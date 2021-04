English Norwegian

The shares in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA will be quoted ex-dividend on 28 April 2021. A dividend of NOK 5.00 per share will be distributed as from 6 May 2021 to registered shareholders as at 27 April 2021.





For further information, please contact:

Klara-Lise Aasen, CFO, tel: +47 47 63 55 83

Mats Benserud, Head of Treasury, tel: +47 95 89 15 39





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act