International Leadership Conference 2021:

Perspective of the Americas

Toward peaceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula:

Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity and Universal Values

WASHINGTON, DC — A range of current and former heads of state and government; parliamentarians; first ladies; religious and spiritual leaders; academic and business experts; and media, arts and culture leaders will share their perspectives during a three-day international conference online aimed toward the peaceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula.



More than 40 prominent figures will speak during the virtual International Leadership Conference (ILC) on April 28-30, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT. The conference, sponsored by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), will highlight the work of each UPF association and focus on contributing substantially to the goal of a unified Korea, said UPF Chairman, Dr. Thomas G. Walsh.

During more than 70 years since the Korean War in 1950, the peninsula has remained divided at the 38th parallel, and no peace treaty has been signed. “Despite many efforts to open a path to peace and reconciliation, the conflict remains frozen,” said Dr. Walsh. “Nevertheless, we are confident that peace is possible...with your help.”

Born in North Korea, UPF co-founders Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon and the late Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon have taken great strides in promoting reconciliation between North and South Korea for more than six decades. The ILC, launched in 2007, is a platform for world experts to offer ideas for peacebuilding and resolving geopolitical problems.

ILC 2021 will consist of 10 sessions and include topics such as Influence of the Americas on Peaceful Reunification of the Korean Peninsula, Builng New Bridges and Opportunities for the Korean Peninsula, Women Leaders’ Perspective on Peace in the Pacific Rim, Communication Media Responsibilities in the Asia Pacific, and Contributions of the Business and Economic sector in the Pursuit of Peace and Development on the Korean Peninsula.

Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper , Prime Minister of Canada (2006-2015)

, Prime Minister of Canada (2006-2015) Hon. Dan Burton , U.S. House of Representatives (1983-2013)

, U.S. House of Representatives (1983-2013) Dr. Michael Jenkins , President, Universal Peace Federation International

, President, Universal Peace Federation International Dr. Julia Moon , President, Women’s Federation for World Peace International

, President, Women’s Federation for World Peace International Hon. Humberto Benedetto , Member PARLASUR, Argentina

, Member PARLASUR, Argentina Hon. Mignon Bowen-Phillips , Second Lady of Guyana

, Second Lady of Guyana Pastor Orestes Sanchez , World Christian Mission, Congressman of the Republic of Peru

, World Christian Mission, Congressman of the Republic of Peru Mr. Guy Taylor , National Security Team Leader, The Washington Times , USA

, National Security Team Leader, , USA Dr. Luonne Rouse , Chairman, American Clergy Leadership Conference

, Chairman, American Clergy Leadership Conference Hon. John Doolittle , U.S. House of Representatives (1991-2009)

, U.S. House of Representatives (1991-2009) Archbishop G. Augustus Stallings Jr., Founder, Imani Temple, Washington, D.C.





As part of The Korean Reunification Webinar Series, carried out by the global network of UPF chapters in 150 nations, ILC 2021 will not only raise awareness to reunite the Korean Peninsula, but it will bring about a variety of recommendations and proposals for implementation. This call to action will establish expert working groups and an Alliance for a Unified Korea that consists of leading figures in fields like international relations, public policy, economics, trade and commerce, infrastructure development, people-to-people exchange, humanitarian service, and the arts.

To view the full schedule and join this free, one-of-a-kind program of global changemakers, please register at:

