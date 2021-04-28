Global $2.91 Bn Smart Shopping Cart Market to 2025: Opportunities in the Emergence of Autonomous Retail Technology & Rising Participation of Start-Ups

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Shopping Cart Market (2020-2025) by Type, Technology, Application, Sales, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market is estimated to be USD 931.22 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,913 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.62%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors, such as growing preference for express retail self-checkout counters along with the growth in IoT and connected devices have led to the progress in the automated billing procedures at various supermarkets.

These factors have contributed to the growth of the global smart shopping cart Market. Moreover, the need to constantly innovate and develop a better way to ensure customer engagement throughout the customer shopping journey has further facilitated the growth of this market.

However, the high cost of the smart cart, malfunctioning due to sensor issues in the carts and limited capabilities in the major deployements is restraining the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market is segmented further based on Type, Technology, Application, Sales, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified as an open-source shopping cart, hosted shopping cart, and CMS+ e-commerce plugin. Amongst all, the hosted shopping cart segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Technology, the market is classified as Zigbee, RFIDs, and Bar Codes. Amongst all, the RFID segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Application, the market is classified as supermarkets, Shopping Malls, and others. Amongst the two, the shopping mall is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Sales, the market is classified as direct and distributed. Amongst the two, the direct sales segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Kroger, one of the largest retailer has partnered with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm Caper for deploying computer vision-enabled shopping car in Cincinnati, US - 29th January 2021

Amazon is launching a smart grocery cart known as the "dash cart" that uses cameras, sensors to detect and log items further reducing the process involved in the traditional logout process. - 14th July 2020

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Oracle, Engage In-Store, SK Telecom, Shanghai Qixin Automation Systems Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corp, V-Mark, Toshiba, Compaq Computer Corp, Media Cart Holdings, Inc., IBM Corp, and Fujitsu Limited, etc.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growth in IoT and automated billing processes

4.2.1.2 Growing preference for express retail self-checkout counters

4.2.1.3 Growing need for enhancing customer shopping journey

4.2.1.4 Increasing demand for in-store advertising and communications system in cart display devices

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Limited adoption among retailers due to high cost and malfunctioning

4.2.2.2 Limited capabilities in the majority of deployments

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Emergence of autonomous retail technology

4.2.3.2 Growing availability of multiple payment options

4.2.3.3 Integration of AI in smart cart

4.2.3.4 Rising participation of start-ups in the development of smart carts

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Data privacy issues

4.2.4.2 Limited profitability

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Open source Shopping Cart

6.3 Hosted Shopping Cart

6.4 CMS+ E-Commerce Plugin



7 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Zigbee

7.3 RFIDs

7.4 Bar Codes



8 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Supermarket

8.3 Shopping Malls

8.4 Others



9 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Sales

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Direct

9.3 Distributor



10 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Funding



12 Company Profiles

Fujitsu Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

V-Mark Enterprise Limited

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Compaq Computer Corp.

Media Cart Holdings Inc.

The Japan Research Institute Ltd.

Engage In-Store

Shanghai Qixin Automation Systems Co, Ltd

IBM Corp

Caper Inc

Veeve Inc.

Tracxpoint, Inc

Amazon

Retail AI, inc

Focal Systems Inc

Klever Kart Inc

Smart Cart SA

Mitsui and Co Ltd

