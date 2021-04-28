Global Veterinary Software Market Outlook - Market is Forecast to Reach USD 518.08 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 5.48% from 2020 to 2027

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinary Software Market Size by Product, by Practice Type, by End-User, by Geographical Analysis And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Veterinary Software Market was valued at USD 379.26 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 518.08 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.48% from 2020 to 2027.

The market for Veterinary software is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to several factors, such as the prevalence of zoonotic diseases, rising companion animal ownership, and rising demand for animal health diagnostics and monitoring services.



The "Global Veterinary Software Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as IDEXX Laboratories, Covetrus, Patterson Companies, Carestream Health, Timeless Veterinary Systems, and Others.

The Global Veterinary Software Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Practice Type, End-User, and Geography.



4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Companion Animal Ownership

4.2.2 Growing Role of Technology in Veterinary Practices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness About Veterinary Software in Developing Economies

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 the Rising Product Advances in the Form of Web-Based/Cloud-Based Models

5 Market, by Product

5.2 Veterinary Practice Management Software

5.3 Veterinary Imaging Software

5.4 Others



IDEXX Laboratories

Covetrus

Patterson Companies

Carestream Health

Timeless Veterinary Systems

