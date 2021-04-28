Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s report for the first quarter of 2021

28 April 2021

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s report for the first quarter of 2021

With core earnings of DKK 368 million and profit before tax of DKK 354 million, the bank delivers a good start to 2021. The profit before tax is equivalent to a return of 17.4% p.a. on equity.


Core earnings

(DKK million)Q1
2021		Q1
2020
2020		2019201820172016
Total core income6005412,1792,1162,0011,9171,861
Total expenses and depreciation203198788805866845815
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans3973431,3911,3111,1351,0721,046
Impairment charges for loans etc.-29-75-223-100-43-70-211
Core earnings3682681,1681,2111,0921,002835
Result for the portfolio etc.-10-70-9+49+77+84+78
Special costs4415152172222
Profit before tax3541941,1441,2459521,064891


Highlights of the first quarter of 2021

  • The profit before tax is DKK 354 million, equivalent to a return of 17.4% p.a. on equity
  • Core income increases by 11% to DKK 600 million following a high level of activity
  • Expenses increase by 3% to DKK 203 million
  • The rate of costs decreases to 34% in the quarter
  • A big increase in new customers and a high level of activity result in growth of 3% in the bank’s loans, both compared to the end of March 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021
  • Image in top 3 and customer satisfaction remains high

 

