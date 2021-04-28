Global Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Markets, 2020-2021 & Forecast to 2027 - Market Opportunities for Aesthetic Laser Systems Under Medical Tourism

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type; Application; End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Skin Rejuvenation Segment to Contribute Larger Share to Market During 2020-2027



Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market was valued at US$ 956.87 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 1,961.00 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2020-2027.



Increase in aesthetic/cosmetic procedures and broad medical applications of laser systems are among the key factors fueling the growth of the aesthetic medical laser systems market. Further, medical tourism offers lucrative opportunities to the global aesthetic medical laser systems market players. However, the high cost of aesthetic medical laser systems might hinder the market growth.



Based on application, the aesthetic medical laser systems market is segmented into hair removal, acne and scars, skin rejuvenation, pigmented lesions, leg and varicose veins, and others. In 2019, the hair removal segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Sisram Medical Ltd (ALMA LASERS); Sciton, Inc.; Lumenis; Candela Medical; Cutera Inc.; Cynosure; Aerolase Corp; El.En. S.p.A; and STRATA Skin Sciences are among the key players operating in the aesthetic medical laser systems market.

These companies focus on partnerships, product launches, and collaborations to sustain their market positions. For instance, in November 2020, Sciton Inc. established direct operations in the UK and Ireland. This expansion is expected to develop the company's marketing, sales, clinical education, and service offerings through direct operations in the Europe region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures

5.1.2 Broad Medical Applications of Laser Systems

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth Opportunities for Aesthetic Laser Systems Under Medical Tourism

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Aesthetic Medical Lasers'

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market- By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Share, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Standalone Lasers

7.4 Multiplatform Lasers



8. Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market- By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Hair Removal

8.4 Acne and Scars

8.5 Skin Rejuvenation

8.6 Pigmented Lesions

8.7 Leg and Varicose Veins



9. Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market- By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Clinics

9.5 Medical Spas



10. Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market



12. Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market- Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.4 Inorganic Developments



13. Company Profiles

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Sisram Medical Ltd (ALMA LASERS)

Sciton, Inc.

Lumenis

Candela Medical

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure

Aerolase Corp

El.En. S.p.A.

STRATA Skin Sciences

