale deposits decreased $1.30 billion, or 88%. Average deposits from the payments division increased 181% to $9.29 billion for the fiscal 2021 second quarter when compared to the same period in fiscal 2020. Excluding the balances on the EIP cards, average payments deposits for the fiscal 2021 second quarter were $6.43 billion, representing an increase of 100% compared to the same period of the prior year, which was largely driven by other stimulus payments loaded on various partner cards.

The average balance of total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities was $9.66 billion for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, compared to $5.64 billion for the same period in the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 71%.

Total end-of-period deposits increased 118% to $8.64 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $3.96 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase in end-of-period deposits was primarily driven by an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits of $5.03 billion, of which $869.2 million was attributable to the balances on the EIP cards. The increase in total end-of-period deposits was partially offset by a decrease of $705.5 million in wholesale deposits.

Regulatory Capital

The Company and MetaBank remained above the federal regulatory minimum capital requirements at March 31, 2021, continued to be classified as well-capitalized, and in good standing with the regulatory agencies. A temporary exemption was granted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency related to the financial impacts of distributing prepaid debit cards as part of the EIP program. Regulatory capital ratios of the Company and the Bank are stated in the table below.

The tables below include certain non-GAAP financial measures that are used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies. Management reviews these measures along with other measures of capital as part of its financial analysis.

As of the dates indicated March 31,

2021(1) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Company Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.75 % 7.39 % 6.58 % 5.91 % 7.28 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.24 % 10.72 % 11.78 % 11.51 % 10.27 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.58 % 11.07 % 12.18 % 11.90 % 10.63 % Total capital ratio 14.59 % 14.14 % 15.30 % 14.99 % 13.61 % MetaBank Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 5.47 % 8.60 % 7.56 % 6.89 % 8.52 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.32 % 12.87 % 13.96 % 13.82 % 12.39 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.33 % 12.89 % 14.00 % 13.86 % 12.44 % Total capital ratio 14.60 % 14.14 % 15.26 % 15.12 % 13.69 %

(1) March 31, 2021 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports. Regulatory capital presented for periods in fiscal year 2021 reflect the Company’s election of the five-year CECL transition for regulatory capital purposes.

The following table provides the non-GAAP financial measures used to compute certain of the ratios included in the table above, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP:

Standardized Approach(1) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Total stockholders’ equity $ 835,258 $ 813,210 $ 847,308 $ 829,909 $ 805,074 Adjustments: LESS: Goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities 301,602 301,999 302,396 302,814 303,625 LESS: Certain other intangible assets 36,779 39,403 40,964 42,865 44,909 LESS: Net deferred tax assets from operating loss and tax credit carry-forwards 19,306 24,105 18,361 10,360 11,589 LESS: Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 12,458 19,894 17,762 8,382 2,337 LESS: Non-controlling interest 1,092 1,536 3,603 3,787 3,762 ADD: Adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 10,439 10,439 — — — Common Equity Tier 1(1) 474,460 436,712 464,222 461,701 438,852 Long-term borrowings and other instruments qualifying as Tier 1 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 13,661 Tier 1 minority interest not included in common equity tier 1 capital 690 749 1,894 1,894 2,036 Total Tier 1 Capital 488,811 451,122 479,777 477,256 454,549 Allowance for credit losses 53,232 51,070 49,343 50,338 53,580 Subordinated debentures (net of issuance costs) 73,892 73,850 73,807 73,765 73,724 Total qualifying capital $ 615,935 $ 576,042 $ 602,927 $ 601,359 $ 581,853

(1) Capital ratios were determined using the Basel III capital rules that became effective on January 1, 2015. Basel III revised the definition of capital, increased minimum capital ratios, and introduced a minimum CET1 ratio; those changes are being fully phased in through the end of 2021.

The following table provides a reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”), each of which is used in calculating tangible book value data, to Total Stockholders’ Equity. Each of tangible common equity and tangible common equity excluding AOCI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used within the banking industry.

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 835,258 $ 813,210 $ 847,308 $ 829,909 $ 805,074 Less: Goodwill 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 Less: Intangible assets 36,903 39,660 41,692 43,974 46,766 Tangible common equity 488,850 464,045 496,111 476,430 448,803 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”) 12,809 20,119 17,542 7,995 1,654 Tangible common equity excluding AOCI $ 476,041 $ 443,926 $ 478,569 $ 468,435 $ 447,149

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Data)

ASSETS March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,724,242 $ 1,586,451 $ 427,367 $ 3,108,141 $ 108,733 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 921,947 797,363 814,495 825,579 840,525 Mortgage-backed securities available for sale, at fair value 558,833 430,761 453,607 338,250 355,094 Investment securities held to maturity, at cost 67,709 76,176 87,183 98,205 108,105 Mortgage-backed securities held to maturity, at cost 4,403 5,152 5,427 6,382 6,752 Loans held for sale 67,635 133,659 183,577 79,905 13,610 Loans and leases 3,657,531 3,448,675 3,322,765 3,502,646 3,618,924 Allowance for credit losses (98,892 ) (72,389 ) (56,188 ) (65,747 ) (65,355 ) Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stocks, at cost 28,433 27,138 27,138 31,836 29,944 Accrued interest receivable 17,429 17,133 16,628 17,545 16,958 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 41,510 39,932 41,608 40,361 38,871 Rental equipment, net 211,397 206,732 205,964 216,336 200,837 Bank-owned life insurance 93,542 92,937 92,315 91,697 91,081 Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets 1,483 7,186 9,957 6,784 7,249 Goodwill 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 309,505 Intangible assets 36,903 39,660 41,692 43,974 46,766 Prepaid assets 10,201 11,270 8,328 6,806 9,727 Deferred taxes 25,435 24,411 17,723 15,944 20,887 Other assets 110,877 82,763 82,983 104,877 85,652 Total assets $ 9,790,123 $ 7,264,515 $ 6,092,074 $ 8,779,026 $ 5,843,865 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking 7,928,235 5,581,597 4,356,630 6,537,809 2,900,484 Interest-bearing checking 416,164 274,504 157,571 187,003 152,504 Savings deposits 126,834 54,080 47,866 55,896 37,615 Money market deposits 55,045 56,440 48,494 40,811 37,266 Time certificates of deposit 12,614 13,522 20,223 25,000 25,492 Wholesale deposits 103,521 227,648 348,416 743,806 809,043 Total deposits 8,642,413 6,207,791 4,979,200 7,590,325 3,962,404 Short-term borrowings — — — — 717,000 Long-term borrowings 95,336 96,760 98,224 209,781 211,353 Accrued interest payable 679 2,068 1,923 4,332 3,607 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 216,437 144,686 165,419 144,679 144,427 Total liabilities 8,954,865 6,451,305 5,244,766 7,949,117 5,038,791 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value 319 326 344 346 346 Common stock, Nonvoting, $.01 par value — — — — — Additional paid-in capital 601,222 598,669 594,569 592,693 590,682 Retained earnings 225,471 198,000 234,927 228,500 212,027 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,809 20,119 17,542 7,995 1,654 Treasury stock, at cost (5,655 ) (5,440 ) (3,677 ) (3,412 ) (3,397 ) Total equity attributable to parent 834,166 811,674 843,705 826,122 801,312 Noncontrolling interest 1,092 1,536 3,603 3,787 3,762 Total stockholders’ equity 835,258 813,210 847,308 829,909 805,074 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,790,123 $ 7,264,515 $ 6,092,074 $ 8,779,026 $ 5,843,865









Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 68,472 $ 61,655 $ 70,493 $ 130,128 $ 139,195 Mortgage-backed securities 2,608 2,123 2,493 4,730 4,882 Other investments 4,589 4,368 6,417 8,956 12,952 75,669 68,146 79,403 143,814 157,029 Interest expense: Deposits 445 797 8,242 1,241 17,583 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,374 1,350 3,424 2,724 7,058 1,819 2,147 11,666 3,965 24,641 Net interest income 73,850 65,999 67,737 139,849 132,388 Provision for credit losses 30,290 6,089 37,296 36,379 40,703 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 43,560 59,910 30,441 103,470 91,685 Noninterest income: Refund transfer product fees 22,680 647 28,939 23,327 29,131 Tax advance product fees 44,562 1,960 29,536 46,522 31,812 Payments card and deposit fees 29,875 22,564 23,156 52,439 44,655 Other bank and deposit fees 133 237 381 370 868 Rental income 9,846 9,885 11,100 19,731 23,451 Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net 6 — — 6 — Gain on divestitures — — 19,275 — 19,275 Gain (loss) on sale of other 2,133 2,847 2,325 4,981 (244 ) Other income 4,218 7,315 5,801 11,532 9,047 Total noninterest income 113,453 45,455 120,513 158,908 157,995 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 43,932 32,331 34,260 76,263 68,529 Refund transfer product expense 6,146 61 7,449 6,207 7,621 Tax advance product expense 2,189 370 1,698 2,559 2,830 Card processing 7,212 6,117 6,696 13,329 12,303 Occupancy and equipment expense 6,748 6,888 7,013 13,636 13,668 Operating lease equipment depreciation 7,419 7,581 8,421 15,000 16,701 Legal and consulting 6,045 5,247 5,909 11,292 10,583 Intangible amortization 2,757 2,013 3,402 4,770 6,077 Impairment expense 554 1,159 507 1,713 750 Other expense 12,969 10,808 16,374 23,777 28,464 Total noninterest expense 95,971 72,575 91,729 168,546 167,526 Income before income tax expense 61,042 32,790 59,225 93,832 82,154 Income tax expense 1,133 3,533 5,617 4,665 6,297 Net income before noncontrolling interest 59,909 29,257 53,608 89,167 75,857 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 843 1,220 1,304 2,064 2,485 Net income attributable to parent $ 59,066 $ 28,037 $ 52,304 $ 87,103 $ 73,372 Less: Allocation of Earnings to participating securities(1) 1,113 554 1,215 1,683 1,652 Net income attributable to common shareholders(1) 57,953 27,483 51,089 85,420 71,720 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.84 $ 0.84 $ 1.45 $ 2.66 $ 2.00 Diluted $ 1.84 $ 0.84 $ 1.45 $ 2.65 $ 2.00 Shares used in computing earnings per common share Basic 31,520,505 32,782,285 35,114,053 32,158,994 35,865,443 Diluted 31,535,022 32,790,895 35,135,550 32,175,484 35,887,077

(1) Amounts presented are used in the two-class earnings per common share calculation.









Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and in rates. Only the yield/rate reflects tax-equivalent adjustments. Nonaccruing loans and leases have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate(1) Interest-earning assets: Cash and fed funds sold $ 4,187,558 $ 1,090 0.11 % $ 196,754 $ 739 1.51 % Mortgage-backed securities 543,256 2,607 1.95 % 358,103 2,493 2.80 % Tax exempt investment securities 297,299 1,132 1.96 % 454,177 2,132 2.39 % Asset-backed securities 389,406 1,290 1.34 % 304,674 2,271 3.00 % Other investment securities 230,168 1,077 1.90 % 192,379 1,275 2.67 % Total investments 1,460,129 6,106 1.78 % 1,309,333 8,171 2.68 % Commercial finance loans and leases 2,471,694 46,299 7.60 % 2,020,358 41,643 8.29 % Consumer finance loans 255,625 6,968 11.06 % 264,307 5,386 8.20 % Tax services loans 714,789 6,544 3.71 % 516,491 6,351 4.95 % Warehouse finance loans 315,162 4,845 6.23 % 314,474 4,785 6.12 % National lending loans and leases 3,757,270 64,656 6.98 % 3,115,630 58,165 7.51 % Community banking loans 363,285 3,817 4.26 % 1,080,142 12,328 4.59 % Total loans and leases 4,120,555 68,473 6.74 % 4,195,772 70,493 6.76 % Total interest-earning assets $ 9,768,242 $ 75,669 3.15 % $ 5,701,859 $ 79,403 5.64 % Non-interest-earning assets 887,610 909,040 Total assets $ 10,655,852 $ 6,610,899 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking(2) $ 275,982 $ — — % $ 182,107 $ 105 0.23 % Savings deposits 77,562 4 0.02 % 46,592 6 0.05 % Money market deposits 56,352 42 0.30 % 68,421 153 0.90 % Time certificates of deposit 12,820 34 1.07 % 84,940 427 2.02 % Wholesale deposits 175,777 365 0.84 % 1,476,085 7,551 2.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 598,493 445 0.30 % 1,858,145 8,242 1.78 % Overnight fed funds purchased — — — % 372,596 1,307 1.41 % FHLB advances — — — % 110,000 670 2.45 % Subordinated debentures 73,864 1,147 6.30 % 73,698 1,158 6.32 % Other borrowings 22,377 227 4.12 % 28,714 289 4.04 % Total borrowings 96,241 1,374 5.79 % 585,008 3,424 2.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 694,734 1,819 1.06 % 2,443,153 11,666 1.92 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,967,067 — — % 3,199,148 — — % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities $ 9,661,801 $ 1,819 0.08 % $ 5,642,301 $ 11,666 0.83 % Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 177,372 136,759 Total liabilities 9,839,173 5,779,060 Shareholders’ equity 816,679 831,839 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 10,655,852 $ 6,610,899 Net interest income and net interest rate spread including noninterest-bearing deposits $ 73,850 3.08 % $ 67,737 4.81 % Net interest margin 3.07 % 4.78 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.01 % 0.04 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent(3) 3.08 % 4.82 %

(1) Tax rate used to arrive at the TEY for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was 21%.

(2) Of the total balance, $275.7 million are interest-bearing deposits where interest expense is paid by a third party and not by the Company.

(3) Net interest margin expressed on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis (“net interest margin, tax-equivalent”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the estimated income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and adjusting for federal and state exemption of interest income. The Company believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin expressed on a fully taxable equivalent basis and, accordingly, believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful for peer comparison purposes.





Selected Financial Information

As of and For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Equity to total assets 8.53 % 11.19 % 13.91 % 9.45 % 13.78 % Book value per common share outstanding $ 26.16 $ 24.93 $ 24.66 $ 23.96 $ 23.26 Tangible book value per common share outstanding $ 15.31 $ 14.23 $ 14.44 $ 13.76 $ 12.97 Tangible book value per common share outstanding excluding AOCI $ 14.91 $ 13.61 $ 13.93 $ 13.53 $ 12.92 Common shares outstanding 31,926,008 32,620,251 34,360,890 34,631,160 34,607,962 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.48 % 0.73 % 0.79 % 0.64 % 0.67 % Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases 1.17 % 1.18 % 0.97 % 1.10 % 0.87 % Net interest margin 3.07 % 4.65 % 3.77 % 3.28 % 4.78 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent 3.08 % 4.67 % 3.79 % 3.31 % 4.82 % Return on average assets 2.22 % 1.73 % 0.69 % 0.86 % 3.16 % Return on average equity 28.93 % 13.91 % 6.21 % 8.83 % 25.15 % Full-time equivalent employees 1,075 1,038 1,015 999 992





Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Efficiency Ratio For the last twelve months ended (Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Noninterest Expense - GAAP $ 320,070 $ 315,828 $ 319,051 $ 314,911 $ 316,138 Net Interest Income 266,499 260,386 259,038 260,142 264,973 Noninterest Income 240,706 247,766 239,794 235,024 237,766 Total Revenue: GAAP $ 507,205 $ 508,152 $ 498,832 $ 495,166 $ 502,739 Efficiency Ratio, last twelve months 63.10 % 62.15 % 63.96 % 63.60 % 62.88 %





