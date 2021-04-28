CGG Delivers 9,300 sq km of Data from Agata Reimaging to Support Brazil’s 7th Bidding Round

French English

Paris, France – April 28, 2021



CGG has announced the delivery of the fast-track data from its Agata Reimaging program over the Agata block in the Santos Basin, a highly prolific area of Brazil’s offshore pre-salt. The ultramodern reimaged seismic data set covering over 9,300 sq km will provide valuable information to oil and gas companies wishing to evaluate acreage and assess the potential of the Agata block, prior to Brazil’s upcoming 7th Production Sharing Bidding Round.

The Agata prospect is composed of ultra-deep pre-salt targets located below a highly deformed salt layer. Imaging in this area is particularly challenging due to the complexity of the salt geometry combined with an entangled network of igneous rocks in the post-salt associated with the Cabo Frio High volcanic activity. CGG’s Agata Reimaging program is designed to improve the base of salt continuity, lateral coherence and overall resolution to deliver superior images that minimize risk and provide a better understanding of the exploratory potential in this new frontier area.

The Agata program reimages CGG’s legacy Santos VII broadband multi-client data set with the very latest proprietary processing technologies. These include inter-bed multiple attenuation and Time-Lag FWI, that were not available at the time of the legacy imaging and can better address the complexities of the area. The integrated project team also includes geologists who are providing expertise for salt scenario testing and detailed interpretation.

Fast-track products are now available and final migrations, including a TTI Kirchhoff and 45Hz RTM, are underway. The final migrations are being processed in two phases. Phase I will be available in May, providing approximately 2,373 square kilometers of data directly over the Agata block in preparation for Round 7. Phase II will incorporate the remaining 7,007 sq km of the project area with final migrations for the full program expected in August 2021.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Multi Client, CGG, said: “The prospective Agata block lies in the vicinity of other high-profile blocks that received recent bids for exploration. The full project team, including our subsurface imaging experts in CGG’s Rio Subsurface Imaging Center, are mobilized to deliver these valuable new Agata products. The deliverables, which feature our industry-leading imaging technologies, will ensure that the best images are available to support industry decision-making in the run-up to Brazil’s 7th Bidding Round.”

