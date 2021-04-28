In-Building Wireless Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2026: Graphical Research

Pune, India, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global in-building wireless market size is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period impelled by growing need among end-users across the world to have in-building wireless infrastructure because of the demand for high-speed network connectivity. Governments across different regions are introducing initiatives to support this industry.

Work from home activities are on the rise because of the global pandemic. The ‘BYOD’ or ‘Bring Your Own Device’ trend has also fueled the need for in-building wireless networks. This trend has gained immense traction because of rising health and safety concerns as well because a person bringing their own device from home will not spread the virus to others by using the company’s infrastructure.

Companies with complex IT infrastructure are increasingly adopting wireless systems to efficiently operate several networks and devices simultaneously. The factors that will increase the growth potential of in-building wireless industry across the globe are given below:

Small cell component will boost demand for Europe in-building wireless infrastructure:

Out of the different components of in-building wireless market in Europe , the small cell segment is predicted to show promising growth in the region. This is because various large-scale enterprises are increasingly adopting advanced IoT technologies. These cells are mobile stations with low power range that provide effective network coverage to remote places. They can be installed anywhere, right from bus-stops to lamp posts and billboards.

These cells are highly effective in areas where there is scarce population or in terrains where it is difficult to get high-speed network like mountain ranges and buildings having connectivity issues.

Urban areas in Europe will benefit from the use of in-building wireless networks:

The urban areas will bolster demand for in-building wireless infrastructure and will immensely benefit from it as well. These areas consist of stadiums, colleges, airports, entertainment centers and railway stations. The percentage of people that use the internet is much higher as compared to those living in rural areas. Since urban areas are densely populated, it becomes difficult to understand the places where there is shortage of connectivity. This gives rise to the need for efficient management of network services and increase the network capacity in these areas accordingly.

European commercial users will boost adoption of wireless connectivity:

Based on the analysis of demand among end-users, the commercial users will boost the expansion of in-building wireless infrastructure in Europe. This is because people running commercial spaces require strong network connectivity to keep their business running smoothly. Commercial buildings like offices, shopping malls and hotels require enhanced wireless IT infrastructure to operate efficiently.

Demand for network consulting services in Asia Pacific:

Network consulting services will experience increase in demand among various end-users across Asia Pacific. These services are quite vital for companies as they lack the basic knowledge of setting up a sound IT infrastructure. This lack of knowledge creates a lot of problems as they do not know which in-building wireless system will be best suited for their operations. The network consultants help companies solve their queries regarding their network connectivity needs. They analyze the current network infrastructure of the company and provide suitable solutions accordingly.

China’s role in promoting growth of in-building wireless system:

China is predicted to be one of the major contributors towards the growth of in-building wireless market in Asia Pacific . According to reports, the country held over 25% of the total market share in 2019 and this percentage is predicted to increase further in the coming years. There are constant technological innovations and advancements taking place in the overall IT infrastructure in the country.

For example, as soon as the 5G network technology was launched and commercialized, the Chinese government, with the help of its R&D team, started working on 6G technology.

Construction industry to augment North American market:

The construction industry in North America is undergoing constant innovations in recent times. Several building developers are opting for steel reinforced floors, glass and windows with low emission rates and many other components. This has drastically reduced the power of network connectivity in these buildings.

This shortfall has led many building owners to increasingly adopt distributed antenna systems and small cell components. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of North America in-building wireless market.

Healthcare sector to drive in-building wireless demand in North America:

The market share from the healthcare segment will register a CAGR of 12% by the end of 2027 across the region, according to market experts. The reason for this is that the sector requires strong network connectivity in order to stay in constant touch with the staff members to check up on the patient.

The centralized management of different equipment used to increase safety and efficiency of this industry will benefit the providers of in-building wireless networks in North America. This equipment includes security cameras, low-voltage lightings and various wi-fi devices.

