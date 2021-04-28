Global Food Logistics Market Report 2021-2026: Rapid Rise in the Prevalence of e-Retail in the Food and Retail Sectors Propelling Market Growth

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food logistics market reached a value of US$ 101.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global food logistics market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Logistics is the detailed flow of the products from the point of origin to the point of consumption to meet the requirements of corporations and consumers. It aids in planning, controlling as well as implementing the storage and flow of goods and services. It also helps to maintain a continuous supply of non-durable and durable products from various distributors and suppliers.

Owing to this, logistics plays a crucial role in the food industry. Transportation and logistics providers use different equipment, expertise and technologies to control and improve the supply chain operations.



The growth of the global food logistics market is majorly driven by a rapid rise in the prevalence of e-retail in the food and retail sector. As logistics forms a significant part of the storing, transporting and delivery of the goods purchased online, this has provided a positive thrust to the market growth. Apart from this, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has enabled logistics companies to increase delivery efficiency.

For instance, United Parcel Service (UPS), an American multinational package delivery and supply chain management company, utilizes AI algorithms for intelligent route planning. This helps in reducing delivery times without damaging perishable food products.

Some of the other factors which are positively influencing the market include improving distribution networks and infrastructure in developing regions, and the adoption of new technologies by logistics providers for enhancing their business processes.



Breakup by Transportation mode:

Railways

Roadways

Seaways

Airways

Roadways currently represent the leading segment, holding the largest market share.



Breakup by Product Type:

Fish, Shellfish, and Meat

Vegetables, Fruits, and Nuts

Cereals, Bakery and Dairy Products

Coffee, Tea, and Vegetable Oil

Others

Fish, shellfish and meat are the most popular product type, accounting for the majority of the total market share.



Breakup by Service Type:

Cold Chain

Non-Cold Chain

At present, cold chain represents the most popular service type, dominating the market.



Breakup by Segment:

Transportation

Packaging

Instrumentation

Based on the segment, transportation is the leading segment across the globe.



Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

On the geographical front, North America exhibits a clear dominance in the market.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

AmeriCold Logistics LLC

Deutsche Bahn (DB) Schenker AG

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Schneider National

CaseStack

A.N. Deringer, Inc.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

Evans Distribution Systems, Inc.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

Matson Logistics

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global food logistics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food logistics market?

What are the major transportation modes?

Which are the popular product types?

Which are the leading service types?

What are the key segments?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global food logistics market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global food logistics market?

What is the structure of the global food logistics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global food logistics market?

