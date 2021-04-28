Hyperopia Epidemiology in the Seven Major Markets 2021-2030: United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperopia - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hyperopia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Hyperopia epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current Hyperopia patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



In 2020, the overall prevalent cases of Hyperopia accessed to be around 87,668,351 in the 7MM, which are expected to grow during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Hyperopia epidemiology [segmented as Total Prevalent cases of Hyperopia, Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Hyperopia, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperopia, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperopia, Severity-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperopia and Treated cases of Hyperopia] in the 7MM, covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2021 to 2030.



Country Wise Hyperopia Epidemiology

In the United States, the total number of prevalent cases of Hyperopia were 16,030,244 in the year 2020 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

In the year 2020, the total prevalent cases of Hyperopia were 49,755,755 in EU-5, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

In Japan, the total number of prevalent cases of Hyperopia was 21,882,353 in the year 2020 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

In 2020, mild and moderate-to-severe cases of Hyperopia were accounted for 1,522,873 and 13,705,858 in the United States.

In the 7MM, the age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Hyperopia were 7,713,123, 15,203,292, 18,222,168, 14,995,944, and 12,708,668 for the age-groups 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, and ?80 year, in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The Hyperopia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, and pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The Hyperopia Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Hyperopia in the seven major markets (7MM: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Hyperopia in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Hyperopia.

The report provides the segmentation of the Hyperopia epidemiology by total prevalent cases in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Hyperopia epidemiology by diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Hyperopia epidemiology by gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Hyperopia epidemiology by age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Hyperopia epidemiology by severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Hyperopia in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the Hyperopia epidemiology by treated cases of Hyperopia in the 7MM.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Hyperopia?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Hyperopia epidemiology across the 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2018-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Hyperopia across the 7MM during the study period (2018-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2018-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2018-2030)?

What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of Hyperopia?

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Study Period: 2018-2030



