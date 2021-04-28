RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-28
NameVACSE AB
IsinSE0010833012
Coupon, spread1.351
Maturity2023-09-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln70
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids3
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM33.00
Lowest accepted yield, DM33.00
Highest yield, DM33.00
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-28
NameVACSE AB
IsinSE0011062876
Coupon, spread1.125
﻿﻿Maturity2022-06-07
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-﻿


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-28
NameVASAKRONAN AB
IsinXS1941844174
Coupon, spread0.557
Maturity2022-02-11
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-28
NameVASAKRONAN AB
IsinXS2048590439
Coupon, spread0.724
Maturity2022-11-29
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM15.00
Lowest accepted yield, DM15.00
Highest yield, DM15.00
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-28
NameNOBINA
IsinSE0012194165
Coupon, spread1.524
Maturity2024-02-13
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-28
NameVOLVO TREASURY AB
IsinXS2075216395
Coupon, spread0.463
Maturity2022-11-04
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln90
Volume bought, SEK mln60
Number of bids3
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield, DM27.125
Lowest accepted yield, DM27.00
Highest yield, DM27.25
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-28
NameVOLVO TREASURY AB
IsinXS1921474844
Coupon, spread1.082
Maturity2023-12-13
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln83
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids4
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM38.21
Lowest accepted yield, DM38.21
Highest yield, DM38.21
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-28
NameHOLMEN AB
IsinSE0011426238
Coupon, spread0.581
Maturity2023-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-04-28
NameHOLMEN AB
Isin SE0011281567
Coupon, spread0.414
Maturity2022-05-23
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-