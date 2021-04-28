Sharps Compliance Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter Revenue of $27.5 million, increased 164% from the prior year

Third Quarter Customer Billings of $31.0 million, increased 200% over the prior year

Retail market billings increased 838%

Professional, Home Health Care and Long-Term Care market billings grew 19%, 38% and 28%, respectively

Route-Based Pickup billings increased 37% for the quarter

Operating margins of 33%; EBITDA margins of 35%

Third Quarter Net Income of $6.9 million, or $0.40 per share

Mailback billings of $24.4 million grew 428%, driven by strong COVID-19 related orders

Robust COVID-19 related mailback order activity expected to continue through calendar year 2021 and potentially thereafter

Playing a key role in COVID-19 vaccine programs in Retail and Long-Term Care Settings

HOUSTON, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) (“Sharps” or the “Company”), a leading full-service national provider of comprehensive waste management solutions including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 grew 164% to a record $27.5 million, compared to $10.4 million in the same prior year quarter, and a sequential increase of $10.5 million, or 62%, compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Customer billings increased $20.7 million, or 200%, to $31.0 million for the third quarter compared to $10.3 million for the same prior year quarter. Third quarter customer billings benefitted from increased immunization business of $19.5 million and increased route-based pickup services of $1.0 million. Third quarter revenue benefitted from increased immunization business of $16.1 million (net of revenue deferrals) and increased route-based pickup services of $1.0 million. The difference between the increases in billings and revenue related to immunization volumes of $19.5 million and $16.1 million, respectively, is the impact of revenue recognition related to the deferral of a portion of current period sales, partially offset by the recognition of revenue associated with product returned for treatment and destruction.

Third quarter 2021 gross margin was 49% compared to 21% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross margin was positively impacted in the current quarter by the impact of revenue recognition where there was a higher proportion of immunization related mailbacks sold, with a higher up front gross margin, compared to immunization related mailbacks returned, with a lower gross margin upon return. On a normalized basis (excluding the impact of revenue recognition), gross margin would have been 41%. SG&A increased by about $600,000 or 16% to $4.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to the same prior year quarter. The increase in SG&A is related primarily to a $400,000 increase in management incentive compensation, including both stock and cash, a $100,000 increase in board member compensation and continued investments in sales and marketing.

The Company reported operating income of $9.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to an operating loss of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Sharps recorded net income of $6.9 million, or $0.41 per basic and $0.40 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to net loss of $1.6 million, or ($0.10) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Sharps recorded EBITDA of $9.6 million, or 35% of revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to an EBITDA loss of $1.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. (See Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA in the supplemental table included at the end of this release).

David P. Tusa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sharps, stated, “As we anticipated, we experienced tremendous growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, as evidenced by record revenue and billings, significantly enhanced gross margin and greatly increased profitability. In March 2020 we launched several substantial infrastructure projects to support what we expected would be significantly increased demand, including: the tripling of capacity at our treatment facilities in Texas and Pennsylvania; an additional mailback related warehouse and distribution facility; and significant increases to our mailback inventory. These initiatives positioned us very well to provide uninterrupted service to our customers throughout the pandemic, particularly as COVID-19 vaccinations became widely available and we saw exponentially increased demand for our mailback solutions. It is important to note that we anticipate continued demand through the balance of this calendar year, as our customers prepare for several upcoming developments including: the continued roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines, expected rollout of a COVID vaccine for children and adolescents; heightened seasonal flu-shot demand and potential booster shots to address efficacy of existing vaccines and to combat COVID variants. We also believe that some level of incremental vaccine related business should continue into 2022 and beyond as the country and the world move much more proactively in vaccine development, distribution and administration to combat COVID-19 and other potential viruses in the future.

“In addition to the extraordinary growth in our mailback business, we achieved solid growth in our route-based business where billings increased 37% for the third quarter. Long before the pandemic, we recognized the growth opportunity represented by the strategic expansion of our route-based pick-up solution and during the quarter we announced the expansion of our direct route-based services to Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. With this addition, our direct route-based footprint now includes 37 states and 80% of the U.S. population. We view our route-based business as a key growth driver with solid long-term recurring revenue potential and we look forward to continuing to pursue opportunities to grow our route-based presence and to further penetrate this $1 billion market opportunity.”

Third Quarter Review

Retail market billings grew 838% to $21.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to $2.3 million in the same prior year period. The increase in retail billings is primarily due to increased immunization related orders of $19.5 million.

Professional market billings increased 19% to $4.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Home Health Care market billings increased 38% to $2.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $1.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Long-Term Care market billings increased 28% to $1.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $0.8 million in the prior year period, related to an increased volume of COVID-19 related waste management as well as new customers.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturer market billings decreased 34% to $0.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $0.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, related to the timing of inventory builds for patient support programs.

Billings for the inside and online sales channel increased 36% to $3.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to $2.5 million in the same prior year period primarily due to increases in route-based pickup services to the Professional and Long-Term Care markets.

First Nine Months Fiscal 2021 Results

Sharps recorded revenue of $57.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, an increase of 50% compared to revenue of $38.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 and surpassing full year 2020 revenue of $51.1 million. Customer billings increased 59% to $62.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Retail market billings increased 195% to $31.5 million as compared to $10.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, due primarily to an increase in billings for immunization related orders of $21.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in unused medications billings in the retail market of $0.2 million. Long-Term Care market billings increased 62% to $3.3 million as compared to $2.1 million in the prior year period related primarily to an increased volume of COVID-19 related waste management and ancillary supplies. Professional market billings increased 7% to $13.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $12.4 million in the same prior year period. During the first nine months of fiscal 2021, Pharmaceutical Manufacturer market billings increased 18% to $4.8 million as compared to $4.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Gross margin increased to 39% for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 as compared to 30% in first nine months of fiscal 2020. SG&A expense increased 9% to $11.7 million, from $10.7 million, in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, related to a $400,000 increase in management incentive compensation, including both stock and cash, a $250,000 increase in board member compensation and $350,000 due to the Company’s continued investments in sales and marketing. The Company recorded operating income of $10.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 as compared to operating income of $0.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $7.8 million, or $0.47 per basic and $0.46 per diluted share compared to net income of $0.1 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share for the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Sharps recorded EBITDA of $11.8 million, or 20% of revenue, in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, as compared to EBITDA of $1.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020. (See Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA in the supplemental table included at the end of this release).

Financial Flexibility and a Strong Balance Sheet

Cash was $11.2 million at March 31, 2021, compared to cash of $5.4 million at June 30, 2020. The Company had working capital of $20.7 million at March 31, 2021 compared to working capital of $11.1 million at June 30, 2020.

Mr. Tusa concluded, “While the third quarter results were very strong, we believe that we are just getting started as we grow to become a much larger company penetrating multiple $1 billion markets, and as we further solidify our leadership position as a comprehensive provider of medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous waste solutions to the small and medium quantity generator markets. Our team has performed exceptionally well in successfully delivering our solutions to our customers in a very high growth environment and we are well prepared and planning for continued growth in all of our businesses.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference today beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss Sharps' corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

The Sharps conference call can be accessed by domestic callers by dialing (877) 407-0782. International callers may access the call by dialing (201) 689-8567. The webcast can be monitored at www.sharpsinc.com.

A telephonic replay will be available through May 28, 2021. To listen to the replay, domestic callers should dial (877) 481-4010 and international callers should dial (919) 882-2331 and enter replay ID number 40727. Transcript will also be posted to the Sharps website, once available.

About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is a leading business-to-business services provider to the healthcare, long-term care and retail pharmacy markets. Sharps Compliance offers comprehensive solutions for the management of regulated medical waste, hazardous waste and unused medications. For more information, visit: www.sharpsinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information made available in this news release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this document, the words "may," “position,” "plan," “potential,” “continue,” "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," “project,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar import, as they relate to the Company or its subsidiaries or Company management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitation, competitive factors, general economic conditions, customer relations, relationships with vendors, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, distribution networks, product introductions and acceptance, technological change, changes in industry practices, onetime events and other factors described herein including the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our operations and financial results. Based upon changing conditions, should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual results may vary materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should also understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and as such should not consider the preceding list or the risk factors to be a complete list of all potential risks and uncertainties. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including customer billings information and EBITDA. The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties. EBITDA is a significant performance metric used by management and by external users of our financial statements such as investors, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; the ability of our assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs and support our indebtedness; and our operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other companies in our industry. Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included as an attachment to this release.

For more information contact: Diana P. Diaz

Sharps Compliance Corp.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (713) 660-3547

Email: ddiaz@sharpsinc.com John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

Phone: (203) 972-9200

Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com

Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three-Months Ended Nine-Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Revenue $ 27,528 $ 10,414 164.3 % $ 57,690 $ 38,578 49.5 % Cost of revenue 14,129 8,191 72.5 % 35,031 26,999 29.7 % Gross profit 13,399 2,223 502.7 % 22,659 11,579 95.7 % Gross margin 48.7 % 21.3 % 39.3 % 30.0 % SG&A expense 4,181 3,600 16.1 % 11,725 10,718 9.4 % Depreciation and amortization 216 201 625 602 Operating Income (Loss) 9,002 (1,578 ) 10,309 259 Operating margin 32.7 % (15.2 )% 17.9 % 0.7 % Interest income — 4 — 13 Interest expense (55 ) (36 ) (134 ) (81 ) Income associated with derivative instrument 26 — 41 — Total other expense (29 ) (32 ) (93 ) (68 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 8,973 (1,610 ) 10,216 191 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,123 (54 ) 2,431 91 Net Income (Loss) $ 6,850 $ (1,556 ) $ 7,785 $ 100 Net Income (Loss) Per Share Basic $ 0.41 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.40 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.46 $ 0.01 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 16,556 16,264 16,481 16,211 Diluted 17,187 16,264 16,978 16,312





Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 (*) ASSETS: Current assets: Cash $ 11,216 $ 5,416 Accounts receivable, net 23,415 11,789 Inventory 4,378 5,638 Contract asset 37 156 Prepaid and other current assets 446 1,287 Total current assets 39,492 24,286 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,952 8,740 Financing lease right of use asset, net 647 387 Operating lease right of use asset 8,407 8,747 Inventory, net of current portion 988 1,064 Other assets 110 154 Goodwill 6,735 6,735 Intangible assets, net 2,390 2,771 Deferred tax asset — 1,252 Total assets $ 69,721 $ 54,136 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities Account payable $ 3,550 $ 3,291 Accrued liabilities 3,044 2,768 Operating lease liability 2,398 2,192 Financing lease liability 115 65 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,836 1,658 Contract liability 6,877 3,262 Total current liabilities 18,820 13,236 Contract liability, net of current portion 1,692 705 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 6,150 6,671 Financing lease liability, net of current portion 537 337 Other liabilities 54 104 Deferred tax liability 32 — Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,616 3,505 Total liabilities 30,901 24,558 Stockholders' equity 38,820 29,578 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 69,721 $ 54,136 (*) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.





Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Customer Billing and Revenue Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three-Months Ended March 31, 2021 % Total 2020 $ Change % BILLINGS BY MARKET: Retail $ 21,714 70.0 % $ 2,314 $ 19,400 838.4 % Professional 4,606 14.9 % 3,885 721 18.6 % Home Health Care 2,299 7.4 % 1,663 636 38.2 % Pharmaceutical Manufacturer 567 1.8 % 857 (290 ) (33.8 )% Long-Term Care 973 3.1 % 758 215 28.4 % Government 642 2.1 % 571 71 12.4 % Environmental 76 0.2 % 38 38 100.0 % Other 131 0.5 % 240 (109 ) (45.4 )% Subtotal 31,008 100.0 % 10,326 20,682 200.3 % GAAP Adjustment * (3,480 ) 88 (3,568 ) Revenue Reported $ 27,528 $ 10,414 $ 17,114 164.3 % Nine-Months Ended March 31, 2021 % Total 2020 $ Change % BILLINGS BY MARKET: Retail $ 31,500 50.1 % $ 10,674 $ 20,826 195.1 % Professional 13,277 21.1 % 12,385 892 7.2 % Home Health Care 7,479 11.9 % 7,586 (107 ) (1.4 )% Pharmaceutical Manufacturer 4,808 7.6 % 4,068 740 18.2 % Long-Term Care 3,342 5.3 % 2,063 1,279 62.0 % Government 1,654 2.6 % 1,824 (170 ) (9.3 )% Environmental 390 0.6 % 123 267 217.1 % Other 452 0.8 % 752 (300 ) (39.9 )% Subtotal 62,902 100.0 % 39,475 23,427 59.3 % GAAP Adjustment * (5,212 ) (897 ) (4,315 ) Revenue Reported $ 57,690 $ 38,578 $ 19,112 49.5 % *Represents the net impact of the revenue recognition adjustments to arrive at reported GAAP revenue. Customer billings include all invoiced amounts for products shipped or services rendered during the period reported. GAAP revenue includes customer billings as well as numerous adjustments necessary to reflect, (i) the deferral of a portion of current period sales, (ii) recognition of certain revenue associated with product returned for treatment and destruction and (iii) provisions for certain product returns and discounts to customers which are accounted for as reductions in sales in the same period the related sales are recorded.





Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Customer Billing by Solution Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three-Months Ended March 31, 2021 % Total 2020 $ Change % BILLINGS BY SOLUTION: Mailbacks $ 24,373 78.5 % $ 4,614 $ 19,759 428.2 % Route-Based Pickup 3,597 11.6 % 2,625 972 37.0 % Unused Medications 2,078 6.7 % 2,111 (33 ) (1.6 )% Third Party Treatment 76 0.2 % 38 38 100.0 % Other 884 3.0 % 938 (54 ) (5.8 )% Total Billings by Solution $ 31,008 100.0 % $ 10,326 $ 20,682 200.3 % Nine-Months Ended March 31, 2021 % Total 2020 $ Change % BILLINGS BY SOLUTION: Mailbacks $ 42,719 67.9 % $ 21,280 $ 21,439 100.7 % Route-Based Pickup 10,244 16.3 % 7,762 2,482 32.0 % Unused Medications 6,152 9.8 % 6,815 (663 ) (9.7 )% Third Party Treatment 390 0.6 % 123 267 217.1 % Other 3,397 5.4 % 3,495 (98 ) (2.8 )% Total Billings by Solution $ 62,902 100.0 % $ 39,475 $ 23,427 59.3 %





Sharps Compliance Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Customer Billing by Channel Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three-Months Ended March 31, 2021 % Total 2020 $ Change % Change BILLINGS BY CHANNEL: Direct Sales $ 22,879 73.8 % $ 5,276 $ 17,603 333.6 % Distributors 4,667 15.1 % 2,501 2,166 86.6 % Inside and Online Sales 3,462 11.1 % 2,549 913 35.8 % Total Billing by Channel $ 31,008 100.0 % $ 10,326 $ 20,682 200.3 % Nine-Months Ended March 31, 2021 % Total 2020 $ Change % Change BILLINGS BY CHANNEL: Direct Sales $ 41,064 65.3 % $ 21,505 $ 19,559 91.0 % Distributors 12,684 20.2 % 10,613 2,071 19.5 % Inside and Online Sales 9,154 14.5 % 7,357 1,797 24.4 % Total Billing by Channel $ 62,902 100.0 % $ 39,475 $ 23,427 59.3 %



