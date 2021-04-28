English Danish

28 April 2021

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s report for the first quarter of 2021

With core earnings of DKK 368 million and profit before tax of DKK 354 million, the bank delivers a good start to 2021. The profit before tax is equivalent to a return of 17.4% p.a. on equity.





Core earnings

(DKK million) Q1

2021 Q1

2020

2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Total core income 600 541 2,179 2,116 2,001 1,917 1,861 Total expenses and depreciation 203 198 788 805 866 845 815 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 397 343 1,391 1,311 1,135 1,072 1,046 Impairment charges for loans etc. -29 -75 -223 -100 -43 -70 -211 Core earnings 368 268 1,168 1,211 1,092 1,002 835 Result for the portfolio etc. -10 -70 -9 +49 +77 +84 +78 Special costs 4 4 15 15 217 22 22 Profit before tax 354 194 1,144 1,245 952 1,064 891





Highlights of the first quarter of 2021

The profit before tax is DKK 354 million, equivalent to a return of 17.4% p.a. on equity

Core income increases by 11% to DKK 600 million following a high level of activity

Expenses increase by 3% to DKK 203 million

The rate of costs decreases to 34% in the quarter

A big increase in new customers and a high level of activity result in growth of 3% in the bank’s loans, both compared to the end of March 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021

Image in top 3 and customer satisfaction remains high

