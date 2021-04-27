Weezer is coming to the Blockchain!

MIAMI, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Iconic rock band Weezer has announced its first set of digital collectibles, coming soon to the WAX Blockchain.

Titled “OK Crypto,” the set of 60 collectibles will be available April 28 and represents a collaboration between the band, boutique toymaker Death by Toys and the music NFT collective RAREZ.

Each of the album’s 12 tracks will be immortalized on the blockchain as digital collectibles of increasing rarity. In total, five sets of animated artworks can be collected, including completely unique Ultra Rares, 1-of-1 “golden ticket” NFTs, redeemable for a physical toy handmade by Dan Polydoris of Death by Toys.

Weezer NFTs will be minted on the Worldwide Asset eXchange, or WAX, a “Proof-of-Stake” blockchain that uses vastly less energy and is more than 100,000 times more efficient than other proof-of-work methods.

Recent WAX sales have been increasingly popular, with sellouts in matter of minutes, and demand from Weezer fans is expected to be high.

“OK Crypto” NFTS will be released for sale on April 28 at 1 p.m. ET.

Standard Packs of 10 cards are $20, with Mega Packs of 25 available for $40.

Fans and collectors can then trade and swap on the WAX-powered marketplace, where all transactions are recorded on the blockchain, ensuring “OK Crypto” NFTs are 100% official and authentic.

The sale is being produced by Rarez.io.

About WAX - The King of NFTs

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), known as the King of NFTs, is the world's #1 blockchain as measured by both the number of users and by the number of transactions, according to Dappradar.com. WAX is also the leading entertainment NFT network. In 2018, WAX introduced vIRLsTM, giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link NFTs to physical consumer products. Cofounded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX delivers the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade virtual items and physical products (NFTs and vIRLsTM) to anyone, anywhere in the world. WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectables including Major League Baseball (via Topps MLB collectibles), Capcom's Street Fighter, and world renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Weezer. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord.

About vIRLsTM



vIRLs are real-world merchandise and services that are linked to NFTs. Invented and patented by WAX, vIRLs provide the easiest and most sustainable way to purchase, exchange and trade a consumer product. vIRLs are the core element of v-commerce.

