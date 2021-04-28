Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Report 2021 - Rising Demand for BEVs and HEVs will Remain the Challenge for the Industry

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Fuel Cell Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive fuel cell market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the automotive fuel cell market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle markets. The major drivers for this market are stringent emission regulations, growing demand for zero-emission vehicles, development of fuel cell technology and infrastructure, and government Initiatives to subsidizing hydrogen infrastructure.

High vehicle costs, insufficient hydrogen infrastructure and rising demand for BEVs and HEVs will remain the challenge for this industry.



The study includes the automotive fuel cell market size and forecast for the automotive fuel cell market through 2024, segmented by component type, by electrolyte type, by power output, by end use, and by region.

Some of the automotive fuel cell companies profiled in this report include Ballard Power Systems, ITM Power, Hydrogenics, Plug Power, and AFCC, and others.



Some of the features of 'Automotive Fuel Cell Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include:

Market size estimates: Automotive fuel cell market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various applications such as by component type, by electrolyte type, by power output, by end use, and by region.

Regional analysis: Automotive fuel cell market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for automotive fuel cell in the automotive fuel cell market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, automotive fuel cell in the automotive fuel cell market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the automotive fuel cell market?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the automotive fuel cell market?

What are the business risks and threats to the automotive fuel cell market?

What are emerging trends in this automotive fuel cell market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the automotive fuel cell market?

What are the new developments in the automotive fuel cell market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this automotive fuel cell market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this automotive fuel cell area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, automotive fuel cell market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Component Type

3.3.1: Fuel Processor

3.3.2: Fuel Stack

3.3.3: Power Condition

3.4: Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Electrolyte Type

3.4.1: PEMFC

3.4.2: PAFC

3.5: Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Power Output

3.5.1: < 100 KW

3.5.2: 100-200 KW

3.5.3: >200 KW

3.6: Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by End Use

3.6.1: Small cars

3.6.2: Compact cars

3.6.3: Mid-Sized cars

3.6.4: Luxury cars

3.6.5: SUVs & Crossovers

3.6.6: Light commercial vehicles

3.6.7: Electrical vehicles



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region.

4.1: Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Fuel Cell Market

4.3: European Automotive Fuel Cell Market

4.4: APAC Automotive Fuel Cell Market

4.5: ROW Automotive Fuel Cell Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Component Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Electrolyte Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Power Output

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Ballard Power Systems

ITM Power

Hydrogenics

Plug Power

AFCC

