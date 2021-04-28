RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-28
|Name
|VACSE AB
|Isin
|SE0010833012
|Coupon, spread
|1.351
|Maturity
|2023-09-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|70
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|3
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|33.00
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|33.00
|Highest yield, DM
|33.00
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-28
|Name
|VACSE AB
|Isin
|SE0011062876
|Coupon, spread
|1.125
|Maturity
|2022-06-07
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-28
|Name
|VASAKRONAN AB
|Isin
|XS1941844174
|Coupon, spread
|0.557
|Maturity
|2022-02-11
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-28
|Name
|VASAKRONAN AB
|Isin
|XS2048590439
|Coupon, spread
|0.724
|Maturity
|2022-11-29
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|15.00
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|15.00
|Highest yield, DM
|15.00
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-28
|Name
|NOBINA
|Isin
|SE0012194165
|Coupon, spread
|1.524
|Maturity
|2024-02-13
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-28
|Name
|VOLVO TREASURY AB
|Isin
|XS2075216395
|Coupon, spread
|0.463
|Maturity
|2022-11-04
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|90
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|60
|Number of bids
|3
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield, DM
|27.125
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|27.00
|Highest yield, DM
|27.25
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-28
|Name
|VOLVO TREASURY AB
|Isin
|XS1921474844
|Coupon, spread
|1.082
|Maturity
|2023-12-13
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|83
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|38.21
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|38.21
|Highest yield, DM
|38.21
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-28
|Name
|HOLMEN AB
|Isin
|SE0011426238
|Coupon, spread
|0.581
|Maturity
|2023-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-04-28
|Name
|HOLMEN AB
|Isin
| SE0011281567
|Coupon, spread
|0.414
|Maturity
|2022-05-23
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-