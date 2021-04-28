Invitation to conference call 12 May 2021 at 10:00 CEST

Cavotec SA will publish its Q1 report 2021, 12 May 2021 at 07:00 CEST.

A conference call will be held 12 May at 10:00 CEST for shareholders, analysts and media. The call will include a short presentation of the Q1 report and an update on the future strategy of Cavotec, including an update on the process to divest the Airports business, that was communicated on 5 March 2021. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The presentation will be held by Cavotec’s CEO Mikael Norin and CFO Glenn Withers.



We kindly ask you to dial in 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Conference call Dial-in number:

SE: +46856642704

UK: +443333009271

US: +18338230587

Weblink: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cavotec-q1-2021

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel

Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investor@cavotec.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 28 April 2021.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec’s innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

