Global and China Intelligent Vehicle Personalization Technology Development Report 2021 Featuring Emerging Auto Brands - NIO, Xiaopeng Motors, Weltmeister

The "Global and China Intelligent Vehicle Personalization Technology Development Report, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Our Global and China Intelligent Vehicle Personalization Technology Development Report, 2020 highlights the analysis and summary of personalization status of mainstream auto brands at home and abroad.



We select, analyze and summarize 19 typical auto brands: Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Buick, Ford, Geely, SAIC, GAC, Changan Automobile, Great Wall Motor, BYD, Chery, NIO, Xiaopeng Motors, and Weltmeister.



This report takes exterior interaction and active recommendation functions as examples to introduce specific personalized functions of an intelligent vehicle.



The wider use of artificial intelligence leads to a shift in IVI service model from passive IVI service instructed by human to active acquisition of information by IVI system and active recommendation to human. In future, the ever deeper fusion of IVI system and third-party service software will come with more mature algorithms and more data accumulated, realizing a service model where more functions can be engaged in an active way.

The first is the recommendation feature built in music and audiobook software. Open the software and recommendations will come into sight, a common mode integrated into vehicle software of most auto brands. For example, Kuwo Music for Audi cars offers daily, ranking, Ximalaya FM, and high quality content recommendations; BMW QQ Music recommends daily content and new songs.



The second is the active speech-enabled recommendation according to user habits, preferences or scenarios, which is adopted by Mercedes-Benz, Buick, Ford, Geely, Great Wall Motor and BYD. For instance, Buick judges what users like based on scenarios and their habits, and pushes such as music; Ford IVI system recommends music, radio and point of interest, etc according to user habits; BYD IVI system recommends programs according to what the user often tunes in, sends news during the commuting time, and pushes songs and life programs on weekends and holidays.



Parking recommendation

Parking recommendation refers to recommendation of several nearby parking lots available to the user via a pop-up window from the navigation map in the IVI system before arrival at the destination, for example, SAIC's IVI navigation system actively recommends 4 parking lots around the destination; Honda's IVI navigation system enables active pop-up of recommended parking lots when approaching the destination.



Refueling recommendation



Refueling recommendation can be divided into four modes by way to offer services:

When fuel/electricity is low, the system gives a refueling reminder;

When fuel/electricity is low, the system gives a refueling reminder, with an active pop-up of a manual search box for finding a refueling site;

When fuel/electricity is low, the system gives a refueling reminder and automatically recommends refueling sites available to the user;

When fuel/electricity is low, the system gives a refueling reminder, automatically recommends refueling sites available to the user, and displays details of the sites, such as operators and refueling types.

In future, the third and fourth modes will prevail.



Life service recommendation and reminder

Life service recommendation and reminder feature is gathering pace, and by content is led by: safety, environment, important event, behavior habit and preference reminders.

For example, SAIC's Banma system actively recommends the route to the cinema as the user starts up the car within two hours before the film begins with tickets bought on Tao Piao Piao platform, and also the playlist or music about the film after the cinema lets out; Alipay applet introduced into Xpeng IVI system will proactively ask whether the user needs a breakfast reservation or not when the car detects he/she will go to work.



Exterior interaction personalization

Exterior information interaction refers to display of such information as vehicle status (e.g., charging), LOGO, welcoming and various prompts using lamps, windows or exterior display devices.



In Xpeng P7's case, the connection between lamp signal system and audio system enables interior ambient lamps and exterior lighting sets to flicker synchronously with musical rhythms.



Weltmeister interactive window projection: when the user gets close to the car with a phone in hand, he/she will be recognized via Weltmeister ID, and the projector on the inside of the exterior rearview mirror will project welcoming message, remaining battery power, range and other information on the window; when the use gets off the car, others can interact with the car through the projection on the window which displays state of charge for example.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview and Status Quo of Intelligent Vehicle Personalization

1.1 Definition and Research Scope of Intelligent Vehicle Personalization

1.2 Development Characteristics of Intelligent Vehicle Personalization

1.3. Comparison of IVI System Personalization between Major OEMs

Theme & Interface

Ambient Lighting & Musical Light Show

IVI Image & Speech

Interior Hardware Interaction, Custom Button & Fragrance System

Active Recommendation

Active Reminder

IVI System & Others

Smart Devices, Headlights & Exterior Interaction

2. Personalization of Luxury Brand OEMs

2.1 Overview

2.2 Audi

2.2.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

2.2.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

2.2.3 Concept Car

2.3 BMW

2.3.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

2.3.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

2.3.3 Concept Car

2.4 Mercedes-Benz

2.4.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

2.4.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

2.4.3 Concept Car



3. Personalization of Joint-venture Brand OEMs

3.1 Overview

3.2 Volkswagen Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

3.2.1 Personalization Details of FAW-Volkswagen's Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

3.2.2 Personalization Details of SAIC Volkswagen's Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

3.2.3 Personalization Details of Smart Devices for SAIC Volkswagen's Mass-produced Vehicles

3.2.4 Personalization Details of Exterior Interaction for SAIC Volkswagen's Mass-produced Vehicles

3.2.5 Volkswagen Concept Car

3.3 Toyota

3.3.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

3.3.2 Personalization Details of IVI System for FAW Toyota's Mass-produced Vehicles

3.3.3 Personalization Details of IVI System for GAC Toyota's Mass-produced Vehicles

3.3.4 Personalization Details of Exterior Interaction for GAC Toyota's Mass-produced Vehicles

3.3.5 Toyota Concept Car

3.4 Honda

3.4.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

3.4.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

3.4.3 Concept Car

3.5 Nissan

3.5.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

3.5.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

3.6 Buick

3.6.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

3.6.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

3.6.3 Concept Car

3.7 Ford

3.7.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

3.7.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

3.7.3 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle Exterior Interaction



4. Personalization of Chinese Brand OEMs

4.1 Overview

4.2 Geely

4.2.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

4.2.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

4.2.3 Concept Car

4.3 SAIC

4.3.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

4.3.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

4.3.3 Concept Car

4.4 GAC

4.4.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

4.4.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

4.4.3 Concept Car

4.5 Changan Automobile

4.5.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

4.5.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

4.5.3 Concept Car

4.6 Great Wall Motor

4.6.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

4.6.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

4.6.3 Personalization Details of Smart Devices for Great Wall's Mass-produced Vehicles

4.6.4 Concept Car

4.7 BYD

4.7.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

4.7.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

4.7.3 Concept Car

4.8 Chery

4.8.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

4.8.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

4.8.3 Concept Car



5. Personalization of Emerging Auto Brands

3.1 Overview

5.2 NIO

5.2.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

5.2.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

5.2.3 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle Headlamps

5.2.4 Concept Car

5.3 Xiaopeng Motors

5.3.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

5.3.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

5.3.3 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle Headlamps

5.3.4 Concept Car

5.4 Weltmeister

5.4.1 Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System and Personalization Overview

5.4.2 Personalization Details of Mass-produced Vehicle IVI System

5.4.3 Personalization Details of Headlamps and Exterior Interaction for Mass-produced Vehicles

5.4.4 Concept Car

