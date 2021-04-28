Global $2.91 Bn Smart Shopping Cart Market to 2025: Opportunities in the Emergence of Autonomous Retail Technology & Rising Participation of Start-Ups

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Shopping Cart Market (2020-2025) by Type, Technology, Application, Sales, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market is estimated to be USD 931.22 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,913 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.62%.
Market Dynamics
Key factors, such as growing preference for express retail self-checkout counters along with the growth in IoT and connected devices have led to the progress in the automated billing procedures at various supermarkets.
These factors have contributed to the growth of the global smart shopping cart Market. Moreover, the need to constantly innovate and develop a better way to ensure customer engagement throughout the customer shopping journey has further facilitated the growth of this market.
However, the high cost of the smart cart, malfunctioning due to sensor issues in the carts and limited capabilities in the major deployements is restraining the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market is segmented further based on Type, Technology, Application, Sales, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified as an open-source shopping cart, hosted shopping cart, and CMS+ e-commerce plugin. Amongst all, the hosted shopping cart segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Technology, the market is classified as Zigbee, RFIDs, and Bar Codes. Amongst all, the RFID segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Application, the market is classified as supermarkets, Shopping Malls, and others. Amongst the two, the shopping mall is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Sales, the market is classified as direct and distributed. Amongst the two, the direct sales segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
- Kroger, one of the largest retailer has partnered with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm Caper for deploying computer vision-enabled shopping car in Cincinnati, US - 29th January 2021
- Amazon is launching a smart grocery cart known as the "dash cart" that uses cameras, sensors to detect and log items further reducing the process involved in the traditional logout process. - 14th July 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Oracle, Engage In-Store, SK Telecom, Shanghai Qixin Automation Systems Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corp, V-Mark, Toshiba, Compaq Computer Corp, Media Cart Holdings, Inc., IBM Corp, and Fujitsu Limited, etc.
