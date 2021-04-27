Generation Bio to Present at American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), an innovative genetic medicines company creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy, today announced three digital presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting taking place May 11-14. The presentations will cover data supporting use of the company’s platform for antibody gene therapy, a summary of previously released preclinical data from the hemophilia A program and insight into ceDNA construct engineering for factor VIII.



“We look forward to sharing preclinical data supporting the broad potential of our platform in antibody gene therapy and to providing an overview of our lead hemophilia A program,” said Matthew Stanton, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Generation Bio. “The hemophilia A program is on track and we continue to expect additional non-human primate data by mid-year.”

Digital presentations will be available online to registered attendees beginning May 11.

Generation Bio will present:

Vector Optimization for Non-Viral Antibody Gene Therapy and Expression of Human Monoclonal Antibodies in Mice





Non-Viral Gene Delivery of Human FVIII to Hemophilia A Mice and Non-Human Primates





When Size Matters: FVIII Construct Optimization Leveraging ceDNA, a Non-Viral Gene Therapy Platform



About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is an innovative genetic medicines company focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral platform incorporates a proprietary, high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and an established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose of ceDNA and to allow titration and redosing if needed. The ctLNP is designed to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues to address a wide range of indications. The company’s efficient, scalable manufacturing process supports Generation Bio’s mission to extend the reach of gene therapy to more people, living with more diseases, in more places around the world.

For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

