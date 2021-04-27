Elmira Savings Bank Reports First Quarter Earnings

ELMIRA, N.Y., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Highlights

Net income was $1,204,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $1,018,000 for the same period in 2020.





Diluted earnings per share were $.34 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $.29 per share for the same period in 2020.





Return on average assets was .75% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and .68% for the same period in 2020.





Return on average equity was 7.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 6.93% for the same period in 2020.



“We are pleased to report an increase in first quarter net income year-to-year, while at the same time continuing to increase our loan loss reserves in response to the continuing economic uncertainty resulting from the ongoing pandemic,” said Thomas M Carr, President and CEO. Carr continued, “We continue to be concerned about the economic impact in our region from the pandemic, but we are dedicated to continuing to provide the financial services needed in the communities we serve, balancing those efforts with prudent safety measures to minimize potential COVID health risks to our customers and staff.”

Net Income

Net income totaled $1,204,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $186,000 or 18.3% from the $1,018,000 recorded for the same period in 2020. This increase was the net result of an increase in net interest income of $240,000 and an increase in noninterest income of $786,000, offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of $100,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $619,000, and an increase in tax expense of $121,000.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were both $.34 per share compared to $.29 per share for both for the same period in 2020.

The increase in noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 is primarily due to increases in the gain on sale of loans, reflecting higher levels of residential mortgages originated for sale to the secondary markets compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 reflects higher levels of salaries and benefits, occupancy expense, and other expense. The higher levels of salaries and benefits and other expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are in part related to higher levels of residential mortgage originations and earnings in 2021. The increase in occupancy expense relates primarily to non-recurring costs for property maintenance projects.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the increase in the provision for loan losses reflects management’s consideration of the uncertainty of ongoing economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic slowdown.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 3.57% compared to 3.16% for the first quarter of 2020. The yield on average earning assets was 4.29% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 4.38% for the same period in 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 1.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Assets

Total assets increased $14.7 million or 2.3% to $659.3 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $644.6 million at December 31, 2020. Loans receivable decreased 0.3% to $482.2 million at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $521,000 from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021, and cash and cash equivalents increased by $19.1 million from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The $19.1 million increase in cash resulted primarily from a $3.4 million decrease in loans, including loans held for sale, and an increase of $15.9 million in deposits.

Nonperforming Loans

Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 1.13% at March 31, 2021 and 1.07% at December 31, 2020. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was .03% and .05% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was 1.22% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and 1.19% at December 31, 2020.

Liabilities

Deposits totaled $562.9 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $15.9 million or 2.9% from the December 31, 2020 total of $547.0 million. Borrowed funds decreased by $3.0 million from December 31, 2020 to $26.0 million at March 31, 2021.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $701,000 to $61.5 million at March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $17.34 at March 31, 2021, compared to $17.23 at December 31, 2020. Dividends paid to common shareholders were $0.15 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $0.23 for the same period in 2020.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $659.3 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.









ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 107,955 $ 88,536 21.9 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 359 651 -44.9 % Total cash and cash equivalents 108,314 89,187 21.4 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 5,604 6,125 -8.5 % Securities held to maturity - fair value $6,798 at March 31, 2021, and $7,211 at December 31, 2020 6,537 6,597 -0.9 % Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 8,596 9,054 -5.1 % Loans held for sale 3,574 5,408 -33.9 % Loans receivable 482,248 483,768 -0.3 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,865 5,755 1.9 % Net loans 476,383 478,013 -0.3 % Premises and equipment, net 15,719 15,876 -1.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 15,512 15,410 0.7 % Accrued interest receivable 1,487 1,564 -4.9 % Goodwill 12,320 12,320 0.0 % Other assets 5,287 5,033 5.0 % Total assets $ 659,333 $ 644,587 2.3 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits $ 562,893 $ 547,021 2.9 % Borrowings 26,000 29,000 -10.3 % Other liabilities 8,978 7,805 15.0 % Total liabilities 597,871 583,826 2.4 % Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued and none outstanding at March 31, 2021 and at December 31, 2020 9,700 9,700 0.0 % Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,636,137 shares issued and 3,542,254 outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 3,616,770 shares issued and 3,522,887 outstanding at December 31, 2020 3,636 3,617 0.5 % Additional paid-in capital 54,281 54,255 0.0 % Retained earnings 5,869 5,197 12.9 % Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (12,202 ) (12,202 ) 0.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 128 144 -11.1 % Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders’ equity 61,412 60,711 1.2 % Noncontrolling interest 50 50 0.0 % Total shareholders’ equity 61,462 60,761 1.2 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 659,333 $ 644,587 2.3 %









ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2021 2020 % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 5,212 $ 5,622 -7.3 % Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 143 213 -32.9 % Non-taxable 69 82 -15.9 % Total interest and dividend income 5,424 5,917 -8.3 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 725 1,417 -48.8 % Interest on borrowings 178 219 -18.7 % Total interest expense 903 1,636 -44.8 % Net interest income 4,521 4,281 5.6 % Provision for loan losses 150 50 200.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,371 4,231 3.3 % Noninterest income: Service fees 308 331 -6.9 % Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,211 435 178.4 % Other service fees 210 188 11.7 % Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 101 98 3.1 % Other 95 87 9.2 % Total noninterest income 1,925 1,139 69.0 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 2,307 2,144 7.6 % Net occupancy 626 394 58.9 % Equipment 442 400 10.5 % Marketing and public relations 241 177 36.2 % Professional fees 147 166 -11.4 % Other 937 800 17.1 % Total noninterest expense 4,700 4,081 15.2 % Income before income taxes 1,596 1,289 23.8 % Income taxes 392 271 44.6 % Net income 1,204 1,018 18.3 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - Net income attributable to Elmira Savings Bank $ 1,204 $ 1,018 18.3 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.29 17.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.29 17.2 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,514,650 3,503,344 0.3 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,515,256 3,506,591 0.2 % Dividends per share $ 0.15 $ 0.23 -34.8 %









ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 485,646 $ 5,212 4.31 % $ 511,479 $ 5,622 4.39 % Short-term investments 617 - 0.02 747 1 0.70 Securities 21,267 212 4.01 27,819 294 4.23 Total interest-earning assets 507,530 5,424 4.29 540,045 5,917 4.38 Noninterest-earning assets 140,728 59,734 TOTAL ASSETS $ 648,258 $ 599,779 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 436,731 $ 725 0.67 $ 420,993 $ 1,417 1.35 Borrowings 26,933 178 2.65 31,755 219 2.73 Total interest-bearing liabilities 463,664 903 0.79 452,748 1,636 1.45 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 123,014 87,899 Shareholders’ equity 61,580 59,132 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 648,258 $ 599,779 Interest rate spread 3.50 % 2.93 % Net interest income/margin $ 4,521 3.57 % $ 4,281 3.16 %









Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Operating Data Net income $ 1,204 $ 1,284 $ 948 $ 909 $ 1,018 Net interest income 4,521 4,310 3,852 4,137 4,281 Provision for loan losses 150 375 450 575 50 Non-interest income 1,925 2,504 1,928 1,648 1,139 Non-interest expense 4,700 4,771 4,155 4,085 4,081 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.24 % 2.81 % 2.98 % 3.16 % Annualized return on average assets 0.75 % 0.78 % 0.55 % 0.57 % 0.68 % Annualized return on average equity 7.93 % 8.40 % 6.27 % 6.12 % 6.93 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.09 % 0.05 % Net charge-offs 40 38 57 116 60 Efficiency ratio 72.9 % 70.0 % 71.9 % 70.6 % 75.3 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.37 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 Diluted earnings per share 0.34 0.37 0.27 0.26 0.29 Dividend declared per share 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.23 Book value 17.34 17.23 17.01 16.87 16.77 Common stock price: High 16.00 13.25 11.18 13.39 17.40 Low 11.41 10.44 10.30 10.49 11.50 Close 13.50 11.50 11.02 11.00 11.50 Weighted average common shares: Basic 3,515 3,512 3,509 3,507 3,503 Fully diluted 3,515 3,512 3,509 3,507 3,507 End-of-period common shares: Issued 3,636 3,617 3,617 3,617 3,611 Treasury 94 94 94 94 94 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 659,333 $ 644,587 $ 674,032 $ 675,862 $ 598,017 Loans, net 476,383 478,013 504,946 518,698 506,076 Intangibles 12,320 12,320 12,320 12,320 12,320 Total deposits 562,893 547,021 551,350 551,225 501,760 Noninterest-bearing 121,101 109,346 107,423 109,985 83,431 Savings 87,228 82,573 79,492 79,150 72,174 NOW 111,414 100,293 98,464 91,166 83,323 Money Market 35,011 35,920 34,375 28,467 20,306 Time deposits 208,139 218,889 231,596 242,457 242,526 Total interest-bearing deposits 441,792 437,675 443,927 441,240 418,329 Shareholders’ equity 61,462 60,761 59,960 59,496 59,044 Asset Quality Non-performing assets $ 5,602 $ 5,304 $ 5,507 $ 5,578 $ 4,686 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.85 % 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.78 % Allowance for loan losses 5,865 5,755 5,418 5,025 4,566 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.06 % 0.96 % 0.89 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 108.63 % 112.67 % 104.11 % 95.28 % 105.43 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.13 % 1.07 % 1.03 % 1.02 % 0.86 % Capitalization Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.32 % 9.43 % 8.90 % 8.80 % 9.87 %







For further information contact:

Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO

Elmira Savings Bank

333 East Water Street

Elmira, New York 14901

(607) 735-8660

tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com









