Global $69.38 Bn Offshore Wind Power Markets to 2025

The Global Offshore Wind Power Market is estimated to be USD 38.76 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 69.38 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.35%.



Market Dynamics



This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for clean energy in order to cut down carbon emissions and protect the environment by generating electricity through renewable resources. Offshore wind energy form an integral part of these clean energy resources and also has a higher capacity factor compared to onshore wind.

Whereas the restraint like high capital cost and maintenance and logistics issues and opportunities like Coal and Nuclear Phase-Out and Focus on Water Conservation are also the main factors driving the growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Offshore Wind Power Market is segmented further based on Component, Depth, End Use and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Turbine, Support Structure, Electrical Infrastructure and Others.

By Depth, the market is classified as >0, 30 m, >30, 50 m and > 50 m.

By End Use, the market is classified as Offshore wind providers, Government and research organization, Consulting companies in the power industry, Public and private players.

By Geography, Americas is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

In March 2020, Enercon installed a new prototype E-138 EP3 for their E2 wind turbines at the Janneby site which is situated in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. The new prototype increased the nominal power of E2 turbines from 3.5 MW to 4.2 MW and will help the company yield an additional power of 1.5 Million kWh every year.

In 2019, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy received an order to supply 8 MW offshore wind turbines to Orsted's 900 MW offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

In April 2018, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind announced its collaboration with Ramboll, company that produced the industry's first encapsulated foundation load software tool. The collaboration helped the company to develop software tool allowing foundation designers to perform integrated load analyses independently in closed-system, version of the full turbine model used for detailed foundation load simulations.

11 Company Profiles

