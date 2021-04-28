Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Annual Financial Report

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
Annual Financial Report
The Company has today submitted its annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the “AFR”) to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The AFR is also available from the ‘Reports and Filings’ section of the Company’s website:
http://www.middlefield.co.uk/mcit.htm.
Enquiries:
Chris Bougourd
Assistant Secretary
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Tel.: 01481 702400
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT
Attachment