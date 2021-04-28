Global Antireflective Coating Market Report 2021-2024 - Rising Wave of New Technologies Such as Electronic Beam Evaporation and Sputtering are Creating Significant Potential

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Antireflective Coating Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the antireflective coating market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global antireflective coating technology by application, technology, and region.

The technologies in antireflective coating have undergone significant change in recent years, with single layer antireflective coating to multilayer antireflective coatings. The rising wave of new technologies such as electronic beam evaporation and sputtering are creating significant potential in eye wear, electronics, automotive, and solar applications and driving the demand for antireflective coatings.



In this market, various technologies, such as vacuum deposition, electronic beam evaporation, and sputtering technologies are used in the various applications. Technological advancements in the field of fabrication and deposition techniques coupled with increasing demand for efficient optical devices from end-use applications are creating new opportunities for various anti-reflective coating technologies.

Some of the antireflective coating companies profiled in this report include Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, Royal DSM, Optical Coatings, PPG Industries, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Honeywell International, Essilor International, Eksma Optics, Evaporated Coatings.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:

What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the antireflective coating market?

Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in antireflective coating market?

What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in antireflective coating market?

What are the latest developments in antireflective coating technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Who are the major players in this antireflective coating market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are strategic growth opportunities in this antireflective coating technology space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Antireflective Coating Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Antireflective Coating Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Vacuum Deposition

4.2.2. Electronic Beam Evaporation

4.2.3. Sputtering

4.2.4. Others

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Eyewear

4.3.1.1. Vacuum Deposition

4.3.1.2. Electronic Beam Evaporation

4.3.1.3. Sputtering

4.3.1.4. Others

4.3.2. Electronics

4.3.3. Solar

4.3.4. Automotive



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Antireflective Coating Market by Region

5.2. North American Antireflective Coating Market:

5.2.1. United States Antireflective Coating Market

5.2.2. Canadian Antireflective Coating Market

5.2.3. Mexican Antireflective Coating Market

5.3. European Antireflective Coating Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Antireflective Coating Market

5.3.2. German Antireflective Coating Market

5.3.3. French Antireflective Coating Market

5.4. APAC Antireflective Coating Market

5.4.1. Chinese Antireflective Coating Market

5.4.2. Japanese Antireflective Coating Market

5.4.3. Indian Antireflective Coating Market

5.4.4. South Korean Antireflective Coating Market

5.5. ROW Antireflective Coating Market



6. Latest Development and Innovation in Antireflective Coating Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Antireflective Coating Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Antireflective Coating Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Antireflective Coating Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Antireflective Coating Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Antireflective Coating Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Antireflective Coating Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

