World Wireless Network Security Market Outlook to 2026 - Market Forecast to Register a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2026

The wireless network security market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The increasing consumer propensity toward adopting wireless devices in both residential and commercial spaces is augmenting the demand for wireless network security. The growing number of enterprises opting for digital networks and mobile devices is further influencing the market. According to a report from the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), 90% of the survey respondents already plan to roll out Wi-Fi6 and 66% plan to deploy the next generation by the end of 2020. Such developments are expected to influence enterprises to enhance their security as well.

The global adoption of Wi-Fi is on the rise in both commercial and residential space, with a growing number of mobile devices that are connected to high-speed internet is on the rise. According to Cisco, the Wi-Fi hotspots are expected to grow to 628 million public Wi-Fi hotspots by 2023 from 169 million in 2018. The growing adoption of IoT augments growth. With the growth in the number of Wi-Fi hotspots, the number of security risks is increasing, and these enterprises are moving toward adopting robust encryption. WEP uses an old encryption method and holds prominence in old systems, whereas WPA is one of the widely used standards among network devices.

WEP and TKIP protocols have been deemed insecure many years ago as Wi-Fi connections carried out via these protocols can be decrypted with relative ease, and various hardware vendors are increasingly avoiding these protocol usage. Starting with May 2019, Windows 10 showed a warning to its users if they attempt connecting to a Wi-Fi network that uses these protocols. Apart from this, WPA-enabled devices are prone to attacks. For instance, a new bug present on the chips made by Broadcom and Cypress has rendered about one billion devices vulnerable to the attack that can decrypt information in transit, and the bug is called 'Kr00k'. Using the flaw, attackers can exfiltrate information by intercepting and decrypting packets sent over the WPA2 network.

Devices, such as Amazon Echo, Kindle, iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Google Nexus, Samsung Galaxy, Raspberry Pi 3, Xiaomi, and certain Asus and Huawei products, were tested positive for Kr00k vulnerability. Owing to such developments, the demand for wireless security is expected to become vital, especially in network-handling mission-critical workloads. With the increasing deployment of IoT and BYOD trends, the need for wireless network security is expected to be one of the enterprises' priorities. According to a study by Outpost24, 61% of security experts mentioned that BYOD offers a severe threat to their organization, and 21% feared attacks via office-based IoT devices, such as printers. The greatest wireless attack threats were password theft at 62%, followed by Botnet/Malware threats with 60%.

The CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) which is a part of the Department of Homeland Security warned of COVID-19 network-security issues with the most common including Phishing, Malware distribution, Registration of new domain names containing wording related to coronavirus or COVID-19 and attacks against newly and often rapidly deployed remote-access and teleworking infrastructure. In April 2020, CISA released new guidance on how remote government workers and potentially others should address network security. It included interim Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) 3.0 guidance to aid agencies in securing their network and cloud environments.

