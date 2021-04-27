Affinia Therapeutics to Present New Data and Updates on AAV Platform at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinia Therapeutics, an innovative gene therapy company with a proprietary platform for rationally designed adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors and gene therapies for rare and non-rare diseases, today announced an oral presentation and three digital posters have been accepted for presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting, taking place virtually May 11-14, 2021.



The presentations will showcase Affinia Therapeutics’ vectors, which have enhanced tropism for the central nervous system, safety such as liver de-targeting, and improved manufacturing yields. The data provides insight into the company’s viral vector library of novel AAVs, its AAV ancestral sequence reconstruction platform, and the potential of this platform to broaden the reach of gene therapies. Details for the oral presentation and posters are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Title: AAVX Resin Binding Site Identification Via Library Screening Analysis on Novel AAV Vectors

Education Session Title: Downstream Process of Vector Manufacturing

Date and Time: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 6:30-6:45 p.m. ET

Room: Room 9

Abstract Number: 170

Digital Posters



Title: CSF Delivery of Anc80L65 in Nonhuman Primates Results in More Widespread Gene Transfer Throughout the Central Nervous System Compared to AAV9

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 8:00-10:00 a.m. ET

Poster Session Title: AAV Vectors – Preclinical and Proof-of-Concept Studies

Abstract Number: 362

Title: Network Analysis of Complex Novel AAV Vector Library Datasets for De-risking Gene Therapy Candidate Selection

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 8:00-10:00 a.m. ET

Poster Session Title: AAV Vectors – Virology and Vectorology

Abstract Number: 285

Title: AAVmod2, An AAV Capsid Engineered to Independently Detarget the Liver and Enhance Gene Delivery to Skeletal Muscle

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 8:00-10:00 a.m. ET

Poster Session Title: AAV Vectors – Virology and Vectorology

Abstract Number: 286

Founded in 2019, Affinia Therapeutics’ science originates from work done by Luk Vandenberghe, Ph.D., associate professor at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard Medical School and a co-inventor of AAV9. The Company recently expanded its state-of-the-art discovery laboratories in Waltham, Mass., to add process science, analytical development, and manufacturing pilot plant capabilities as it advances its programs into the clinic.

About Affinia Therapeutics

Affinia Therapeutics’ purpose is to develop gene therapies that can have a transformative impact on people affected by devastating rare and non-rare diseases. The Company’s proprietary platform enables it to methodically engineer novel AAV vectors and regulatory elements to make gene therapies with potentially improved tissue tropism, cell specificity, safety, and yields. With its innovative science, the Company is working to broaden the reach of life-changing gene therapies to meaningful numbers of patients with an initial focus on central nervous system (CNS) and muscle diseases with significant unmet need. For more information, visit www.affiniatx.com.

