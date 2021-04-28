HUNTER TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL UPDATE FOR FISCAL YEAR END 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its fiscal year-end results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

In Q4, the Company concluded a series of reorganizations and transactions that resulted in a significant change in operations, increased balance sheet, and improved capitalization. Significant transactions completed during the year include:

2020 Highlights:

the successful change of business and name change to Hunter Technology Corp.;

$2,000,000 CAD in a private placement financing;

commencing development of the Company’s OilEx and OilExchange platforms;

and platforms; acquiring 100% of the outstanding stock of FinFabrik Limited in exchange for: 12,110,203 common shares at a deemed price $.90 USD per share and; $250,000 USD cash

increasing total assets of the Company to $11.8 million USD

Hunter CEO Florian M. Spiegl commented: “2020 was a year of change and reorientation for Hunter. The Company successfully completed several critical transactions as it pivoted from oil exploration and production into the technology sector to facilitate sustainable global production and trading of energy resources. An improved balance sheet and financial metrics provide a solid base for development of our technology platforms and market entry in 2021.”

Select Financial Highlights*:

For the years ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change (USD) ($) ($) Total Assets 11,775,350 1,274,919 824% Total Equity 10,353,668 1,156,246 795% Cash on hand 1,665,936 1,111,717 50% Loss for the year (1,093,439) (613,836) 78% Per Share Basic & Diluted (0.05) (0.04) 25%

* Complete audited financial statements as available on the Company’s website and www.sedar.com

Operational Update

With the acquisition of FinFabrik completed, the Company has shifted its focus on the development of OilEx, a digital marketplace for connecting independent producers with international buyers of physical oil, with a private test version of the platform brought live in Q1. It will continue its path towards planned pilot transactions in Q3 and public go-live of the platform in Q4.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem. Its flagship product OilEx will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint. Through its data analytics capabilities, Hunter will offer real time supply chain management tools for tracking the origin, transhipment and processing of hydrocarbons and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance during their life cycle.

