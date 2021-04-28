E-Bike Market Hitting New Highs Explored in Latest Research, Emerging Players are Accell Group, Derby Cycle, M1-Sporttechnik, F.I.V. E. Bianchi, Kawasaki Motors and More

BERLIN, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The E-Bike Market study formulated by Data Bridge Market Research, presents a detailed analysis of the influential trends prevailing in this business sphere. The E-Bike research report highly intends to analyse historic, current and future trends of the market. Major historic and current occurrence in the market has been analysed in the report to provide through assessments of market trends, segments, competition, share, size and growth of the market. It also analyses market performance on national and international level and describes its level association with its peers and parent markets. The report further revolves around the competitive landscape and leading players operating in the market.



E-bike market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period to 2027 and expected to reach USD 23,503.51 million by 2027. Increasing concerns regarding pollution level is aiding growth of this market.

Growing environmental pollution and harmful emissions from vehicles is generating a need for alternative e mobility solutions which do not cause any pollution. Thus, introduction of e-bikes have enabled commuters to opt for eco-friendly yet affordable mobility solution which is resulting in growth for e-bike market.

High traffic congestions in urban cities are increasing the demand for e-bikes globally. There is increase in the demand of greener and cleaner mode of transportation which is boosting the global e-bike market. High cost of purchase and maintenance of e-bikes as compared to conventional bicycles act as major restraining factor for the global e-bike market.

Top Key Competitors Of E-Bike Market:

Accell Group

Derby Cycle

JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO.,LTD.

AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

Karbon Kinetics Ltd

Solex Cycle North America Inc.

ITALJET SPA

GenZe by Mahindra (a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.)

A2B

Amego Electric Vehicles Inc.

Pedego Electric Bikes

Riese & Müller GmbH

M1-Sporttechni

F.I.V. E. Bianchi S.p.A.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.

WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO.,LTD.

Giant Bicycles

Trek Bicycle Corporation

myStromer AG

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

among others.



Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of Global E-Bike Market, For instance:

In June 2020, Giant Bicycles launched anthem advanced pro 29 world champion edition frameset which is made of advanced composite material offering lightweight structure and XC race geometry with 29er speed and stability. The new product will increase market share of the company.



In July 2018, Accell Group acquired Velosophy. Velosophy is Dutch company focusing on e-cargo bike solutions. This acquisition allowed Accell group to increase production of cargo bikes. The acquisition increased the product portfolio and customer base of the company.



Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for e-bikes.

E-Bike Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for e-bike in Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share followed by Europe and North America. Market leader is Giant Bicycles which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 8% to 12% in the Asia-Pacific region. The company has gained outstanding sales through their e-bike products and some of the products includes Fastroad E+ EX PRO, Anytour E+, Dailytour E+, EASE-E+, Entour E+, Road E+ PRO, Fastroad E+, Quick E+, Anytour E+, Dailytour E+, Toughroad E+ GX. For instance, In March 2020, Gocycle, a brand of Karbon Kinetics Ltd joined hands with Fully Charged; a company specialized in e-bikes. The partnership will provide e-bikes to the NHS staff in London’s hospital. The new partnership will increase the customer base of the company.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of E-Bike Market:

Introduction

Market segmentation

Executive summary

Premium insights

Impact analysis of covid-19

Market overview

Global e-bike market, by battery type

Global e-bike market, by hub motor location

Global e-bike market, by mode

Global e-bike market, by battery power

Global e-bike market, by class

Global e-bike market, by usage

Global e-bike market, by geography

Global e-bike market, company landscape

Swot analysis

Company profile

Questionnaire

Related reports

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which are the other regions that Giant Bicycles, Accell Group and WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO.,LTD. are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in North America e-bike market and the market leaders targeting the U.S., Canada and Mexico to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The e-bike market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such Giant Bicycles, Accell Group and WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO.,LTD. as they are the market leaders for e-bike market. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the e-bike market.

