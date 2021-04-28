Interim Report, January – March 2021

English Swedish

PERIOD JANUARY 1 – MARCH 31, 2021﻿

Net sales of SEK 102 m (103 m)

Recurring revenues of SEK 66 m (61 m)

which corresponds to % of net sales 65 % (59 %)

EBITDA SEK 20 m (27 m)

EBITDA margin 19 % (26 %)

EBIT 6 m (15 m)

EBIT margin 6 % (14 %)

Net profit SEK 4 m (11 m)

Net profit margin 4 % (11 %)

EPS before dilution SEK 0.08 (0.21)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 6 m (26 m)

ACV SEK 11 m (7 m)

ARR SEK 271 m (235 m)





For the full report, see attached PDF.

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 April 28, 2021.

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time. We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes.

Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.





Attachment