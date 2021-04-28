Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global robotic vacuum cleaner market reached a value of US$ 4.65 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global robotic vacuum cleaner market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

A robotic vacuum cleaner refers to an autonomous robot equipped with an intelligent software program. It performs the functions of a regular vacuum cleaner with minimal to no human intervention. As these cleaners are compact in size, they can easily access and clean spaces under beds, cabinets and tables.

They produce less noise as compared to their non-robotic counterparts and are fitted with sensors which prevent them from hitting other objects or falling down the stairs. As they complete the chores in lesser time and at a lower cost without any manual labor, they are increasingly becoming popular across commercial and residential sectors for cleaning windows, pools, lawns and floors.



Changing socioeconomic factors such as an increasing number of working women, escalating income levels in households and a consequent rise in purchasing power have positively impacted the sales of robotic vacuum cleaners which are yet to attain mass acceptance due to their high costs.

Furthermore, the growing inclination towards cleanliness and hygiene coupled with busy schedules and reduced time for household chores has increased the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. Another factor responsible for the growth of the market is the consumers' preference for smart and innovative electrical appliances.

For instance, some variants of robotic vacuum cleaners are extremely advanced in terms of technology and are equipped with 360 cameras and additional sensors to aid in navigation.

iRobot Corporation

ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Neato Robotics

Dyson Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Maytronics Ltd.

Metapo Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Miele & Cie. KG

Hayward Industries Inc

Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd

Sharp Corporation

ILIFE Robotics Technology

Vorwerk & Co. KG

Taurus Group

Groupe Seb Deutschland Gmbh

Pentair plc

bObsweep Inc.

