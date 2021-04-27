Freshii Inc. Announces Voting Results at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health and wellness brand Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) (the “Company”), announced the results of the vote on directors and auditors at its April 27, 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.



Each director nominee proposed in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated March 16, 2021 was elected as a director to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the director’s successor is elected or appointed or until they otherwise cease to hold office. The vote was conducted by ballot.

Nominee Votes for % Votes for Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Matthew Corrin 60,047,085 99.062 % 568,850 0.938 % Adam Corrin 60,047,085 99.062 % 568,850 0.938 % Heather Briant 60,009,019 98.999 % 606,916 1.001 % William Schultz 60,597,815 99.970 % 18,120 0.030 % Stephen Smith 60,597,615 99.970 % 18,320 0.030 %

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration. The vote was conducted by ballot.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 63,771,557 99.981% 12,213 0.019%

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is an omnichannel health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

As of the end of Fiscal Year 2020, Freshii has grown to operate 411 restaurants in 15 countries around the world. Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

