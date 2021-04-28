Global $150+ Billion Chemical Fertilizers Market to 2030 Featuring Nutrien Ltd.; Yara International; The Mosaic Company; CF Industries Holdings Inc. and Israel Chemicals

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Fertilizers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chemical fertilizers market is expected to grow from $127.57 billion in 2020 to $137.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

Major companies in the chemical fertilizers market include Nutrien Ltd.; Yara International; The Mosaic Company; CF Industries Holdings Inc. and Israel Chemicals Ltd.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $150.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global chemical fertilizers market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global chemical fertilizers market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global chemical fertilizers market.



Phosphorus is being recovered from sewage, manure and other sources and made available as a fertilizer. Since phosphorus is a finite source, companies are looking for ways to recycle or recapture phosphorus to be used in agriculture. Plant-available phosphorus content is increased through anaerobic digestion and composting and in sludge from sewage through acid treatment and oxidizing. According to research conducted by the Luke Research Agency, Finland, manure and sludge when treated appropriately can provide more phosphorus than traditional inorganic fertilizers.



The fertilizers market is likely to be affected by the rising use of bio-fertilizers due to adverse impact of synthetic fertilizers on soil and other environmental concerns. A bio-fertilizers contains living microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi and algae, which are capable of fixing atmospheric nitrogen or convert soluble phosphate and potash in the soil into forms available to the plants.

Farmers all around the world are adopting intensive farming techniques to increase productivity per hectare. Intensive farming is an agricultural intensification and mechanization system that aims to maximize yields from available land through various means, such as heavy use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers.

These techniques help to meet the rising demand for food of the growing population and help to prevent food shortages. Some intensive farming techniques, such as monoculture, drive the demand for fertilizers. Monoculture is a practice of growing one type of crop intensively over a large area, thus depleting nutrients in the soil and making it heavily dependent on synthetic fertilizers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Chemical Fertilizers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Chemical Fertilizers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Chemical Fertilizers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Chemical Fertilizers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Chemical Fertilizers Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Chemical Fertilizers



9. Chemical Fertilizers Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Chemical Fertilizers Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Chemical Fertilizers Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Chemical Fertilizers Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Chemical Fertilizers Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Chemical Fertilizers Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Chemical Fertilizers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Nitrogen Fertilizer

Phosphate Fertilizer

Potash Fertilizer

11.2. Global Chemical Fertilizers Market, Segmentation By Crop Category, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cereals

Oilseeds

Vegetables

Fruits

Others

11.3. Global Chemical Fertilizers Market, Segmentation By Method of Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Broadcasting

Drop Spreading

Fertigation

Foilar Spray

11.4. Global Chemical Fertilizers Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Solid

Liquid

Gaseous

11.5. Global Chemical Fertilizers Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Complex Fertilizers

DAP

MOP

Urea

SSP

Other

12. Chemical Fertilizers Market Metrics

12.1. Chemical Fertilizers Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Chemical Fertilizers Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



