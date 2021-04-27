Adaptimmune to Present First Preclinical Data from its HLA-independent TCR (HiT) Platform at ASGCT

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, will report initial preclinical data from its HLA Independent TCR (HiT) targeting mesothelin, being co-developed with Astellas, during a poster presentation at the American Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT) meeting. Abstracts were published online today, and data will be updated during the conference.



Abstract Title: In vitro selection and engineering of a human leukocyte antigen-independent T-cell receptor recognizing human mesothelin (Abstract # 641)

In vitro selection and engineering of a human leukocyte antigen-independent T-cell receptor recognizing human mesothelin (Abstract # 641) Poster Presentation: Tuesday May 11, 2021 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. EDT during the Cancer - Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines Session

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company’s unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2021 and our other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

