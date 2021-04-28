Updated financial calendar for 2021



H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) hereby announces an update to the financial calendar for 2021. The planned publication of the Interim Financial Report covering the first three months of 2021 (“Q1 2021”) is changed to 12 May 2021 from previously 17 May 2021. H+H expects to publish its Q1 2021 Interim Financial Report in the early afternoon.



H+H has thus scheduled the following dates for the remainder of 2021 for the release of financial reports:

12 May 2021 (early-afternoon) Interim Financial Report for Q1 2021 12 August 2021 Interim Financial Report for H1 2021 10 November 2021 Interim Financial Report for Q1-Q3 2021

