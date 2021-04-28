Freeze Tag Launches QRates and Cubimals for Munzee Community

Tustin, CA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has launched a new over-the-air update of the Munzee app that focuses on Cubimals, cube-shaped animal collectibles that can be found inside QRates. The new update focuses on reinvigorating the physical gameplay the app is known for, increasing daily activity, and offering more in-app purchase options.



At launch, a player has a chance of finding a QRate after capturing a basic physical game piece, a QR Code known as a “Greenie.” Once a QRate is found, players must capture or deploy more physical game pieces (either Greenies or other types of QR Codes) to unlock it and receive the prize inside.

“The Greenie is the backbone of Munzee. Hunting down QR Code stickers to scan and capture is a satisfying experience that promotes regular physical activity,” said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. “QRates enhance this experience and rewards players for achieving their goals.”

QRates can contain the aforementioned Cubimals, Booster Credits, or other game pieces. Freeze Tag has committed to rotating the QRate contents throughout the year to keep things fresh for players. In addition, as there are currently only 3 QRate types -- the standard “QRate,” “Gold QRate,” and “Diamond QRate” -- more QRate types with different prizes are planned for the future.

Players can locate QRates through their dedicated section under “Inventory” in their User Profile. This section allows players to see the requirements to unlock their QRate, track their progress, and to apply QRowbars, a new in-game credit that will reduce the requirements by 25%.

QRowbars are available for purchase in the In-App Store, and players can apply up to 3 of them per QRate. Freeze Tag expects this new addition will lead to improved retention, increased physical activity for new and verteran players alike, and offer players new ways to spend Zeds within the app.

For more information about Munzee follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

