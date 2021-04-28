Carsten Gørtz Petersen promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Colliers in Denmark

English French German Italian Russian Spanish

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced that Carsten Gørtz Petersen has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Denmark. To further extend Colliers’ Capital Markets leadership in Denmark current CEO, Peter Winther, has elected to lead activities for investors and owners as Executive Director for Capital Markets throughout Denmark.



Carsten Gørtz Petersen is promoted to CEO of Colliers in Denmark from his current role as Partner and Director in charge of Colliers’ office in Aarhus, Denmark’s second largest city. He is a highly experienced and enterprising real estate leader with more than 15 years of experience from the commercial real estate industry and almost 20 years within financial and corporate advisory. He will report to Chris McLernon, Chief Executive Officer, EMEA.

“Colliers in Denmark is the undisputed market leader and has extended its position with excellent results and client successes since we established the business in 2018. We aim to grow our business even further and I am confident that Carsten Gørtz Petersen is the right person to lead our enterprise in Denmark into our next phase. Denmark continues to be a strong market for domestic and international business, backed by strong economic conditions, investor and occupier confidence, and offers great opportunity for our clients, our people and our business,” says Chris McLernon.

“It is an honour to take up the role of Chief Executive Officer for Colliers in Denmark and to further grow our market-leading business. Colliers offers enterprising client solutions and has a strong management team, focusing on activities that will strengthen our market position, attract more great talent and maximise the potential for our clients over the next phase of growth in real estate,” says Carsten Gørtz Petersen.

“I look forward to dedicating my efforts in extending our services and excellence in Capital Markets, which has become an area of even higher importance for our clients and our business. I am proud to pass on the leadership of our strong business to Carsten, having built exceptional client relationships and an enterprising team in Denmark in the three years since the merger with Sadolin & Albæk,” says Peter Winther.

The changes will take effect 1 May 2021.

