Elis: Availability of the documents relating to the general shareholders’ meeting

English French

General shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 20, 2021 - Availability of the documents relating to the general shareholders’ meeting

Saint-Cloud, April 28, 2021

The Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of Elis will be held on May 20, 2021, at 3pm at the registered office, 5, boulevard Louis Loucheur, 92210 Saint-Cloud, France.

In accordance with the prolongation of the state of health emergency and in view of the administrative measures taken in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Combined general meeting will be held “behind closed doors”, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to participate.

Shareholders are invited to participate in the General Shareholders’ Meeting remotely.

Holders of bearer shares should ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. Holders of registered shares will directly receive these forms together with their convening notice.

The documents referred to in the article R.22-10-23 of the French commercial Code are available on the Company’s website at https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information under “Shareholders meetings”.

The corresponding notice of meeting that contains the agenda, the draft text of the resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders and the terms and conditions to participate and vote to this General Shareholders Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of 12 April 2021 n° 44 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/)

Webcast of the General Shareholders’ Meeting :

Shareholders are invited to participate in the General Shareholders’ Meeting remotely on Thursday May 20, 2021, at 3:00 pm CET:

•By internet webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qt9dunjf

or

•By conference call, using one of the numbers below, followed by the access code 3676126

From France: + 33(0)170700781

From the UK: +44(0)2071928338

From the US: +(1)6467413167

We thank you for consulting regularly the section dedicated to the 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company’s website: https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information under “Shareholders Meetings”.

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment