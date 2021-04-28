Siguldas CMAS JSC resolutions to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on 23 April 2021 – update

English Latvian

Updated with an E-x date.

To approve the reports of the Company’s Management Board and the Supervisory Board on the Annual Report for the Year 2020. To approve the Annual Report for the Year 2020, including the corporate governance report and the remuneration report for members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, prepared as separate components of the annual report. To leave the profit of the reporting year 104067.69 EUR undistributed. To pay out the retained earnings of 46468.40 euro, shown in the balance sheet as at December 31, 2017, in dividends, which is 0.11 euro per share. To set the record date for dividend payment: May 19, 2021, and dividend payment date: May 20, 2021. Ex-date: May 18, 2021. To discharge the members of the Management Board, the members of the Supervisory Board and the auditor from responsibility for action in the year 2020 and to resign from bringing claims against them. To elect certified auditor Olga Kuzmiča (certificate No. 207, ‘Orients Audit & Finance’ Ltd, license No. 28) as the auditor. To confirm the remuneration of 3900.00 EUR for the auditor for the audit of the Annual Report for the Year 2021, applicable to VAT under the effective legislation.

All resolutions approved with the required majority of votes.



On the 22th of April 2021 the former members of the Management Board: Nils Ivars Feodorovs, Sarmīte Arcimoviča and Valda Mālniece, had been reelected for the next term of five years.

The Management Board of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’

Valda Mālniece

Manager of the Financial and Accounting department, member of the Management Board