First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on July 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2021.



Preferred Dividend Information

The board also approved payment of cash dividends on the Company’s Series A, Series B, Series C and Series E Preferred Stock:

The board approved payment of the quarterly cash dividend of $1,550.00 per share on FHN’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A ("Series A Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.3875 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRA), which each represent a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2021.

The board approved payment of the semi-annual cash dividend of $331.25 per share on First Horizon’s 6.625% Fixed to Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B ("Series B Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.828125 per Depositary Share (NYSE:FHN PRB), which each represent a 1/400th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2021.

The board approved payment of the quarterly cash dividend of $165.00 per share on FHN’s 6.60% Fixed to Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C ("Series C Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.4125 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRC), which each represent a 1/400th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2021.

The board approved payment of the quarterly cash dividend of $1,625.00 per share on FHN’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E ("Series E Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.40625 per Depositary Share (NYSE: FHN PRE), which each represent a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series E Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2021.

The board of directors of First Horizon Bank, FHN’s primary subsidiary, approved payment of the quarterly cash dividend of $9.47917 per share on First Horizon Bank’s Class A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2021.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the Southeast. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com

