Global Industrial Wearable Devices Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Wearable Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial wearable devices market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global industrial wearable devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026

Industrial wearable devices are functional tools designed to upgrade workplace productivity, safety and efficiency of the companies in sectors such manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, lifestyle, etc. These devices are made up of highly-sophisticated electronic components which collect data, track activities, and provide customized experiences depending on the users' needs and desires. Moreover, they are geared to aid a worker to perform the assigned task at hand with greater ease and reduce accidents related to work.

Industrial wearable devices are rapidly gaining prevalence due to their numerous advantages, such as portability, convenience, operational efficiency, etc. In addition, improvement in bio-sensing technology in these devices helps in measuring health parameters such as body temperature, heart rate and blood oxygen levels. These parameters are further used by companies to track the employees' health and are linked to their employee welfare programs, thereby reducing the healthcare costs.

Further, industrial wearable devices can be used for real time data monitoring, workforce authentication, field management, corporate wellness and mobile workforce management. This is projected to increase their usage in different verticals, such as healthcare, IT & telecom, and manufacturing.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Apple, Epson, Fujitsu, Google, Microsoft, Vuzix, ASUS, Fitbit, Garmin, Honeywell, Jawbone, Motorola, Nike, Pebble, Samsung, SAP, Sony, Xiomi and Eurotech.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global industrial wearable devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global industrial wearable devices market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial wearable devices market?

Which are the popular product types in the global industrial wearable devices market?

What are the major application segments in the global industrial wearable devices market?

What are the key end-use segments in the global industrial wearable devices market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global industrial wearable devices market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global industrial wearable devices market?

What is the structure of the global industrial wearable devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global industrial wearable devices market?

How are industrial wearable devices manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Industrial Wearable Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Margin Analysis

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Industry

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Research and Development

5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.4 Manufacturing

5.11.5 Marketing

5.11.6 Distribution

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Fitness Tracker

6.2 Smart Glasses

6.3 Smart Watch

6.4 Wearable Camera

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Warehouse Management

7.2 Training & Simulation

7.3 Service & Maintenance

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Industry

8.1 Transport & Logistics

8.2 Retail

8.3 Manufacturing

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Industrial Wearable Devices Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Apple

11.3.2 Epson

11.3.3 Fujitsu

11.3.4 Google

11.3.5 Microsoft

11.3.6 Vizux

11.3.7 ASUS.

11.3.8 Fitbit

11.3.9 Garmin

11.3.10 Honeywell

11.3.11 Jawbone

11.3.12 Motorola

11.3.13 Nike

11.3.14 Pebble

11.3.15 Samsung

11.3.16 SAP

11.3.17 Sony

11.3.18 Xiomi

11.3.19 Eurotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mta8su