Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Annual Financial Report

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Annual Financial Report

The Company has today submitted its annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the “AFR”) to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The AFR is also available from the ‘Reports and Filings’ section of the Company’s website:

http://www.middlefield.co.uk/mcit.htm.

Enquiries:

Chris Bougourd

Assistant Secretary

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

